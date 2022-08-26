Asia Market Update: Equity markets generally rise; Jackson Hole Conference in focus [Aug 25-27th]; USD trades generally firmer.
General trend
- On Friday, Aug. 26 at 9 a.m. CT, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s remarks will be streamed on the Kansas City Fed’s YouTube channel.
- China bank earnings in focus [Bank of Communications, China Everbright Bank, China Minsheng, Industrial Bank].
- HK TECH index supported by news [(CN) US and China reportedly close to deal for inspections of US-listed Chinese company audit records in Hong Kong; China regulators would allow audit papers to be transferred to Hong Kong where they would be inspected by US officials – press].
- Meituan also expected to report.
- AU earnings remain in focus [Wesfarmers rises].
- Australian ex-dividends in focus [Alumina, GUD Holdings, Lend Lease, Newcrest].
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- (AU) ASX 200 opens +0.2%.
- (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Gov Orr: Reiterates will be at least another couple of rate hikes; core view is will NOT see technical recession [OCR currently stands at 3.00%]; Strength of US dollar puts strains on trading partners; [Q2] Retail sales decline is a sign that higher rates are 'biting'; We are at peak of inflation.
- (NZ) New Zealand Aug Consumer Confidence Index: 85.4 v 81.9 prior; M/M: 4.3% v +1.7% prior.
- (AU) Australia sells A$700M v A$700M indicated in 3.25% Apr 2029 bonds; Avg Yield: 3.4492%; bid-to-cover: 2.9x.
- Ramsay Health Care [RHC.AU]: KKR Group said to rule out all cash bid - US financial press [**Reminder Apr 19th Reportedly KKR to make an approx A$20B bid for Ramsay].
Japan
- (JP) Nikkei 225 opens +0.6%.
-*(JP) Japan Aug Tokyo CPI Y/Y: 2.9% V 2.7%E; CPI (ex-fresh food) Y/Y: 2.6% V 2.5%E [highest core since Oct 2014].
Korea
- Kospi opens +0.5%.
- (KR) South Korea Vice Fin Min: Will review risks stemming from higher interest rates.
China/Hong Kong
- (HK) Hang Seng opens +0.9% ; Shanghai Composite opens +0.1%.
- (CN) US and China reportedly close to deal for inspections of US-listed Chinese company audit records in Hong Kong; China regulators would allow audit papers to be transferred to Hong Kong where they would be inspected by US officials – press.
- (CN) China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) official Fang: Reiterates to promote opening-up of futures markets; commodity futures and options to open to QFII and RQFII.
- (CN) China orders wealth management firms to strengthen internal controls; notes new set of rules - US financial press.
- (CN) Economic Daily: Market-oriented exchange rate reform to continue to enhance the resilience of the Yuan (CNY).
- (US) Dept of Transportation suspends 26 US flights by Chinese air carriers after China took Covid related actions limiting some US flights – press.
- (CN) China: COVID test requirement for inbound visitors is unchanged.
- (CN) China Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) Spokesperson: Opposes US adding 7 Chinese-firms to export control list.
- (CN) Maike [large China copper trader.] said to seek aid, cites liquidity issues - US financial press.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.8486 v 6.8536 prior.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY2.0B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY2.0B prior; Net CNY0B v Net CNY0B prior.
- (CN) Fertilizer co. in Sichuan (China) to remain closed amid the hot weather - Chinese press.
Other Asia
- (IN) JPMorgan said to consult on adding India to bond index - FT.
- (TH) Thailand July Customs Trade Balance: -$3.7B v -$1.6Be.
- (TW) TVBS journalist: A visiting U.S. delegation onboard a U.S. Army UC-35A is expected to land in Taipei later tonight, Aug 25th.
North America
- (US) Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium [Agenda]: Reassessing Constraints on the Economy and Policy.
- *(US) Q2 preliminary GDP annualized (2nd reading) Q/Q: -0.6% V -0.7%E; personal consumption: 1.5% V 1.5%E.
- (US) White House comments on student loan forgiveness plan: To cost ~$24.0B per year [assumes that 75% take on the plan].
- (CO Colombia Central Bank Gov Villar: Colombia current account deficit may be harder to finance; can't rule out further rate hikes.
- (MX) Mexico sells ¥75.6B in 3-20-year Samurai bonds.
- Seagen [SGEN]: Talks with Merck said to hit 'snag', cites acquisition price - US financial press.
Europe
- (EU) ECB reportedly may begin talks on ending APP reinvestments next month but decision is not urgent and is unlikely to be made in Sept - press.
- (RU) Sakhalin Energy: LNG exports on schedule.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, +0.6%, ASX 200 +1% , Hang Seng +0.6%; Shanghai Composite flat ; Kospi +0.2%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.1%; Nasdaq100 -0.1%, Dax flat; FTSE100 -0.1%.
- EUR 0.9977-0.9960 ; JPY 136.85-136.42 ; AUD 0.6983-0.6951 ;NZD 0.6234-0.6194.
- Gold -0.2% at $1,788/oz; Crude Oil +0.7% at $93.15/brl; Copper +0.3% at $3.7115/lb.
