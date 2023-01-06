General trend

- Modest equity gains generally seen.

- Hang Seng erased gain.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

-ASX 200 opened flat.

- (AU) AOFM [Australia debt agency] comments on FY22/23 issuance: Cut planned bond issuance from A$95B to A$85B; To sell new Dec 2034 bond via syndication in Q4.

Japan

-Nikkei 225 opened -0.3%.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].

- (JP) Japan 10-year JGB yield rises to 0.50% [top of BOJ YCC range].

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) announcement related to daily bond buying operation: In line with guided amounts; Announces ¥300B in unscheduled 5-10 yr op.

- (JP) Japan Nov Labor Cash Earnings Y/Y: +0.5% v 1.7%e; Real Cash Earnings Y/Y: -3.8% v -2.8%e [fastest decline in real wages since May 2014].

- (JP) Japan Dec Final PMI Services: 51.1 v 51.7 prelim (confirms 4th month of expansion).

- (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: PM Kishida has been invited to visit Ukraine by Ukraine Presidential Office Chief Yermak.

- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Need for future sales tax hike is decision of Amari, nothing has been decided by Govt; Visits to Singapore and Vietnam are to talk on financial cooperation in ASEAN region.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) announces a fixed-rate funding op (3rd straight); to offer ¥2.0T in funds.

South Korea

-Kospi opened -0.5%.

- Samsung Electronics 005930.KR: Reports Prelim Q4 (KRW) Op 4.3T v 13.9T y/y (v 5.9Te), Rev 70.7T v 76.6T y/y (v 71.0Te); Price of memory chips fell continuously in Q4, cites increased inventories.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng Opens +0.8%; Shanghai Composite opened flat.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CN2.0B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY2.0B prior; Net drain CNY384B v net drain CNY356B prior.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.8912 v 6.8926 prior.

- (CN) China new CNY tactics leave traders guessing, government is seeking to use indirect tools to direct the FX market [including the use of 'invisible reserves' held by state banks] - FT.

- (CN) PBOC Vice Gov: Will explore and permit overseas investors to use green vonds as collateral in repo borrowing, will study and push forward cross border green bond trading.

- (CN) Said that China may relax its rules on three red lines in the property market - Press.

North America

-(US) Dec Challenger Job Cuts: 43.7K v 76.8K prior; Y/Y: 129.1% v 416.5% prior.

-(US) Dec ADP Employment change: +235K V +150KE; Notes labor market is strong but fragmented; Service-providing +213K v +213K prior; job-changers still seeing twice as much wage growth as job-stayers.

-(CA) Canada Nov INT'L merchandise trade (CAD): -0.1B V +0.5BE.

-(US) Nov trade balance: -$61.5B V -$63.0BE.

-(US) Initial jobless claims: 204K V 225KE (lowest since late Sept 2022); Continuing claims: 1.694M V 1.728ME.

-(US) Fed's George (non voter/retiring): Holding rates at higher levels (above 5%) is the message we want to convey - CNBC.

Europe

-(RU) Reportedly Russia calling on Ukraine to declare ceasefire to allow people to attend services on Russian Christmas eve and Christmas day (the Orthodox church celebrates Christmas on Jan 6th) - Russia press.

-(UK) Germany Foreign Min Baerbock: We in the EU are prepared to be flexible on Northern Ireland.

-(EU) ECB's Villeroy (France): Will remain at terminal rate for as long as necessary.

Levels as of 00:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, +0.6%, ASX 200 +0.7% , Hang Seng -0.2%; Shanghai Composite +0.1% ; Kospi +1.2%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.4%; Nasdaq100 +0.4%, Dax +0.5%; FTSE100 +0.3%.

- EUR 1.0536-1.0515 ; JPY 133.97-133.27 ; AUD 0.6788-0.6747 ;NZD 0.6278-0.6221.

- Gold flat at $1,841/oz; Crude Oil +0.8% at $74.27/brl; Copper +0.4% at $3.8430/lb.