General trend
- Westpac bank (+1.8%) delivered strong H1 earnings to start the new week off in Australia.
- Meanwhile the Australian Review of Gas Transfer Pricing Arrangements final report recommended limiting impacts on investment incentives and risks to future supply - ASX Energy index was up +1.8% in early trade.
- Japan’s Nikkei 225 lags following the extended Golden Week holiday last week.
- US equity FUTs are flat.
- US regional banks saw a relief rally on Friday (PacWest +81%, Western Alliance +49%).
- China financials rally strongly on no specific news, following stronger financials out of US and EU Friday.
- US Federal Reserve to release Semi-Annual Financial Stability Report on Monday at 16:00ET.
- Australian national budget tomorrow May 9.
- US CPI Wednesday night.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- (AU) ASX 200 opens +0.5% at 7,254.
- Westpac (WBC.AU) Reports H1 (A$) Net 4.00B v 3.28B y/y [vs 3.82Be], Rev 11.0B v 10.2B y/y.
- (AU) Australia Apr Foreign Reserves: A$92.4B v A$87.5B prior.
- (AU) Australia Treasurer Chalmers: Confirms energy rebate of up to A$500 for millions of Australians in Tuesday budget.
- (AU) Australia Apr NAB Business Confidence: 0 v -1 prior.
- (AU) Australia Mar Building Approvals M/M: -0.1% v 3.0%e.
- (AU) Australia Treasury: The Petroleum Resource Rent Tax: Review of Gas Transfer Pricing Arrangements final report made recommendations to deliver a fairer return from offshore liquefied natural gas projects, while limiting impacts on investment incentives and risks to future supply. [update].
China/Hong Kong
- (HK) Hang Seng opens +0.4% at 20,128.
- (CN) Shanghai Composite opens +0.2% at 3,340.
- (HK) Hong Kong Apr Foreign Reserves: $427.4B v $430.8B prior (update from May 5th).
05/05 (CN) China Cabinet said to approve policies for the purchase and use of new energy vehicles (NEVs) (Update from May 5th).
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY2.0B v CNY3.0B prior in 7-day reverse repo; Net injects CNY2.0B v drains CNY162.0B prior.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.9158 v 6.9114 prior.
- (CN) China - Central Asia Summit will be held May 18-19 in northwestern Shaanxi Province - State media.
- (CN) Follow Up: The recent campaign in China to restrict overseas access to CN data sources said to be related to US think tank [including the Center for Security and Emerging Technology at Georgetown Univ and the Center for a New American Security] reports; says the campaign was aimed at ensuring the control over 'narratives about China' – US financial press [update].
- (CN) China Agriculture Ministry: Launches law enforcement campaign to stabilize grain supply in 2023.
- Alibaba (9988.HK) Co's logistics unit Cainiao aims to raise up to $2B in Hong Kong IPO in early 2024 - financial press.
- (CN) China Cabinet said to approve policies for the purchase and use of new energy vehicles (NEVs).
Japan
- (JP) Nikkei 225 opens -0.2% at 29,095 [returns from extended holiday].
- (JP) Japan Apr Final PMI Services: 55.4 v 54.9 prelim (confirms 7th month of expansion, quickest rate of expansion since October 2013).
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Mar Minutes (two decisions ago); Reiterates that members agreed that, given developments in economic activity and prices, it was important to continue with the current monetary easing (financial press).
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].
South Korea
- (KR) Kospi opens +0.7% at 2,518.
- (JP) Japan PM Kishida meets with South Korean Pres Yoon for Summit in Seoul.
Other Asia
- (TW) Taiwan Apr Foreign Reserves: $561.1B v $560.3B prior.
- (TW) Taiwan Apr CPI Y/Y: 2.4% v 2.2%e (Update from May 5).
- (PH) Philippines Mar Unemployment Rate: 4.7% v 4.8% prior.
- (ID) Indonesia Apr Foreign Reserves: $144.2B v $145.2B prior.
- (SG) Singapore Mar Retail Sales M/M: 2.2% v 4.1% prior; Y/Y: +4.5% v -1.1%e (Update from May 5).
- (TH) Thailand end-Apr Foreign Reserves: $223.4B v $224.5B prior (Update from May 5).
North America
- (US) US Pres Biden: Will not rule out invoking 14th Amendment on debt to avoid US default, but not ready to do so yet - NBC interview [**Note: it is 1st time when Biden officially does not rule out such option].
- (US) White House is reportedly weighing a short term extension of the debt ceiling into the fall, but seen as a 'last resort' option - CNBC.
- (US) Reportedly FDIC considers offering loss-sharing arrangements with PE firms and other non-banks to help bolster bids for failed banks – press.
- (US) Federal Reserve to release Semi-Annual Financial Stability Report on Monday at 16:00ET.
- (US) White House is reportedly weighing a short term extension of the debt ceiling into the fall, but seen as a 'last resort' option - CNBC.
- (US) Mar consumer credit: $26.5B V $17.0BE V $15.3B PRIOR; Revolving credit rose by $17.6B (more than triple Feb's increase and the 2nd highest monthly rise on record).
- PACW Cuts dividend 96% to $0.01 from $0.25 (indicated yield 0.7%); Cites current economic uncertainty, recent volatility in the banking sector, and potential changes in regulatory capital requirements (May 5th).
Europe
- (UK) In UK local elections, Conservatives have lost 999 seats with just 9 councils left to declare – Sky.
- (UK) Apr construction PMI: 51.1 V 51.0E (3rd month of expansion).
- (EU) EU has proposed sanctions on companies from China accused of selling military-related equipment that could be used to support Russia; companies mentioned include 3HC Semiconductor, King-Pai Technology, Sinno Electronics, Sigma Technology, Asia Pacific Link, Tordan Industry and Alpha Trading Investments - FT [update].
- (EU) Eurozone Mar Retail Sales M/M: -1.2% V -0.2%E; Y/Y: -3.8% V -3.3%E (May 5).
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- ASX200 +0.7%; Hang Seng +0.9%; Shanghai Composite +1.7%; Nikkei 225 -0.6%; Kospi +0.9%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures flat; Nasdaq100 flat, DAX flat; FTSE100 +1.0%.
- EUR 1.1014 - 1.1044 ; JPY 134.71 - 135.29 ; AUD 0.6740 - 0.6777 ; NZD 0.6291 - 0.6316.
- Gold +0.3% at $2,030/oz; Crude Oil +0.6% at $71.75/brl; Copper +0.1% at $3.8957/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances to 1.1050 ahead of EU Sentix data
EUR/USD is extending gains toward 1.1050, having found support well above 1.1000 early Monday. The pair is trading on the front foot as the US Dollar is looking vulnerable yet again amid looming US default fears and the banking sector crisis. EU Sentix data awaited.
GBP/USD holds higher ground near 1.2650
GBP/USD gains traction for the fourth straight day and climbs to a fresh one-year high above 1.2650 on Monday. Dovish Fed expectations keep the USD depressed and remain supportive of the ongoing move up. The focus remains on the Fed's Loan Officers Survey.
Gold: Rebound approaches $2,050 as US data looms
Gold price is reversing its corrective pullback, heading toward $2,050 in early Europe. The precious metal benefits from the softer US Dollar and the market’s cautious optimism as traders prepare for the key US banks lending and inflation data.
The Ethereum Foundation just sold $30M in Ether — But will ETH price fall this time?
On May 6, Ethereum Foundation transferred nearly $30 million in Ether to the Kraken cryptocurrency exchange, causing jitters in the market about a potential selloff event.
The Week Ahead - Bank of England, UK Q1 GDP, and US CPI
With the Fed having raised rates again last week by 25bps, this week’s April CPI numbers are likely to be a key benchmark feeding into whether the next meeting will see the Fed hit the pause button and keep rates unchanged after several meetings of consecutive hikes.