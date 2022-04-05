General trend
- JPY trades slightly firmer; Kuroda commented on FX.
- UST yields rose after RBA statement.
- South Korea bond yields drop amid inflation data (Reminder: Bank of Korea [BOK] to purchase up to KRW2.0T in Govt bonds on Tues [Apr 5th]).
- US Treasury Statement: Will not permit any USD Denominated debt payments to be made by Russian Govt Accounts at US Financial institutions [refers to bonds due 2022 and 2042].
- Nikkei 225 has pared the opening gain.
- US equity FUTS trade slightly lower.
- Shanghai’s new COVID cases hit record high.
- Shanghai and HK markets return from holiday on Wed [Apr 6th].
- S&P ASX 200 pared rise amid RBA language shift [REIT and Resources indices lag].
- RBA speakers in focus for Wed: Appearance by Michele Bullock, Deputy Governor, and Christopher Kent, Assistant Governor (Financial Markets), before the Senate Economics Legislation Committee (Budget Estimates) - Fed’s Brainard to speak on Tues [Apr 5th]; FOMC minutes are due on Wed [Apr 6th].
Headlines/Economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened -0.1%.
- (AU) Reserve Bank Of Australia (RBA) leaves cash rate target unchanged at 0.10%; as expected; drops word patient from statement.
- (NZ) New Zealand 8-month Budget Deficit NZ$8.3B (vs forecast of -NZ$12.7B).
- (AU) Australia Mar AIG Construction Index: 56.5 v 53.4 prior.
- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Dep Gov Bullock: Current domestic and international environment dominated by uncertainty (Will be first RBA meeting since appointment).
- (NZ) New Zealand Mar Corelogic House Prices M/M: 0.7% v 0.8% prior; Y/Y: 23.0% v 25.2% prior.
- (AU) Australia ANZ Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer Confidence: 93.4 v 91.1 prior.
- (NZ) Bank of New Zealand (private bank): Expects RBNZ to raise the official cash rate (OCR) by 25bps in April and 50bps in May [previously expected 25bps rate hikes at each meeting].
- (AU) Australia Mar Final PMI Services: 55.6 v 57.9 prelim (confirms 2nd consecutive expansion).
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened +0.8%.
- (JP) Japan PM Kishida: Must ensure price increases do not hamper recovery; Confirms drawing up countermeasures to deal with prices in Apr.
- (JP) Japan Feb Labor Cash Earnings Y/Y: 1.2% v 0.6%e; Real Cash Earnings Y/Y: 0.0% v -0.7%e.
- (JP) Senior BOJ Official: Domestic CPI likely to hover ~2.0% for some time during Apr and onward; Price rise must be accompanied by increases in corporate profits, wages for inflation to sustainably achieve 2%.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ): Statement by KURODA Haruhiko [Governor of the Bank of Japan] concerning the Bank's Semiannual Report on Currency and Monetary Control before the Committee on Financial Affairs, House of Representatives, on April 5.
- (JP) Former Japan government adviser Hara said BOJ should raise interest rates to ensure the country will not fall out of lockstep with monetary policy in the rest of the world - financial press.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to purchase ¥1.0T in Japan T-bills.
- (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: Continuing to consider appropriate actions against Russia.
- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Confirms Japan to use current reserve funds for supportive measures; Stability in FX is important; Sudden moves in FX need most attention.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Gov Kuroda: Recent FX moves 'somewhat rapid'; Sees unstable moves in global financial markets; Reiterates domestic economy likely to recover; inflation to clearly accelerate due to increase in energy prices.
- (JP) Japan Industry Min Hagiuda: To decide details of oil release after receiving details from IEA.
- (JP) Japan MoF sells ¥2.6T v ¥2.6T indicated in 0.1% 10-year JGBs; avg yield 0.2010% v 0.1790% prior; bid to cover: 3.61x v 3.24x prior.
Korea
- Kospi opened +0.3%.
- (KR) South Korea Mar CPI M/M: 0.7% V 0.6%E; Y/Y: 4.1% V 4.0%E (Highest since 2011, above target for 12 months).
- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) Lee Hwan-seok (acting Gov): Inflation might remain at 4% level for a while [above 2.0% target], upside risks to inflation path have risen since Feb forecast; need to manage consumer inflation expectation - comments after Mar CPI data.
- (KR) South Korea Fin Min Hong: to increase tax cuts on oil products to 30%, up from 20% [in line]; Mar inflation data reflects the impact from Ukraine war.
- (KR) South Korea Mar Foreign Reserves: $457.8B v $461.8B prior.
- (KR) South Korea Presidential office sent the hearing request for Bank of Korea (BOK) Gov Nominee Rhee on Monday (Apr 4th); National Assembly is required to finish the hearing process within 20 days after receiving the request - Local press.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened closed for holiday; Shanghai Composite opened closed for holiday.
- (CN) World Bank expects China's Economy to grow by 5.0% during 2022.
- (CN) Shanghai City, China, reports 13,354 new coronavirus infections for the first time (prior 9,006); China overall reported 16,590 new virus cases (prior 13,000).
Other
- (SL) Sri Lanka Central Bank to postpone today's monetary policy review.
North America
- (MX) Mexico Finance Ministry: Does not see contagion from Credito Real; closely monitoring the co's financial situation.
- (US) Follow Up: US Treasury Statement: Will not permit any USD Denominated debt payments to be made by Russian Govt Accounts at US Financial institutions [refers to bonds due 2022 and 2042].
- (CA) Reportedly Canada to spend C$2B in current budget to accelerate production of minerals for EV supplies - press.
Europe
- (IE) Ireland Mar PMI Services: 63.4 v 61.8 prior (13th consecutive expansion).
- (UK) Ukraine Foreign Min Kuleba: No place for Russia on Human Rights Council in UN.
- (RU) Latest Russia Sovereign bond coupon payments have not yet received US Treasury authorization to be processed by JP Morgan.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, +0.1%, ASX 200 +0.1% , Hang Seng closed; Shanghai Composite closed ; Kospi flat.
- S&P500 Futures: -0.1%; Nasdaq100 -0.1%, Dax -0.2%; FTSE100 -0.1%.
- EUR 1.0979-1.0962 ; JPY 122.86-122.37 ; AUD 0.7609-0.7535 ;NZD 0.6978-0.6942.
- Gold -0.2% at $1,929/oz; Crude Oil +1.2% at $104.47/brl; Copper +0.6% at $4.8117/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: In bearish consolidation below 1.1000 amid Ukraine crisis
EUR/USD is holding steady below 1.1000, consolidating Monday's sell-off amid the worsening Ukraine crisis. Moscow may find more sanctions from the West on the death of civilians in Bucha, Ukraine. The US dollar is consolidating the upside amid a cautious market mood. EU/ US PMIs eyed.
GBP/USD rises above 1.3100 amid cautious mood
GBP/USD is rising resilience above the 1.3100 mark, attracting some buying despite the sustained US dollar demand. A cautious market mood amid the heightening tensions between the West and Russia over Ukraine could cap the advance in the risk-sensitive GBP ahead of the UK and US Services PMIs.
Gold under pressure near $1,930 amid cautious mood ahead of ISM PMI
Gold price attempts a bounce amid a mixed market mood and an uptick in US Treasury yields. The West to punish Russia while the US dollar holds its recent advances ahead of ISM Services PMI, Fedspeak.
What are the chances for Loopring price to visit $2 after clearing this hurdle
Loopring price has been on a vertical run-up since March 15 but is currently facing a crucial resistance barrier. A successful flip of this blockade is crucial in triggering explosive moves for LRC.
What does GameStop’s share split mean for the short squeeze?
The American video game retailer disclosed in an SEC filing during aftermarket hours on Thursday that it plans to implement a stock split of its class A shares in the form of a stock dividend.