Asia Market Update: Equity markets are generally off of the best levels; South Korea yields rise on BOK’s inflation forecast; FOMC minutes in focus; Alibaba to report results after the market close.

General trend

- NZ 2-year bond yields extend rise following the recent RBNZ decision.

- CNH declines ahead of US comments on China.

- Australia CAPEX unexpectedly declined in Q1.

- Hang Seng drops ahead of Alibaba’s results.

- Shanghai Composite ended morning trading modestly higher.

- Nikkei 225 has traded generally flat.

- Australian markets weighed down by Consumer Staples and Resources indices.

- US equity FUTs erased gains.

- NVIDIA declined after results/guidance.

- (US) Sec of State Blinken to outline US policy toward China on Thurs at 14:00 GMT (10:00ET).

- China’s Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) sometimes holds weekly news conferences on Thurs.

- Companies due to report during the NY morning include American Woodmark, Alibaba, Baidu, Buckle, Burlington Stores, CIBC, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Genesco, Jack in the Box, Macy’s, Medtronic, Movado, RBC, TD Bank, Titan Machinery.

Headlines/Economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened flat.

- (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand Gov Orr: Monetary conditions need to act as a restraint; We can't rule out a recession but we don't predict one - comments to Parliament.

- (AU) Australia Q1 private capital expenditure Q/Q: -0.3% V +1.5%E.

- (NZ) New Zealand sells NZ$200M v NZ$200M indicated in 2025 and 2032 bonds.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened flat.

- (JP) Japan Apr PPI Services Y/Y: 1.7% v 1.5%e.

- (JP) Japan MoF sells ¥700B v ¥700B indicated in % 40-year JGBs, Yield at lowest accepted price: 1.0700% v 1.0950% prior; bid-to-cover: 2.42x v 2.19x prior.

- (JP) Japan Investors Net Buying of Foreign Bonds: ¥627.0B v ¥370.8B prior; Foreign Net Buying of Japan Stocks: +¥4.1B v -¥342.9B prior.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].

Korea

- Kospi opened flat.

- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) raises 7-day repo rate by 25BPS to 1.75%; as expected.

- (KR) South Korea expected to announce measures to stabilize prices by early next week; South Korea First Vice Fin Min Bang: inflation said to potentially read above 5.0% during May - Yonhap.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened +0.5%; Shanghai Composite opened +0.1%.

- (CN) Shanghai port reported to have resumed 95% of handling capacity - China press.

- (CN) S&P: Since the beginning of 2022 dozens of LGFV senior executives have been put under investigation.

- (CN) Shanghai finds no new additional cases outside of quarantine; Beijing reports 45 new COVID cases on May 25th.

- (CN) China Securities Journal: Domestic housing market warming up due to local govt policy support.

- (CN) China Shenzhen city has announced measures to increase consumption - Press.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B prior; Net CNY0B v Net CNY0B prior.

- (CN) China Finance Ministry: Will provide cash subsidies to domestic airlines from May 21st through July 20th.

- (CN) China Daily: 'Big' potential remains in China despite pressure.

North America

- (US) Fed’s Brainard (vice chair): New forms of digital money such as stablecoins could lead to meaningful counterparty risk.

- (US) Some GOP and Democratic senators reportedly call on Pres Biden to maintain China tariffs - press.

Europe

- (UK) May Car Manufacturing Y/Y: -11.3% v -16.0% prior - prelim SMMT.

- (IE) Ireland May Consumer Confidence: 55.5 v 57.7 prior.

- (CZ) Incoming Czech Central Bank gov Michl (dove): Central bank will react if demand risks rise.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, -0.1%, ASX 200 -0.5% , Hang Seng -0.7%; Shanghai Composite +0.6% ; Kospi -0.2%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.2%; Nasdaq100 -0.5%, Dax -0.2%; FTSE100 -0.3%.

- EUR 1.0706-1.0678 ; JPY 127.58-127.12 ; AUD 0.7110-0.7065 ;NZD 0.6500-0.6455.

- Gold -0.1% at $1,844/oz; Crude Oil +0.5% at $110.88/brl; Copper -0.8% at $4.2365/lb.