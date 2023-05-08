Share:

General trend

- Westpac bank (+1.8%) delivered strong H1 earnings to start the new week off in Australia.

- Meanwhile the Australian Review of Gas Transfer Pricing Arrangements final report recommended limiting impacts on investment incentives and risks to future supply - ASX Energy index was up +1.8% in early trade.

- Japan’s Nikkei 225 lags following the extended Golden Week holiday last week.

- US equity FUTs are flat.

- US regional banks saw a relief rally on Friday (PacWest +81%, Western Alliance +49%).

- China financials rally strongly on no specific news, following stronger financials out of US and EU Friday.

- US Federal Reserve to release Semi-Annual Financial Stability Report on Monday at 16:00ET.

- Australian national budget tomorrow May 9.

- US CPI Wednesday night.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- (AU) ASX 200 opens +0.5% at 7,254.

- Westpac (WBC.AU) Reports H1 (A$) Net 4.00B v 3.28B y/y [vs 3.82Be], Rev 11.0B v 10.2B y/y.

- (AU) Australia Apr Foreign Reserves: A$92.4B v A$87.5B prior.

- (AU) Australia Treasurer Chalmers: Confirms energy rebate of up to A$500 for millions of Australians in Tuesday budget.

- (AU) Australia Apr NAB Business Confidence: 0 v -1 prior.

- (AU) Australia Mar Building Approvals M/M: -0.1% v 3.0%e.

- (AU) Australia Treasury: The Petroleum Resource Rent Tax: Review of Gas Transfer Pricing Arrangements final report made recommendations to deliver a fairer return from offshore liquefied natural gas projects, while limiting impacts on investment incentives and risks to future supply. [update].

China/Hong Kong

- (HK) Hang Seng opens +0.4% at 20,128.

- (CN) Shanghai Composite opens +0.2% at 3,340.

- (HK) Hong Kong Apr Foreign Reserves: $427.4B v $430.8B prior (update from May 5th).

05/05 (CN) China Cabinet said to approve policies for the purchase and use of new energy vehicles (NEVs) (Update from May 5th).

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY2.0B v CNY3.0B prior in 7-day reverse repo; Net injects CNY2.0B v drains CNY162.0B prior.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.9158 v 6.9114 prior.

- (CN) China - Central Asia Summit will be held May 18-19 in northwestern Shaanxi Province - State media.

- (CN) Follow Up: The recent campaign in China to restrict overseas access to CN data sources said to be related to US think tank [including the Center for Security and Emerging Technology at Georgetown Univ and the Center for a New American Security] reports; says the campaign was aimed at ensuring the control over 'narratives about China' – US financial press [update].

- (CN) China Agriculture Ministry: Launches law enforcement campaign to stabilize grain supply in 2023.

- Alibaba (9988.HK) Co's logistics unit Cainiao aims to raise up to $2B in Hong Kong IPO in early 2024 - financial press.

- (CN) China Cabinet said to approve policies for the purchase and use of new energy vehicles (NEVs).

Japan

- (JP) Nikkei 225 opens -0.2% at 29,095 [returns from extended holiday].

- (JP) Japan Apr Final PMI Services: 55.4 v 54.9 prelim (confirms 7th month of expansion, quickest rate of expansion since October 2013).

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Mar Minutes (two decisions ago); Reiterates that members agreed that, given developments in economic activity and prices, it was important to continue with the current monetary easing (financial press).

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].

South Korea

- (KR) Kospi opens +0.7% at 2,518.

- (JP) Japan PM Kishida meets with South Korean Pres Yoon for Summit in Seoul.

Other Asia

- (TW) Taiwan Apr Foreign Reserves: $561.1B v $560.3B prior.

- (TW) Taiwan Apr CPI Y/Y: 2.4% v 2.2%e (Update from May 5).

- (PH) Philippines Mar Unemployment Rate: 4.7% v 4.8% prior.

- (ID) Indonesia Apr Foreign Reserves: $144.2B v $145.2B prior.

- (SG) Singapore Mar Retail Sales M/M: 2.2% v 4.1% prior; Y/Y: +4.5% v -1.1%e (Update from May 5).

- (TH) Thailand end-Apr Foreign Reserves: $223.4B v $224.5B prior (Update from May 5).

North America

- (US) US Pres Biden: Will not rule out invoking 14th Amendment on debt to avoid US default, but not ready to do so yet - NBC interview [**Note: it is 1st time when Biden officially does not rule out such option].

- (US) White House is reportedly weighing a short term extension of the debt ceiling into the fall, but seen as a 'last resort' option - CNBC.

- (US) Reportedly FDIC considers offering loss-sharing arrangements with PE firms and other non-banks to help bolster bids for failed banks – press.

- (US) Federal Reserve to release Semi-Annual Financial Stability Report on Monday at 16:00ET.

- (US) White House is reportedly weighing a short term extension of the debt ceiling into the fall, but seen as a 'last resort' option - CNBC.

- (US) Mar consumer credit: $26.5B V $17.0BE V $15.3B PRIOR; Revolving credit rose by $17.6B (more than triple Feb's increase and the 2nd highest monthly rise on record).

- PACW Cuts dividend 96% to $0.01 from $0.25 (indicated yield 0.7%); Cites current economic uncertainty, recent volatility in the banking sector, and potential changes in regulatory capital requirements (May 5th).

Europe

- (UK) In UK local elections, Conservatives have lost 999 seats with just 9 councils left to declare – Sky.

- (UK) Apr construction PMI: 51.1 V 51.0E (3rd month of expansion).

- (EU) EU has proposed sanctions on companies from China accused of selling military-related equipment that could be used to support Russia; companies mentioned include 3HC Semiconductor, King-Pai Technology, Sinno Electronics, Sigma Technology, Asia Pacific Link, Tordan Industry and Alpha Trading Investments - FT [update].

- (EU) Eurozone Mar Retail Sales M/M: -1.2% V -0.2%E; Y/Y: -3.8% V -3.3%E (May 5).

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- ASX200 +0.7%; Hang Seng +0.9%; Shanghai Composite +1.7%; Nikkei 225 -0.6%; Kospi +0.9%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures flat; Nasdaq100 flat, DAX flat; FTSE100 +1.0%.

- EUR 1.1014 - 1.1044 ; JPY 134.71 - 135.29 ; AUD 0.6740 - 0.6777 ; NZD 0.6291 - 0.6316.

- Gold +0.3% at $2,030/oz; Crude Oil +0.6% at $71.75/brl; Copper +0.1% at $3.8957/lb.