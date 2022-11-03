Asia Market Update: Equity markets generally decline after the US Fed decision; Focus now shifts to the BOE; RBA SOMP is due on Fri.

General trend

- Fed Chair Powell: That time to slow pace of hikes may come as soon as Dec or Feb meeting; we did have a discussion at this meeting about slowing rate hikes.

- Fed Chair Powell: Data suggests we may ultimately move to a higher terminal level than we thought at Sep meeting.

- Fed Chair Powell: Need to see inflation coming down decisively but do not need inflation to come down to slow pace of increases.

- Fed Chair Powell: Strong USD is a challenge for some countries; we take that into account in our model.

- Japan markets are closed for holiday.

- China’s Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) sometimes holds weekly news conferences on Thurs.

- Malaysia Central Bank is expected to hike rates later today.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened –1.5%.

- WOW.AU Reports Q1 (A$) Rev 16.4B v 16.1B y/y.

- (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Gov Orr: NZ banks are among the most resilient in the world; increasing downside risks for global economy; laser focused on 1-3% inflation - speaking to parliament.

- ATM.NZ Receive US FDA approval to import infant milk formula products in to US.

- (NZ) New Zealand sells NZ$400M v NZ$400M indicated in 2028, 2033 and 2051 Bonds [update].

- (AU) Australia Sept Trade Balance (A$): 12.4B v 8.8Be.

- (NZ) New Zealand Oct ANZ Commodity Price M/M: -3.4% v -0.5% prior.

- (AU) Australia Debt Agency (AOFM) appoints joint lead managers for May 2034 Bond; confirms Syndicate to be priced next week.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 closed for holiday.

- (JP) Japan Business Federation: To urge member companies to raise pay next Spring (FY23/24), to offset impact of rising prices - Nikkei.

- (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: No reports of damage after North Korea missile launches; Reiterates have lodged a complaint and protested via diplomatic channels in Beijing.

Korea

- Kospi opened -1.7%.

- (KR) South Korea Oct Foreign Reserves: $414.0B v $416.8B prior.

- (KR) North Korea again fired missile with staged separation; Japan activates J-alert system after it flew over Japan; Follow reports note it may not have flown over Japan.

- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK): reiterates to deploy stabilizing markets if needed.

- (KR) Japan Defense Ministry confirms earlier report North Korea missile did NOT fly over Japan as previously thought.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened %; Shanghai Composite opened %.

- (CN) China Oct CAIXIN PMI services: 48.4 V 49.0E (2nd straight contraction, lowest reading since May).

- 2282.HK Reports Q3 (HK$) adj EBITDA -353.5M v +100.5M y/y; Rev 686.6M v 2.25B y/y.

- (CN) China Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM): China adds 29 demonstration zones as import facilitation.

- 3333.HK Chairman's house in Hong Kong seized by China Construction Bank.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY7B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY18B prior; Net drain CNY233B v net drain CNY262B prior.

- (CN) China Ministry of Finance (MOF): Sept net local Govt debt issued CNY32.2B, refinancing CNY268.9B; YTD issuance CNY3.54T.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.2472 v 7.2197 prior (weakest level since late Jan 2008).

- (CN) China President Xi to give speech for the International Import Expo on Fri - press

- (HK) Hong Kong Oct PMI (Whole Economy): 49.3 v 48.0 prior (2nd straight contraction).

- (HK) Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) raises base rate by 75bps to 4.25% (as expected).

Other

- (SG) Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) Menon: Will begin Ubin+ for cross border real time settlements, working with France and Switzerland on wholesale Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC).

- (SG) Singapore Oct PMI (Whole economy): 57.7 v 57.5 prior (23rd consecutive expansion).

North America

- (US) FOMC raises target range by 75bps to 3.75-4.00%; as expected; need ongoing hikes until rates are sufficiently restrictive; prepared to adjust policy as appropriate; will take cumulative tightening and policy lags into account.

- (US) Fed Chair Powell: It is 'very premature' to think about pausing rate hikes; Reiterates we have a ways to go.

- COST Reports Oct total SSS +6.7% (ex-gas and FX).

- TNDM Reports Q3 GAAP -$0.76 v -$0.03e, Rev $204.5M v $206Me; Cuts guidance (-23% after hours).

- NRDS Reports Q3 $0.01 v -$0.13e, Rev $142.6M v $135Me (+16% after hours).

- (CA) Canada said to draft proposal taxing share repurchases in fiscal update on Thurs (Nov 3rd).

Europe

- GN.DK Reports prelim Q3 (DKK) adj EBITA 548M v 625M y/y; Rev 4.7B v 3.79B y/y; Cuts FY22 adj EPS -30% y/y (prior -10% to 0%); GN Audio organic rev -7% to -5% (prior 0-5%).

- (IE) Ireland Oct PMI Services: 53.2 v 54.1 prior (20th consecutive expansion).

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, closed, ASX 200 -1.8% , Hang Seng -2.4%; Shanghai Composite -0.3% ; Kospi +0.1%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.3%; Nasdaq100 +0.4%, Dax -0.5%; FTSE100 -0.5%.

- EUR 0.9839-0.9810 ; JPY 148.00-147.11 ; AUD 0.6372-0.6324 ;NZD 0.5843-0.5799.

- Gold -0.6% at $1,639/oz; Crude Oil -0.6% at $89.42/brl; Copper +0.6% at $3.4558/lb.