Asia Market Update: Equity markets generally rise; Jackson Hole Conference in focus [Aug 25-27th]; USD trades generally firmer.

General trend

- On Friday, Aug. 26 at 9 a.m. CT, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s remarks will be streamed on the Kansas City Fed’s YouTube channel.

- China bank earnings in focus [Bank of Communications, China Everbright Bank, China Minsheng, Industrial Bank].

- HK TECH index supported by news [(CN) US and China reportedly close to deal for inspections of US-listed Chinese company audit records in Hong Kong; China regulators would allow audit papers to be transferred to Hong Kong where they would be inspected by US officials – press].

- Meituan also expected to report.

- AU earnings remain in focus [Wesfarmers rises].

- Australian ex-dividends in focus [Alumina, GUD Holdings, Lend Lease, Newcrest].

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- (AU) ASX 200 opens +0.2%.

- (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Gov Orr: Reiterates will be at least another couple of rate hikes; core view is will NOT see technical recession [OCR currently stands at 3.00%]; Strength of US dollar puts strains on trading partners; [Q2] Retail sales decline is a sign that higher rates are 'biting'; We are at peak of inflation.

- (NZ) New Zealand Aug Consumer Confidence Index: 85.4 v 81.9 prior; M/M: 4.3% v +1.7% prior.

- (AU) Australia sells A$700M v A$700M indicated in 3.25% Apr 2029 bonds; Avg Yield: 3.4492%; bid-to-cover: 2.9x.

- Ramsay Health Care [RHC.AU]: KKR Group said to rule out all cash bid - US financial press [**Reminder Apr 19th Reportedly KKR to make an approx A$20B bid for Ramsay].

Japan

- (JP) Nikkei 225 opens +0.6%.

-*(JP) Japan Aug Tokyo CPI Y/Y: 2.9% V 2.7%E; CPI (ex-fresh food) Y/Y: 2.6% V 2.5%E [highest core since Oct 2014].

Korea

- Kospi opens +0.5%.

- (KR) South Korea Vice Fin Min: Will review risks stemming from higher interest rates.

China/Hong Kong

- (HK) Hang Seng opens +0.9% ; Shanghai Composite opens +0.1%.

- (CN) US and China reportedly close to deal for inspections of US-listed Chinese company audit records in Hong Kong; China regulators would allow audit papers to be transferred to Hong Kong where they would be inspected by US officials – press.

- (CN) China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) official Fang: Reiterates to promote opening-up of futures markets; commodity futures and options to open to QFII and RQFII.

- (CN) China orders wealth management firms to strengthen internal controls; notes new set of rules - US financial press.

- (CN) Economic Daily: Market-oriented exchange rate reform to continue to enhance the resilience of the Yuan (CNY).

- (US) Dept of Transportation suspends 26 US flights by Chinese air carriers after China took Covid related actions limiting some US flights – press.

- (CN) China: COVID test requirement for inbound visitors is unchanged.

- (CN) China Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) Spokesperson: Opposes US adding 7 Chinese-firms to export control list.

- (CN) Maike [large China copper trader.] said to seek aid, cites liquidity issues - US financial press.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.8486 v 6.8536 prior.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY2.0B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY2.0B prior; Net CNY0B v Net CNY0B prior.

- (CN) Fertilizer co. in Sichuan (China) to remain closed amid the hot weather - Chinese press.

Other Asia

- (IN) JPMorgan said to consult on adding India to bond index - FT.

- (TH) Thailand July Customs Trade Balance: -$3.7B v -$1.6Be.

- (TW) TVBS journalist: A visiting U.S. delegation onboard a U.S. Army UC-35A is expected to land in Taipei later tonight, Aug 25th.

North America

- (US) Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium [Agenda]: Reassessing Constraints on the Economy and Policy.

- *(US) Q2 preliminary GDP annualized (2nd reading) Q/Q: -0.6% V -0.7%E; personal consumption: 1.5% V 1.5%E.

- (US) White House comments on student loan forgiveness plan: To cost ~$24.0B per year [assumes that 75% take on the plan].

- (CO Colombia Central Bank Gov Villar: Colombia current account deficit may be harder to finance; can't rule out further rate hikes.

- (MX) Mexico sells ¥75.6B in 3-20-year Samurai bonds.

- Seagen [SGEN]: Talks with Merck said to hit 'snag', cites acquisition price - US financial press.

Europe

- (EU) ECB reportedly may begin talks on ending APP reinvestments next month but decision is not urgent and is unlikely to be made in Sept - press.

- (RU) Sakhalin Energy: LNG exports on schedule.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, +0.6%, ASX 200 +1% , Hang Seng +0.6%; Shanghai Composite flat ; Kospi +0.2%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.1%; Nasdaq100 -0.1%, Dax flat; FTSE100 -0.1%.

- EUR 0.9977-0.9960 ; JPY 136.85-136.42 ; AUD 0.6983-0.6951 ;NZD 0.6234-0.6194.

- Gold -0.2% at $1,788/oz; Crude Oil +0.7% at $93.15/brl; Copper +0.3% at $3.7115/lb.