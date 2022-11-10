General trend

- Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Bullock: Getting closer to the point where we may be able to pause and take a look.

- Japanese cos. due to report earnings include Tokyo Electron, Bridgestone, Fujifilm, Nikon, Shiseido, Kansai Paint, Mazda.

- TSM expected to report monthly sales.

- China’s Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) sometimes holds weekly news conferences on Thurs.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened -0.2%.

- (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Gov Orr: OCR remains the best instrument for RBNZ.

- ORG.AU Receives non-binding, indicative A$18.4B offer at A$9.00/share cash from Brookfield consortium.

- XRO.AU Reports H1 (NZ$) Net -16.1M v -5.9M y/y; EBITDA 108.6M v 98.1M y/y; Rev 658.5M v 505.7M y/y.

- PPT.AU Rejects revised A$33.00/shr offer from BPEA, Regal Partners.

- CPU.AU Guides FY23 management EPS +90% y/y; Margin income ~$800M (prior $520M); EBIT lower y/y – AGM.

- (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) review of monetary policy implementation: Policy decisions are consistent with the data at the time.

- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Gov Bullock: Good reasons to think nearing peak of inflation cycle, but expects further rate hikes needed to meet CPI target (yesterday after the close).

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened -0.9%.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Gov Kuroda: Japan Econoy picking up; Uncertainties extremely high for the economy.

- 7201.JP Not expected to reach agreement on alliance with Renault before mid-November - Nikkei.

- (JP) Japan Investors Net Buying of Foreign Bonds: -¥581.8B v -¥1.17T prior; Foreign Net Buying of Japan Stocks: ¥340.0B v +¥337.0B prior.

- (JP) S&P analyst for Japan Kim Eng Tan: Bank of Japan (BOJ) policy may become the most crucial element in Japan sovereign credit rating; The risks of policy changes or no policy changes are both quite high right now - US financial press.

- 6301.JP Reports China Oct excavator demand Y/Y: -6.1% v -0.6% prior [8th straight decline].

Korea

- Kospi opened -0.8%.

- (KR) South Korea US Japan summit to be held in Southeast Asia - Yonhap.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened %; Shanghai Composite opened %.

- (CN) Analysts note that the property crisis in China may put at risk the $1.6T in local state debt – press.

- (CN) FT notes that China mainland traders were behind the run higher of China shares, foreign funds are staying out.

- (CN) China Vice Premier Liu He: China cannot shrink away from buy side reforms or isolate the country any further - SCMP.

Other

- ST.SG Reports H1 (S$) underlying Net 1.0B v 983M y/y; Rev 7.3B v 7.7B y/y.

North America

- BYND Reports Q3 -$1.60 v -$1.09e, Rev $82.5M v $91.2Me; Cuts outlook.

- CPNG Reports Q3 $0.05 v -$0.19 y/y, Rev $5.10B v $4.64B y/y.

Europe

- ALV.DE Reports Q3 Net €2.46B v €2.10B y/y, Op €3.48B v €3.24B y/y, Rev €34.8B v €34.4B y/y; announces €1.0B share buyback.

- (UK) Oct RICS House Price Balance: -2% v +19%e (lowest level since June 2020).

- (UK) Reportedly Fin Min Hunt is looking to cut surcharge on UK bank profits to 3% from 8% in order to shield them from most of a corporate tax increase - press.

Levels as of 00:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, -1%, ASX 200 -0.5% , Hang Seng -1.8%; Shanghai Composite -0.6% ; Kospi -0.6%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.3%; Nasdaq100 +0.5%, Dax -0.6%; FTSE100 -0.3%.

- EUR 1.0034-1.0007 ; JPY 146.54-146.05 ; AUD 0.6441-0.6411 ;NZD 0.5895-0.5865.

- Gold flat at $1,713/oz; Crude Oil flat at $85.81/brl; Copper +0.5% at $3.6960/lb.