Asia Market Update: Equity markets generally track declines on Wall St.; Nvidia news weighs on sentiment, Fed’s Logan also spoke; CN Caixin Manufacturing PMI contracts.

General trend

- USD rises amid higher UST yields.

- USD/JPY Yen again weakens to the lowest level since 1998.

- Nvidia: US govt imposes a new license requirement, effective immediately, for any future export to China and Russia of A100 and H11 integrated circuits [AMD also commented].

- Chengdu and Shenzhen announced COVID-related measures [Chengdu previously suspended auto show].

- Aussie data weakens ahead of RBA decision [Sept 6th].

- South Korea reported a record monthly trade deficit [Chip Exports y/y: -7.8%].

- Asia PMIs were mixed.

- Aussie market lags on REIT and Mining shares.

- Australian ex-dividends [AGL Energy, BHP, Credit Corp, Johns Lyng, Platinum Asset Mgmt, Southern Cross Media, Whitehaven Coal].

- Japanese equity markets extend declines; Weakness in Nasdaq FUTs weighs on SoftBank Group.

- Hang Seng extends drop.

- Shanghai ended morning trading slightly higher.

- US equity FUTs extend declines.

- Metals decline, USD strength/Fed policy and weak economic data in focus.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened -0.9%.

- (AU) Australia Q2 private capital expenditure Q/Q: -0.3% V +1.5%E; Building Capex Q/Q: -2.5% v -1.7% prior; Plant Machine Capex Q/Q: 2.1% v +1.2% prior.

- (AU) Australia July home loans value M/M: -8.5% V -3.5%E; investment lending M/M: -11.2% V -4.0%E.

- (AU) Australia July Final PMI Manufacturing: 53.8 v 54.5 prelim (confirms 28th month of expansion, lowest since Aug 2021).

- (AU) Australia July CoreLogic House Prices M/M: -1.6% v -1.4% prior (largest monthly decline since 1983).

- (NZ) New Zealand Aug Corelogic House Prices Y/Y: 5.8% v 9.5% prior.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened -1.0%.

- (JP) Japan Q2 capital spending (CAPEX) Y/Y: 4.6% V 3.0%E; capital spending ex-software: 3.5% V 5.1%E; Company profits: 17.6% v 0.0%e.

- 6201.JP To raise steel material prices by 20-30% in H2 - Nikkei.

- (JP) Japan to seek authority to impose gas curbs when supplies are short - Japan press.

- (JP) Japan Ministry of Finance Senior Official: No comment on every day to day FX moves; reiterates sudden FX moves are not desirable, volatility is rising.

- (JP) Japan Investors Net Buying of Foreign Bonds: -¥303.7B v -¥79.2B prior; Foreign Net Buying of Japan Stocks: -¥536B v +¥28.5B prior.

- (JP) Japan Aug Final PMI Manufacturing: 51.5 v 51.0 prelim (confirms 19th month of expansion, lowest since Sept 2021).

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ): Announces Relaxation of the Terms and Conditions for the Securities Lending Facility for the Cheapest-to-Deliver Issues (yesterday after the close).

- (JP) Japan MoF sells ¥2.7T v ¥2.7T indicated in 0.2% 10-year JGBs; Avg Yield: 0.2390% v 0.1680% prior; bid-to-cover: 4.01x v 3.02x prior.

Korea

- Kospi opened -1.2%.

- (KR) South Korea Q2 final GDP Q/Q: 0.7% V 0.7%E; Y/Y: 2.9% V 2.9%E.

- (KR) South Korea Aug Trade Balance: -$9.5B v -$8.0Be (5th consecutive deficit); Chip Exports y/y: -7.8%.

- (KR) South Korea Aug PMI Manufacturing: 47.6 v 49.8 prior (2nd consecutive contraction, lowest since July 2020).

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened -1.0%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.2%.

- (CN) China Aug Caixin PMI manufacatuaring 49.5 V 50.0E (moves back into contraction, lowest since May).

- (HK) Hong Kong Financial Services Sec Hui: Audit accord between China and US will not solve mutual recognition of accounts problem - SCMP.

- 700.HK Plans to divest $14.5B of equity portfolio this year, depending on market conditions and profit targets – FT.

- (HK) Macau Aug Casino Rev (MOP) 2.2B v 0.4B prior; Y/Y -50.7% v -95.3% prior (-47.5%e).

- (CN) Shenzhen, China to require negative covid test for anyone leaving the city.

- (CN) Banks in China should better support chip financing - Chinese press.

- (CN) China Daily Op Ed: China should prevent solar industry from overheating.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.8821 v 6.8906 prior.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY2.0B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY2.0B prior; Net CNY0B v Net CNY0B prior.

- (CN) China state-owned banks were said to have been seen selling USD yesterday - financial press.

Other

- (SG) Singapore Central Bank (MAS) Survey of Economists: Cuts 2022 GDP outlook to 3.5% (prior 3.8%); Raises 2022 core CPI outlook to 3.8% (prior 3.4%).

- (TW) Taiwan Aug PMI Manufacturing: 42.7 v 44.6 prior (3rd straight contraction, lowest since May 2020).

- (TH) Thailand Aug PMI Manufacturing: 53.7 v 52.4 prior (8th consecutive expansion, highest on record).

- (TW) Taiwan President Tsai: Taiwan seeking to boost cooperation with US in semiconductor industry; look forward to producing "democracy chips".

North America

- (US) Dallas Fed president Logan: Number one priority is to restore price stability.

- AMD Spokesperson: Received warning from US Dept of Commerce to stop exporting MI250 chips to China, potential impact of restrictions not material.

- MMM To make cost cutting moves across multiple units, including layoffs, due to slowing global growth - press citing memo.

- NVDA US govt imposes a new license requirement, effective immediately, for any future export to China and Russia of A100 and H11 integrated circuits; May impact ability to complete its development of H100 and may require co to transition certain operations out of China - filing.

Europe

- (EG) Navigation said to stop on the Suez Canal, follows ship running aground; Later refloated - financial press.

- (UK) According to analyst, Resolution, unless UK's next PM provides tens of billions in additional support to ease the cost of living crisis, households will be in for a shock – press.

- (FR) France Aug Car Registrations Y/Y: +3.8% v -7.1% prior.

- (IE) Ireland Aug PMI Manufacturing: 51.1 v 51.8 prior (27th month of expansion).

Levels as of 01:00ET

- Hang Seng -1.6%; Shanghai Composite +0.2%; Kospi -1.9%; Nikkei225 -1.7%; ASX 200 -1.6%.

- Equity Futures: S&P500 -0.7%; Nasdaq100 -1.2%, Dax -0.7%; FTSE100 -0.4%.

- EUR 1.0056-1.0009; JPY 139.68.-138.93; AUD 0.6847-0.6794; NZD 0.6131-0.6076.

- Commodity Futures: Gold -0.7% at $1,714/oz; Crude Oil -0.6% at $89.05/brl; Copper -1.0% at $3.47/lb.