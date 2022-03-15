Asia Market Update: Equity indices trade mixed, CN markets remain volatile; PBOC unexpectedly left the MLF rate unchanged; CN data generally beat ests; China bond yields rose; US Fed meeting in focus [Mar 15-16].
General trend
- WTI Crude FUTs extend declines after breaching $100/bbl; Brent tested $100/bbl; Ukraine/Russia talks to continue.
- USD/JPY rises amid the focus on the Fed meeting, today is also a Gotobi.
- EUR/USD and EUR/JPY rise.
- Shanghai Nickel FUTs rise by >10%.
- LME Statement: Nickel contracts to resume trading on March 16th at 02:00 EST (06:00 AM GMT); To impose 15% limit on daily price moves across all metals.
- Will the spike in COVID cases weigh on China’s future IP data?.
- Calls for additional stimulus grow louder among Japanese gov’t officials.
- Tesla continues to raise prices.
- HK Property and Russia debt concerns in focus.
- Chinese markets remain volatile.
- Hang Seng TECH index remains volatile, the index rebounded after dropping >7%.
- Shanghai and Hang Seng property indices trade sharply lower; Debt concerns continue to linger, CN residential property sales decline.
- US equity FUTs see modest rise after prior decline.
- Nikkei 225 outperforms as the Yen weakened.
- S&P ASX 200 traded modestly lower.
- BOK to release minutes later today.
- US PPI data due later today.
Headlines/Economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened -0.4%.
- *(AU) Reserve Bank Of Australia (RBA) meeting minutes: Reiterates prepared to be patient as it monitors how the various factors affecting inflation in Australia evolve, will not raise rate until CPI is sustainably within 2-3% target band.
- (AU) Australia Q4 House Price Index Q/Q: 4.7% v 3.5%e; Y/Y: 23.7% v 21.9%e.
- TRQ Offered to be acquired by Rio Tinto for C$34.00/shr in $2.7B all-cash deal.
- (AU) Australia ends bans on cruise ships beginning Apr 17.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened -0.3%.
- (JP) Japan Fin MIn Suzuki: Continuing to consider fuel price measures, no comment on FX moves, watching impact of weak Yen on economy.
- (JP) Japan said to plan on ending quasi state of emergency in Tokyo related to coronavirus – Press.
- (JP) Japan Econ Min Yamagiwa: Declines to comment on FX levels.
- (JP) Japan Fin MIn Suzuki: Continuing to consider fuel price measures, no comment on FX moves, watching impact of weak Yen on economy.
- (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: Have serious concerns over Russia activity near Japan; Will call on China to act responsibly over Ukraine.
- (JP) Japan Ruling LDP Party Exec Politician Fukuda: Japan should consider new stimulus; Chance Japan sees stagflation.
- (JP) Japan Political Party Komeito (Part of LDP coalition) has called for stimulus - Press.
Korea
- Kospi opened -0.6%.
- (KR) South Korea Feb Export Price Index Y/Y: 20.3% v 22.0% prior; Import Price Index Y/Y: 29.4% v 30.5% prior (imports 2nd consecutive rise).
- (KR) North Korea could test 'nuke' on May 10th [inauguration day for South Korea Pres. Yoon] - South Korea Press.
- (KR) South Korea confirms record high 362.3K coronavirus cases.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened -3.1%; Shanghai Composite opened -1.0%.
- (CN) China confirms total 3,602 coronavirus cases v 1,437 prior.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B prior; Net inject CNY100B v Net CNY0B prior.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.3760 v 6.3506 prior.
- (CN) China Securities Journal (CSJ) Commentary: Domestic equities can deal with the impact of war and pandemic; wants investors to be patient.
- (CN) China Dongguan (Guangdong province) suspends factories located in areas with coronavirus outbreaks.
- (CN) China Foreign Min Wang Yi: China hopes it will not be impacted by sanctions on Russia (US session).
- (CN) China Feb YTD Foreign Direct Investment FDI (CNY) Y/Y: 37.9% v 11.6% prior (yesterday after the close).
- (CN) China Cabinet said to reiterate stance to ensure stable economic conditions as new downward pressures are faced (yesterday after the close).
- (CN) China Feb Power Consumption Y/Y: +16.9%.
- (CN) China 10-year government bond yield rises by 4bps, PBOC unexpectedly left the MLF rate unchanged; Chinese Jan-Feb data due at 2 GMT.
- (CN) China Feb industrial production YTD Y/Y: 7.5% V 4.0%E.
- (CN) China Feb fixed urban assets YTD Y/Y: 12.2% V 5.0%E.
- (CN) China YTD (Feb) Residential Property Sales Y/Y: -22.1% v +5.3% prior.
- (CN) China Feb Surveyed Jobless Rate: 5.5% v 5.1%e.
- (CN) China Feb property investment YTD Y/Y: +3.7% V -7.0%E.
- (CN) China Stats Bureau (NBS): Spokesman Fu Shenzhen lockdown affecting local economic recovery, impact to be limited; Companies facing increasing pressure due to increased costs; 5.5% GDP target not low, but china has conditions to meet target.
- (CN) China said to have sold certain US LNG shipments to Europe [timing uncertain] - press.
- (CN) China diverting certain international flights from Shanghai beginning Mar 21st [amid rise in COVID cases].
- (CN) China Foreign Min Wang: Reiterates China wants to avoid impact of sanctions over Ukraine War.
North America
- (US) Treasury official: Sees limited direct exposure in the US financial system to a Russian sovereign bond default; Primary impact would be on Russian economy.
- (CN) US State Dept: Confirms US is closely watching the extent to which China provides any support to Russia.
- (US) Social media communications platform, Discord, may go public this year via a direct listing, or an IPO in 2023 - press.
- (RU) US Sen Graham (R-SC) says he would support no-fly zone in Ukraine if Russia uses chemical weapons - US press (update).
Europe
- (UK) Ministry of Defense official: Russia may be plotting to use chemical or biological weapons in a false flag operation.
- (UR) Ukraine Air Defense shot down Russian drone that crossed into Poland's airspace when it came back into Ukraine - tweet citing Ukraine news.
- (UR) Ukraine President Zelenskiy: Confirms Russia and Ukraine to continue talks on Tuesday (Mar 15th).
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, +0.2%, ASX 200 -0.7% , Hang Seng -3.9%; Shanghai Composite -2.6%; Kospi -0.6%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.1%; Nasdaq100 +0.4%, Dax -0.3%; FTSE100 -1.4%.
- EUR 1.0985-1.0930 ; JPY 118.18-118.11 ; AUD 0.7221-0.7165 ;NZD 0.6761-0.6728.
- Gold -1.3% at $1,934/oz; Crude Oil -5.2% at $97.72/brl; Copper +0.1% at $4.5113/lb.
