General trend
- USD generally rises.
- Fed's Chair Powell speech at Jackson Hole scheduled on Fri, Aug 25th at 10:05ET (14:05GMT).
- Bank of Japan (BOJ) Gov Ueda to attend Jackson Hole Symposium in US on Aug 24-28th - press.
- US Commerce Sec Raimondo to visit China between Aug 27-30th.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opens -0.5% at 7,148.
- (AU) WOODSIDE ENERGY' UNIONS ENDORSE PROPOSED IN-PRINCIPLE LABOR AGREEMENT AT AUSTRALIA’S BIGGEST LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS (LNG) EXPORT TERMINAL – PRESS [Reminder: on Aug 23rd, Woodside Energy reached a preliminary deal with workers at some of its natural gas export facilities in Australia].
China/Hong Kong
-Hang Seng opens -1.0% at 18,037.
-Shanghai Composite opens -0.4% at 3,068.
-China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.1883 v 7.1886 prior.
-China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY221B in 7-day reverse repo; Net injects CNY123B v drains CNY107B prior.
-(US) Deputy Treasury Sec Adeyemo: Closely monitoring Chinese economy which is showing weakness that has global implications.
-China PBOC said to ask certain banks to limit Southbound Bond Connect investments; notes concerns about outflows - financial press.
-Former PBOC Official Sheng Songcheng said PBOC HK bill sales can help stabilize yuan expectations - PBOC-backed Financial News.
-Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) lent HK$3.95B through the discount window on Thurs [Aug 24th].
-China Securities Regulator (CSRC): China urges longer-term funds to help stabilize stock market - meeting with state pension fund, big banks and insurers.
-China Aug retail passenger vehicle sales may fall -1.3% y/y v -2.3% prior - PCA.
-China car-hailing firms said to cut fees by up to 3 pct points - China Securities Journal.
-China Premier Li said to have visited Huawei office on Aug 23rd - press.
-China Industry Ministry: Aims to increase output of 10 non-ferrous metals by 5% in 2023-24.
-Saudi Arabia in talks with China to build nuclear power plant; China National Nuclear Corp said to have underbid other companies [KEPCO and EDF] by at least 20% - WSJ.
Japan
-Nikkei 225 opens -1.4% at 31,840.
- JAPAN AUG TOKYO CPI Y/Y: 2.9% V 3.0%E; CPI (EX-FRESH FOOD) Y/Y: 2.8% V 2.9%E [slowest pace since Sept 2022].
-Japan July PPI Services Y/Y: 1.7% v 1.3%e.
Korea
-Kospi opens -1.3% at 2,504.
-Korea Exchange: To step up monitoring on theme stocks.
Other Asia
-INDONESIA CENTRAL BANK (BI) LEAVES 7-DAY REVERSE REPO RATE UNCHANGED AT 5.75%; AS EXPECTED.
North America
-Kansas City Fed releases agenda for Jackson Hole Symposium.
-(US) Fed's Harker (Voter): Expect rates to stay where they are all this year; If inflation comes down next year then we could cut rates - CNBC.
Europe
-ECB's Nagel (Germany): European labor market is really pretty good; reiterates much too early to think about rate-hike pause.
- ECB's Centeno (Portugal, dove): We need to be cautious at next meeting; Downside risks have materialized and still more data to come before Sep meeting.
-ECB's Vujcic (Croatia, hawk): Core inflation has most likely peaked; to be seen whether rates are restrictive enough.
-(UK) Aug GfK Consumer Confidence: -25 v -29e [largest m/m rise since Apr].
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, -2%, ASX 200 -1% , Hang Seng -1.2%; Shanghai Composite -0.6% ; Kospi -0.8%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: flat; Nasdaq100 -0.1%, Dax -0.4%; FTSE100 +0.2%.
- EUR 1.0816-1.0776 ; JPY 146.21-145.79 ; AUD 0.6423-0.6402 ;NZD 0.5929-0.5901.
- Gold -0.3% at $1,940/oz; Crude Oil +0.4% at $79.33/brl; Copper -0.4% at $3.7553/lb.
