Asia Market Update: Equity markets extend gains amid the US Fed decision, the huge rally has continued in HK and CN; HK TECH index opened higher by 11%; BOE rate decision in focus.
General trend
- UST yields decline in Asia, 30-year UST FUTs rise [UST yields rose following the Fed statement and comments].
- Japanese Energy, Auto and Chip cos. comment on earthquake; Will this event add further pressure to supply chains?
- Shenzhen expected to allow cos. to gradually resume production [cites local official].
- AU jobs data beat ests.
- Tesla said to halt ABS transaction.
- US equity FUTs have traded mixed.
- Asian financials track US gains.
- Hang Seng ended morning trading +5.8% [opened higher by 6.7%].
- Shanghai Composite extended gains during the morning session [Consumer and Property shares outperform].
- CN/HK property shares and bonds rise after recent comments out of China; China Finance Ministry said: not planning to pilot property tax reform in additional cities this year, due to conditions being unsuitable (Xinhua).
- Aussie mining cos. outperform.
- Nikkei 225 rises by over 3.5%.
- China’s Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) sometimes holds weekly news conferences on Thurs.
- Taiwan and Indonesia Central Banks are due to meet today.
- BOJ meeting is being held on Mar 17-18th [Thurs-Fri]; Kuroda commented ahead of the decision.
Headlines/Economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened +0.4%.
- (AU) Australia Feb employment change: 77.4K V 37.0KE; unemployment rate: 4.0% V 4.1%E (lowest rate since Aug 2008).
- (NZ) New Zealand Q4 GDP Q/Q: 3.0% V 3.3%E; Y/Y: 3.1% V 3.3%E.
- FCG.NZ Reports H1 (NZ$) Net 364M v 391M y/y, Rev 10.8B v 9.91B y/y; CFO Marc Rivers to leave co-op.
- (NZ) New Zealand sells NZ$200M v NZ$200M indicated in 2027 and 2051 bonds.
- (AU) Bank of Japan and Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) extend bilateral currency swap agreement for a further 3 years; the agreement allows for the exchange of local currencies between the two central banks of up to A$20B or ¥1.6T.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened +1.6%.
- (JP) Magnitude 7.4 Earthquake reported off coast of Japan near Fukushima; Earthquake said to shake buildings in Tokyo.
- (JP) Japan Jan core machine orders M/M: -2.0% V -2.0%E; Y/Y: 5.1% V 8.7%E.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Q4 Household Assets: ¥2,023T, +4.5% y/y [record high] ; BOJ holdings of JGBs: ¥530T [43.4% of the JGB market] - Quarterly Flow of Funds Report.
- (JP) Japan PM Kishida: Must work swiftly to approve anti coronavirus drug of Shionogi, want diet to consider Zelenskiy speech positively, not planning to change budget for Russia cooperation - speaking to parliament.
- (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: There are no abnormalities at Fukushima or Onagawa nuclear power plants (following earthquake).
- (JP) Japan Feb Tokyo Condominiums for Sales Y/Y: +2.0% v -14.9% prior.
Korea
- Kospi opened +1.7%.
- (KR) South Korea FIn Min Hong: Exports to Russia and Ukraine fell in March; Extend loosened cap on banks' currency forward positions to at least Q2 in case of FX liquidity instability.
- (KR) South Korea Vice Fin Min Lee: Will closely monitor equity and FX markets; Will take preemptive market stabilization measures should volatility in bond market heightens.
- (KR) South Korea reports record high 621.3K coronavirus cases v 400.7K prior.
- (KR) South Korea to reduce import tariffs on certain chipmaking materials [includes neon, xenon and krypton] to 0% (prior 5.5%) - South Korea press.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened +6.7%; Shanghai Composite opened +1.4%.
- (CN) China Finance Ministry: Not planning to pilot property tax reform in additional cities this year, due to conditions being unsuitable - Xinhua.
- (HK) Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA): Financial system in Hong Kong operates in an orderly and smooth manner; Continuing to monitor market situations.
- (CN) China Shenzhen Official: Shenzhen will allow companies to resume production and work in an orderly manner; Resumption will occur gradually by area and industry type.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.3406 v 6.3800 prior.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY80B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B prior; Net inject CNY70B v Net CNY0B prior.
- (CN) Think Tank, Lowy Institute: China economy to be much less prosperous in the coming years.
- (HK) Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) raises base rate 25bps to 0.75% (follows Fed moves).
- (CN) China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC): To continue communications with US regulators; To try to reach audit supervision agreement with the US asap, encourages listed firms to step up share buybacks (yesterday after the close).
- (CN) China Vice Premier Liu He: Promises to keep equity markets stable; Will continue to support overseas share listings – Xinhua (yesterday later in session).
- (CN) China PBOC Gov Yi Gang: Vows to ensure stable stock market with other agencies – press (yesterday later in session).
- (CN) China plans to establish red light/green light audit system for US listed Chinese companies to open up financial information - FT.
Other
- (IN) India may import up to 15M bbl of oil from Russia - press.
North America
- (US) Senate Banking Committee tied on nominating Lisa Cook to Federal Reserve; Advances nomination of Philip Jefferson; Votes in favor or second term for Jerome Powell as FOMC Chair.
- (US) FOMC raises target range 25 bps to 0.25-0.50% (as expected) (first rate hike since Dec 2018); to begin cutting holdings of treasury securities and agency debt and agency mortgage backed securities at a 'coming meeting'.
- TSLA Said to be planning to halt $1.0B bond deal tied to leases due to market volatility - press.
Europe
- TKA.DE Suspends FY21/22 FCF outlook before M&A amid war in Ukraine (prior 'breakeven'); planned separation of its steel operations has been thrown into uncertainty by Russia’s attack on Ukraine.
- (UK) MP Bridgen said to have withdrawn no confidence letter related to PM Johnson - UK press.
- (UR) Ukraine President Zelenskiy: Talks with Russian remain fairly difficult but are still in progress - US press interview.
- (DE) German Fin Min Linder: Evaluating all options to build up additional reserves; Reaffirms planning to reduce coronavirus measures in Germany.
- (HK) USD and CNH Denominated London Nickel Mini futs to resume trading on today's session; Implementing price band mechanism.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, +3.4%, ASX 200 +1.2% , Hang Seng +6.1%; Shanghai Composite +2.7% ; Kospi +1.8%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.1%; Nasdaq100 +0.1%, Dax -0.1%; FTSE100 -0.5%.
- EUR 1.1052-1.1007 ; JPY 119.02-118.59 ; AUD 0.7321-0.7281 ;NZD 0.6850-0.6823.
- Gold +1.3% at $1,934/oz; Crude Oil +1.7% at $96.64/brl; Copper +0.4% at $4.6415/lb.
