Asia Market Update: Equity markets decline; Yen rises amid recession concerns; FOMC minutes and US ISM Services data due later on Wed.
General trend
- AU yields extend declines following the recent RBA decision.
- UST yields trade slightly higher in Asia after prior declines.
- Copper FUTs extend declines on growth concerns.
- WTI Crude Futs rise after prior drop, later pared gain.
- Energy cos. decline.
- Stronger Yen weighs on Japanese equities.
- Japanese travel-sensitive firms decline; Government said to consider delay to travel support program.
- Property indices decline in Shanghai and Hong Kong; Developers have generally reported weaker monthly sales.
- Macau casino names drop on COVID concerns.
- Shanghai COVID cases have also moved back into focus.
- Australian Energy and Resources indices trade sharply lower; REITs supported by lower bond yields.
- US equity FUTs fluctuate.
- Malaysia Central Bank is expected to again hike rates.
Headlines/Economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened -0.3%.
- (AU) Australia sells A$800M v A$800M indicated in 4.50% Apr 2033 bonds; Avg Yield: 3.4433%; bid-to-cover 2.38x.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened -0.9%.
- (JP) Japan Deputy Chief Sec Kihara: Will make a decision on travel support in early July.
- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) Sells KRW2.06T v KRW2.00T indicated in 2-year Monetary Stabilization Bonds (MSB): avg yield 3.330% v 2.910% prior.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) announcement related to daily bond buying operation: Unchanged.
- (JP) JERA [large Japan power co.] Hekinan Number 4 plant said to be offline - press.
Korea
- Kospi opened -0.5%.
- (KR) South Korea PM: BOK should normalize financial policies to ease inflationary pressures in South Korea.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened -0.3%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.4%.
- (HK) Hong Kong Jun PMI (Whole Economy): 52.4 v 54.9 prior (3rd straight expansion).
- (CN) Shanghai City Official: To delay KTV Karaoke venues reopening due to outbreak of coronavirus due to rule violations, other entertainment venues may remain open [Shanghai reported 24 new COVID cases on Tues].
- (HK) Hong Kong Chief Exec Lee: Will set up a task force to solve land and housing issues; Will speak with China on partial opening.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY3B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY3B prior; Net drain CNY97B v Net drain CNY107B prior.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.7246 v 6.6986 prior.
- (CN) China Jun Vehicle Sales Y/Y: +20.9% v -17.1% - CAAM.
- (CN) Anhui, China reports 222 coronavirus cases v 231 prior.
- (CN) China Ministry of Finance (MOF) sells 3-year and 7-year bonds.
North America
- (US) White House Press Sec Jean-Pierre: Administration continues to look at options with regards to China tariffs.
- (US) NY Fed takes $2.14T in RRP program at 1.55%; 96 participating and accepted counterparties.
Europe
- (UK) PM Johnson reportedly plans to remain as PM and appoint new replacement cabinet ministers - press.
- (RU) Russia Jun Sovereign Wealth Wellbeing Fund: $210.6B v $197.7B prior.
- (UK) Chancellor Sunak tenders his resignation; The public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously'.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, -1%, ASX 200 -0.4% , Hang Seng -1.9%; Shanghai Composite -1.4% ; Kospi -1.6%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.2%; Nasdaq100 -0.2%, Dax 1.4%; FTSE100 1.2%.
- EUR 1.0271-1.0239 ; JPY 135.87-135.12 ; AUD 0.6820-0.6786 ;NZD 0.6181-0.6154.
- Gold +0.1% at $1,765/oz; Crude Oil +1% at $100.50/brl; Copper -2.1% at $3.3545/lb.
