General trend
- Modest equity gains generally seen.
- Hang Seng erased gain.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
-ASX 200 opened flat.
- (AU) AOFM [Australia debt agency] comments on FY22/23 issuance: Cut planned bond issuance from A$95B to A$85B; To sell new Dec 2034 bond via syndication in Q4.
Japan
-Nikkei 225 opened -0.3%.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].
- (JP) Japan 10-year JGB yield rises to 0.50% [top of BOJ YCC range].
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) announcement related to daily bond buying operation: In line with guided amounts; Announces ¥300B in unscheduled 5-10 yr op.
- (JP) Japan Nov Labor Cash Earnings Y/Y: +0.5% v 1.7%e; Real Cash Earnings Y/Y: -3.8% v -2.8%e [fastest decline in real wages since May 2014].
- (JP) Japan Dec Final PMI Services: 51.1 v 51.7 prelim (confirms 4th month of expansion).
- (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: PM Kishida has been invited to visit Ukraine by Ukraine Presidential Office Chief Yermak.
- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Need for future sales tax hike is decision of Amari, nothing has been decided by Govt; Visits to Singapore and Vietnam are to talk on financial cooperation in ASEAN region.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) announces a fixed-rate funding op (3rd straight); to offer ¥2.0T in funds.
South Korea
-Kospi opened -0.5%.
- Samsung Electronics 005930.KR: Reports Prelim Q4 (KRW) Op 4.3T v 13.9T y/y (v 5.9Te), Rev 70.7T v 76.6T y/y (v 71.0Te); Price of memory chips fell continuously in Q4, cites increased inventories.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng Opens +0.8%; Shanghai Composite opened flat.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CN2.0B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY2.0B prior; Net drain CNY384B v net drain CNY356B prior.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.8912 v 6.8926 prior.
- (CN) China new CNY tactics leave traders guessing, government is seeking to use indirect tools to direct the FX market [including the use of 'invisible reserves' held by state banks] - FT.
- (CN) PBOC Vice Gov: Will explore and permit overseas investors to use green vonds as collateral in repo borrowing, will study and push forward cross border green bond trading.
- (CN) Said that China may relax its rules on three red lines in the property market - Press.
North America
-(US) Dec Challenger Job Cuts: 43.7K v 76.8K prior; Y/Y: 129.1% v 416.5% prior.
-(US) Dec ADP Employment change: +235K V +150KE; Notes labor market is strong but fragmented; Service-providing +213K v +213K prior; job-changers still seeing twice as much wage growth as job-stayers.
-(CA) Canada Nov INT'L merchandise trade (CAD): -0.1B V +0.5BE.
-(US) Nov trade balance: -$61.5B V -$63.0BE.
-(US) Initial jobless claims: 204K V 225KE (lowest since late Sept 2022); Continuing claims: 1.694M V 1.728ME.
-(US) Fed's George (non voter/retiring): Holding rates at higher levels (above 5%) is the message we want to convey - CNBC.
Europe
-(RU) Reportedly Russia calling on Ukraine to declare ceasefire to allow people to attend services on Russian Christmas eve and Christmas day (the Orthodox church celebrates Christmas on Jan 6th) - Russia press.
-(UK) Germany Foreign Min Baerbock: We in the EU are prepared to be flexible on Northern Ireland.
-(EU) ECB's Villeroy (France): Will remain at terminal rate for as long as necessary.
Levels as of 00:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, +0.6%, ASX 200 +0.7% , Hang Seng -0.2%; Shanghai Composite +0.1% ; Kospi +1.2%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.4%; Nasdaq100 +0.4%, Dax +0.5%; FTSE100 +0.3%.
- EUR 1.0536-1.0515 ; JPY 133.97-133.27 ; AUD 0.6788-0.6747 ;NZD 0.6278-0.6221.
- Gold flat at $1,841/oz; Crude Oil +0.8% at $74.27/brl; Copper +0.4% at $3.8430/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs to 1.0600 as US Dollar selloff picks up steam Premium
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and climbed toward 1.0600 on Friday. Following the mixed December jobs report from the US, the disappointing ISM Services PMI survey triggered a US Dollar selloff, fueling the pair's daily rally.
GBP/USD advances above 1.2000 after weak US PMI data Premium
GBP/USD has extended its daily rally and advanced beyond 1.2000 on Friday. The US Dollar stays under heavy selling pressure after the data published by the ISM showed an unexpected contraction in the service sector's business activity in December.
Gold gathers bullish momentum, rises above $1,860
Gold price gathered bullish momentum and rose above $1,860 in the American session. After the ISM Services PMI came in much worse than expected, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 3% on the day below 3.6%, providing a boost to XAU/USD.
Ethereum price may drop 12% before it reaches $1,300
Ethereum price has been performing far better in comparison to other altcoins despite correcting significantly during the FTX crash. The cryptocurrency is still maintaining its macro uptrend, which is crucial for ETH to recover its losses.
TSLA struggles as deliveries and Elon Musk scare investors
Tesla stock continues to suffer as delivery data plummets. TSLA also punished by Elon Musk distractions on Twitter. EV giant stock is oversold, buying the dip below $100 could be profitable.