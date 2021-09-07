Top daily news
Global stocks are rising currently after a bullish session on Monday while US markets were closed for a holiday.
Forex news
|Currency Pair
|Change
|EUR USD
|+0.57%
|GBP USD
|+0.46%
|USD JPY
|+0.04%
|AUD USD
|-0.4%
The Dollar strengthening is intact currently. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, added 0.1% on Monday.
Both GBP/USD and EUR/USD reversed their climbing Monday despite federal statistics office Destatis report German factory output rebound in July continued when a decline was expected. Both Pound and euro are higher against the Dollar currently. AUD/USD reversed its advancing Monday while USD/JPY reversed its sliding with both the yen and Australian dollar lower against the Greenback currently.
Stock market news
|Indices
|Change
|Dow Jones Index
|+0.28%
|Nikkei Index
|+0.11%
|Hang Seng Index
|+0.77%
|Australian Stock Index
|+0.36%
Futures on three main US stock indexes are up currently as 10-year US Treasury note yields inched up to 1.344%. The three major Wall Street stock benchmarks ended mixed Friday after disappointing August jobs report, recording daily returns in the range of --0.21% to 0.21%.
European stock indexes are down currently after ending higher Monday with tech shares leading gains. Asian indexes are mostly rising today with Shanghai Composite leading gains as Chinese trade data showed both exports and imports of the world's second-biggest economy grew much faster than expected in August.
Commodity market news
|Commodities
|Change
|Brent Crude Oil
|+0.31%
|WTI Crude
|+0.16%
Brent is edging higher currently ahead of data from the American Petroleum Institute later today. Prices closed lower Monday after Saudi state oil giant Saudi Aramco notified customers on Sunday that it will cut October prices for all crude grades sold to Asia, its biggest buying region, by at least $1 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate WTI lost 0.8% but is higher currently. November Brent slid 0.8% to $72.04 a barrel on Monday.
Gold market news
|Metals
|Change
|Gold
|-0.4%
Gold prices are edging lower currently . Spot gold slipped 0.16% to $1823.06 an ounce on Monday.
