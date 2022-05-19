Asia Market Update: Equity markets pare losses; Short-covering?; Shanghai continues to give updates related to its reopening plans.
General trend
- NZD and NZ yields rose amid higher bond issuance plan.
- NZ Budget: As demand wanes, inflation is forecast to fall back to within the Reserve Bank’s 1-3% target band by the beginning of 2025.
- AUD rises after prior drop; Aussie jobs data was mixed.
- USD declines vs the European major and commodity currencies.
- Philippines Central Bank is expected to hike rates later today.
- Tencent declines on financial results.
- Xiaomi to report results after the market close.
- Aussie Consumer firms track declines in US names [Lowe’s, Target, Walmart].
- Cisco traded sharply lower during afterhours on financial results/outlook.
- PBOC is due to set the loan prime rates on Fri (May 20th).
- China Premier Li Keqiang: Have policy room to deal with challenges.
- China’s Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) sometimes holds weekly news conferences on Thurs.
- Companies due to report during the NY morning include BJ’s Wholesale, Canada Goose, Grab, Kohl’s, Monro, Children’s Place.
Headlines/Economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened -0.4%.
- (AU) AUSTRALIA APR EMPLOYMENT CHANGE: 4.0K V +30.0KE; UNEMPLOYMENT RATE: 3.9% V 3.9%E (nearly 50-year low).
- NUF.AU Reports Final H1 (A$) Net 98.7M v 58.9M y/y; underlying EBITDA 330M v 233.6M y/y; Rev 2.17B v 1.65B y/y.
- (NZ) New Zealand Q1 PPI Input Q/Q: 3.6% v 1.1% prior; PPI Output Q/Q: 2.6% v 1.4% prior.
- ARU.AU Signs MOU with Hyundai Motor for the sale of NdPr Oxide from the Nolans Project on a CIF basis over a 7-year term commencing in 2025.
- (NZ) New Zealand 2022 budget: Raises bond issuance, to spend NZ$1.0B to assist with inflation, sees 2024 GDP slowing drastically.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened -1.8%.
- (JP) Japan ruling coalition considering raising corporate tax rate – press.
- (JP) Japan Apr Trade Balance: -¥839.2B v -¥1.15Te; Adj Trade Balance: -¥1.62B v -¥1.52Be; Exports to China y/y: -5.9% v +2.9% prior (first decline in 3 months).
- (JP) Japan Mar core machine orders M/M: 7.1% V 3.9%E; Y/Y: 7.6% V 3.3%.
- (JP) According to a recent survey, 60% of companies are now in favor of scaling back monetary stimulus - press.
Korea
- Kospi opened -1.9%.
- (KR) North Korea so far has not responded to offers of covid aid talks from the South yet - Korean press.
- (KR) Reports continue to circulate that North Korea will conduct a missile test during US President Biden's visit to the region - press.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened -2.4%; Shanghai Composite opened -1.3%.
- (CN) China Sec Journal: China Govt wants State Owned Companies to increase their share buybacks and dividends.
- 700.HK Reports Q1 (CNY) adj Net 25.5B v 26.4Be, Rev 135.5B v 141.0Be.
- (CN) Shanghai Vice Mayor Zhang Wei: Port resumed 90% of cargo handling capacity, to expand work resumption in areas with no covid risk in early June.
- (CN) Reportedly large Chinese phone makers are cutting orders – press.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.7524 v 6.7421 prior.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B prior; Net CNY0B v Net inject CNY0B prior.
- (CN) Shanghai Econ Official: Shanghai has given CNY72.3B in loans to >10K businesses since Mar; Will cut rents for Small to medium sized enterprises (SME) by >CNY10B.
- (CN) Shanghai govt to accelerate customs clearances for COVID vaccines - Chinese press.
- (CN) China Apr Swift Global Payments (CNY): 2.14% v 2.20% prior [multi-month low].
- (CN) China Premier Li Keqiang: Have policy room to deal with challenges; To keep economy within a reasonable range (yesterday after the close).
- (CN) China anti-corruption agency has opened investigation of former China PBoC monetary policy Dept head Sun Guofeng on suspicion he leaked official economic statistics – press (yesterday after the close).
- (CN) China Ministry of Finance (MOF) Said to have criticized 8 local govts for the hidden debt - press (yesterday).
Other
- (SG) Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) Chief: Domestic economy still on track for 3-5% GDP during 2022.
North America
- (US) Fed’s Harker (alternate voter): Expects 50bps hikes in June and July; After July, sees 'measured pace' of rate hikes; Fed will hike until confident inflation is returning to target.
- CSCO Reports Q3 $0.87 v $0.86e, Rev $12.8B v $13.3Be; Cuts FY outlook; CEO: Company is still getting strong demand; Supply, not demand is biggest factor in future earnings - earnings call comments.
- (US) Treasury Sec Yellen: Confirms pushing for elimination of some Chinese tariffs (US session).
Europe
- (EU) EU considering targeted trade actions on 'troublesome Brexiteer MPs and Tory ministers’ – Telegraph.
- EDF.FR Not necessary to schedule new reactor outages, will adjust nuclear output estimate for 2022 to 280-300Twh (prior 295-315).
Levels as of 01:00ET
- Hang Seng -2.2%; Shanghai Composite -0.0%; Kospi -1.1%; Nikkei225 -1.7%; ASX 200 -1.5%.
- Equity Futures: S&P500 +0.2%; Nasdaq100 0.0%, Dax -0.6%; FTSE100 -0.5%.
- EUR 1.0507-1.0460; JPY 128.95.-127.89; AUD 0.7024-0.6952; NZD 0.6345-0.6292.
- Commodity Futures: Gold -0.2% at $1,813/oz; Crude Oil +1.1% at $108.18/brl; Copper +1.1% at $4.19/lb.
