Asia Market Update: Equity markets generally decline after the US Fed decision; Focus now shifts to the BOE; RBA SOMP is due on Fri.
General trend
- Fed Chair Powell: That time to slow pace of hikes may come as soon as Dec or Feb meeting; we did have a discussion at this meeting about slowing rate hikes.
- Fed Chair Powell: Data suggests we may ultimately move to a higher terminal level than we thought at Sep meeting.
- Fed Chair Powell: Need to see inflation coming down decisively but do not need inflation to come down to slow pace of increases.
- Fed Chair Powell: Strong USD is a challenge for some countries; we take that into account in our model.
- Japan markets are closed for holiday.
- China’s Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) sometimes holds weekly news conferences on Thurs.
- Malaysia Central Bank is expected to hike rates later today.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened –1.5%.
- WOW.AU Reports Q1 (A$) Rev 16.4B v 16.1B y/y.
- (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Gov Orr: NZ banks are among the most resilient in the world; increasing downside risks for global economy; laser focused on 1-3% inflation - speaking to parliament.
- ATM.NZ Receive US FDA approval to import infant milk formula products in to US.
- (NZ) New Zealand sells NZ$400M v NZ$400M indicated in 2028, 2033 and 2051 Bonds [update].
- (AU) Australia Sept Trade Balance (A$): 12.4B v 8.8Be.
- (NZ) New Zealand Oct ANZ Commodity Price M/M: -3.4% v -0.5% prior.
- (AU) Australia Debt Agency (AOFM) appoints joint lead managers for May 2034 Bond; confirms Syndicate to be priced next week.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 closed for holiday.
- (JP) Japan Business Federation: To urge member companies to raise pay next Spring (FY23/24), to offset impact of rising prices - Nikkei.
- (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: No reports of damage after North Korea missile launches; Reiterates have lodged a complaint and protested via diplomatic channels in Beijing.
Korea
- Kospi opened -1.7%.
- (KR) South Korea Oct Foreign Reserves: $414.0B v $416.8B prior.
- (KR) North Korea again fired missile with staged separation; Japan activates J-alert system after it flew over Japan; Follow reports note it may not have flown over Japan.
- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK): reiterates to deploy stabilizing markets if needed.
- (KR) Japan Defense Ministry confirms earlier report North Korea missile did NOT fly over Japan as previously thought.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened %; Shanghai Composite opened %.
- (CN) China Oct CAIXIN PMI services: 48.4 V 49.0E (2nd straight contraction, lowest reading since May).
- 2282.HK Reports Q3 (HK$) adj EBITDA -353.5M v +100.5M y/y; Rev 686.6M v 2.25B y/y.
- (CN) China Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM): China adds 29 demonstration zones as import facilitation.
- 3333.HK Chairman's house in Hong Kong seized by China Construction Bank.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY7B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY18B prior; Net drain CNY233B v net drain CNY262B prior.
- (CN) China Ministry of Finance (MOF): Sept net local Govt debt issued CNY32.2B, refinancing CNY268.9B; YTD issuance CNY3.54T.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.2472 v 7.2197 prior (weakest level since late Jan 2008).
- (CN) China President Xi to give speech for the International Import Expo on Fri - press
- (HK) Hong Kong Oct PMI (Whole Economy): 49.3 v 48.0 prior (2nd straight contraction).
- (HK) Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) raises base rate by 75bps to 4.25% (as expected).
Other
- (SG) Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) Menon: Will begin Ubin+ for cross border real time settlements, working with France and Switzerland on wholesale Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC).
- (SG) Singapore Oct PMI (Whole economy): 57.7 v 57.5 prior (23rd consecutive expansion).
North America
- (US) FOMC raises target range by 75bps to 3.75-4.00%; as expected; need ongoing hikes until rates are sufficiently restrictive; prepared to adjust policy as appropriate; will take cumulative tightening and policy lags into account.
- (US) Fed Chair Powell: It is 'very premature' to think about pausing rate hikes; Reiterates we have a ways to go.
- COST Reports Oct total SSS +6.7% (ex-gas and FX).
- TNDM Reports Q3 GAAP -$0.76 v -$0.03e, Rev $204.5M v $206Me; Cuts guidance (-23% after hours).
- NRDS Reports Q3 $0.01 v -$0.13e, Rev $142.6M v $135Me (+16% after hours).
- (CA) Canada said to draft proposal taxing share repurchases in fiscal update on Thurs (Nov 3rd).
Europe
- GN.DK Reports prelim Q3 (DKK) adj EBITA 548M v 625M y/y; Rev 4.7B v 3.79B y/y; Cuts FY22 adj EPS -30% y/y (prior -10% to 0%); GN Audio organic rev -7% to -5% (prior 0-5%).
- (IE) Ireland Oct PMI Services: 53.2 v 54.1 prior (20th consecutive expansion).
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, closed, ASX 200 -1.8% , Hang Seng -2.4%; Shanghai Composite -0.3% ; Kospi +0.1%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.3%; Nasdaq100 +0.4%, Dax -0.5%; FTSE100 -0.5%.
- EUR 0.9839-0.9810 ; JPY 148.00-147.11 ; AUD 0.6372-0.6324 ;NZD 0.5843-0.5799.
- Gold -0.6% at $1,639/oz; Crude Oil -0.6% at $89.42/brl; Copper +0.6% at $3.4558/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.6300 as the greenback retains its strength
The American currency extended its post-Fed rally on Thursday but pared gained after mixed US data that helped Wall Street to trim most of its intraday losses. US Nonfarm Payroll report closing a busy week on Friday.
EUR/USD trades in the 0.9750 area as demand for the dollar prevails
EUR/USD bounced modestly from a fresh two-week low of 0.9729 and settled around 0.9750 in the US session. The greenback remains the strongest on the last trading day of the week.
Gold dangerously close to the year’s low
Gold flirted with the 2022 low of $1,614.81 during the European morning, falling to $1,616.52 as the dollar retained its post-Fed strength. Demand for the American currency cooled a bit following the US opening and mixed US data.
Bitcoin: These on-chain metrics suggest bears are underwater
BTC is at a make-or-break decision. Currently, the peer-to-peer digital currency is hovering above a key level. If market conditions persist, bulls may be able to pull off another rally going into the new year.
US October Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing gold's reaction to NFP surprises Premium
Historically, how impactful has the US jobs report been on gold’s valuation? In this article, we present results from a study in which we analyzed the XAUUSD pair's reaction to the previous 27 NFP prints.