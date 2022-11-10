General trend
- Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Bullock: Getting closer to the point where we may be able to pause and take a look.
- Japanese cos. due to report earnings include Tokyo Electron, Bridgestone, Fujifilm, Nikon, Shiseido, Kansai Paint, Mazda.
- TSM expected to report monthly sales.
- China’s Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) sometimes holds weekly news conferences on Thurs.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened -0.2%.
- (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Gov Orr: OCR remains the best instrument for RBNZ.
- ORG.AU Receives non-binding, indicative A$18.4B offer at A$9.00/share cash from Brookfield consortium.
- XRO.AU Reports H1 (NZ$) Net -16.1M v -5.9M y/y; EBITDA 108.6M v 98.1M y/y; Rev 658.5M v 505.7M y/y.
- PPT.AU Rejects revised A$33.00/shr offer from BPEA, Regal Partners.
- CPU.AU Guides FY23 management EPS +90% y/y; Margin income ~$800M (prior $520M); EBIT lower y/y – AGM.
- (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) review of monetary policy implementation: Policy decisions are consistent with the data at the time.
- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Gov Bullock: Good reasons to think nearing peak of inflation cycle, but expects further rate hikes needed to meet CPI target (yesterday after the close).
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened -0.9%.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Gov Kuroda: Japan Econoy picking up; Uncertainties extremely high for the economy.
- 7201.JP Not expected to reach agreement on alliance with Renault before mid-November - Nikkei.
- (JP) Japan Investors Net Buying of Foreign Bonds: -¥581.8B v -¥1.17T prior; Foreign Net Buying of Japan Stocks: ¥340.0B v +¥337.0B prior.
- (JP) S&P analyst for Japan Kim Eng Tan: Bank of Japan (BOJ) policy may become the most crucial element in Japan sovereign credit rating; The risks of policy changes or no policy changes are both quite high right now - US financial press.
- 6301.JP Reports China Oct excavator demand Y/Y: -6.1% v -0.6% prior [8th straight decline].
Korea
- Kospi opened -0.8%.
- (KR) South Korea US Japan summit to be held in Southeast Asia - Yonhap.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened %; Shanghai Composite opened %.
- (CN) Analysts note that the property crisis in China may put at risk the $1.6T in local state debt – press.
- (CN) FT notes that China mainland traders were behind the run higher of China shares, foreign funds are staying out.
- (CN) China Vice Premier Liu He: China cannot shrink away from buy side reforms or isolate the country any further - SCMP.
Other
- ST.SG Reports H1 (S$) underlying Net 1.0B v 983M y/y; Rev 7.3B v 7.7B y/y.
North America
- BYND Reports Q3 -$1.60 v -$1.09e, Rev $82.5M v $91.2Me; Cuts outlook.
- CPNG Reports Q3 $0.05 v -$0.19 y/y, Rev $5.10B v $4.64B y/y.
Europe
- ALV.DE Reports Q3 Net €2.46B v €2.10B y/y, Op €3.48B v €3.24B y/y, Rev €34.8B v €34.4B y/y; announces €1.0B share buyback.
- (UK) Oct RICS House Price Balance: -2% v +19%e (lowest level since June 2020).
- (UK) Reportedly Fin Min Hunt is looking to cut surcharge on UK bank profits to 3% from 8% in order to shield them from most of a corporate tax increase - press.
Levels as of 00:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, -1%, ASX 200 -0.5% , Hang Seng -1.8%; Shanghai Composite -0.6% ; Kospi -0.6%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.3%; Nasdaq100 +0.5%, Dax -0.6%; FTSE100 -0.3%.
- EUR 1.0034-1.0007 ; JPY 146.54-146.05 ; AUD 0.6441-0.6411 ;NZD 0.5895-0.5865.
- Gold flat at $1,713/oz; Crude Oil flat at $85.81/brl; Copper +0.5% at $3.6960/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD seesaws around seven-week high above 0.6600 after US inflation-led rally
AUDUSD stays defensive around 0.6620, following the heaviest daily run-up since October 2011, as bulls seek more clues to extend the previous day’s rally during early Friday. The Aussie pair jumped the most in 11 years on Thursday after the US CPI pushed back hawkish expectations from the US Fed.
EURUSD retreats from three-month high but stays beyond 1.0070 support confluence
EURUSD bulls take a breather around the highest levels since early August, retreating to 1.0188 during Friday’s Asian session, as it pares the biggest daily jump in a week. Daily closing beyond September’s peak becomes necessary for further upside.
Gold steadies around multi-day top near $1,750 on Fed concerns, US data eyed
Gold price seesaws around the highest levels in 11 weeks as bulls seek more clues to extend the US inflation-led rally during Friday’s Asian session. The yellow metal refreshed the multi-day peak around $1,757 after the downbeat US CPI data for October.
Cryptos bounce as FTX CEO vows to do right by investors
The crypto market is showing applaudable retaliation signals after the mudslide decline witnessed earlier in the week. As many in the space attribute, the liquidation to FTX's questionable risk-on policies, CEO of FTX Sam Bankmanfreid has vowed to restore investors' confidence.
US inflation slows and financial markets respond, DOW and AUDUSD Eyed
It was quite a day across the financial markets on Thursday as the eagerly awaited US inflation data hit the wires at 1:30 pm GMT. Consumer prices, measured by the Consumer Prices Index (CPI), increased less than anticipated.