Asia Market Update: Equity indices trade mixed amid holiday in Japan; NZ dollar and yields pare rise seen following jobs data; AU yields extended post RBA decline; Fed decision due later today.

General trend

- Hang Seng has remained modestly lower, with real estate names higher after China press reports that the recent lending to real estate is seen as normal.

- Treasuries little changed ahead of US Fed rate decision, New Zealand and Australia yields flatter in the session.

- General USD weakness, across the majors. Kiwi moved higher after better than expected jobs data (unemployment 14 year low) before settling off session highs.

- Shanghai Composite ended morning trading slightly lower (-0.4%); Property index rebounds after recent declines.

- S&P ASX 200 has rebounded from prior decline [Financials and Resources indices outperform].

- Companies due to report during the NY morning include Broadridge Financial, BorgWarner, CDW Corp, Clean Harbors, Capri Holdings, Charles River Labs, CVS, Discovery, NOW Inc, Brinker International, Emerson Electric, Entergy, EVO Payments, Cedar Fair, Humana, Jones Lang LaSalle, LL Flooring, Marriott International, Norwegian Cruise Line, NiSource, New York Times, Office Depot, Owens & Minor, Pitney Bowes, Progressive Corp, Playtika, PROG Holdings, Radware, Steven Madden, Siteone Landscape Supply, Scotts Miracle-Gro, Spirit Aerosystems, Trane Tech, Tupperware, United Therapeutics, Wingstop.

Headlines/Economic Data

Australia/New Zealand

-ASX 200 opened +0.2%.

- (NZ) NEW ZEALAND Q3 UNEMPLOYMENT RATE: 3.4% V 3.9%E (14-year low); Employment Change Q/Q: 2.0% v 1.0% prior; Y/Y: 4.2% v 2.7%e.

- (AU) AUSTRALIA SEPT BUILDING APPROVALS M/M: -4.3% V -2.0%E.

- (AU) Australia Oct Final PMI Services: 51.8 v 52.0 prelim (confirms 1st expansion in 4 months).

- (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Gov Orr: Labor market data is highly volatile for the time being; Labor market reflects supply and demand shocks from pandemic.

- (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Financial Stability Review (FSR): Financial system well placed to support economic recovery.

- TLS.AU Renews contract with the Australia Dept of Defense for 5-year term, worth >A$1.0B.

- (AU) Australia sells A$1.0B v A$1.0B indicated in 1.00% Nov 2031 bonds, avg yield 1.8390% v 1.4956% prior, bid to cover 3.27x v 5.34x prior [from Sept 29th].

- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) offers to buy A$800M in Semi Govt Bonds v A$800M prior.

- (NZ) Westpac expects the Reserve Bank of New Zealand OCR to peak at 3.0% in 2023 (Prior expected 2.0% peak in OCR).

Japan

-Nikkei 225 closed for holiday.

- 7974.JP Said to cut FY21 Switch Hardware sales to 24.0M units amid semiconductor shortages, down from expected 30M units (prior year: 25.5M) - Nikkei.

- (JP) Japan Cabinet approval rating 58.1%, +2.4ppt from early Oct when he took office; Disapproval rating 26.1%, +3.1ppt - Japan press.

Korea

-Kospi opened %.

- (KR) South Korea PM: Cannot afford additional cash handouts right now.

- (KR) South Korea Fin Min Hong: Economy to extend its recovery momentum on the back of the accelerating COVID-19 vaccine rollout and efforts to gradually return to normal life.

- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) report: Slowdown in China's economy will have a negative impact on exports but could be offset from strong demand for Korean made chips.

China/Hong Kong

-Hang Seng opened -0.2%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.1%.

- (CN) CHINA OCT CAIXIN PMI SERVICES: 53.8 V 53.1E (2nd consecutive expansion).

- (HK) Hong Kong Oct PMI (Whole Economy): 50.8 v 51.7 prior (9th consecutive expansion).

- (CN) Latest Covid outbreak in China is the most widespread since Wuhan at the start in late 2019, infections in 19 of China's 31 provinces - press.

- (CN) China Securities Journal: Real estate lending in China is becoming more normal, lending in Oct rose more than expected both m/m and y/y.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.4079 v 6.4009 prior.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Injects CNY50B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B prior; Net Drain CNY150B v Net drain CNY190B prior.

- (CN) China State Planner (NDRC) China will lower its average coal use at power plans to <300g per KWh by 2025.

- (CN) China increases development of subsidized rental housing - Chinese press.

- (CN) China PBOC Gov Yi: Protecting personal privacy is a must for Fintech; Big tech control of data has led to issues with data protection - speaking at HK Fintech event via video.

- (CN) China urges the US to withdraw decision to revoke license for China Telecom.

North America

- Z Reports Q3 GAAP Net -$328M v +$39.6M y/y, Rev $1.74B v $2.01Be; Confirms plan to wind down Zillow Offers operations; will take several quarters and cut workforce by approximately 25%.

- (US) Weekly API Crude Oil Inventories: +3.6M v +2.3M prior (6th straight weekly build).

- PFE CDC ACIP Panel unanimously (14 Yes; 0 No) recommends Pfizer-BioNTech COMIRNATY, COVID-19 vaccine (2-doses, 10µg, IM) for children 5-11 years of age, under an Emergency Use Authorization.

- PRU Reports Q3 $3.78 v $2.68e; AUM $1.73T v $1.65T y/y.

- DE Striking workers said to reject tentative labor agreement - US financial press.

Europe

- (US) US Trade Rep (USTR) Tai: US and EU will analyze annual EU steel and aluminum exports to the US under the new metal trade agreement to restrict products from non-market economies.

Levels as of 01:15ET

- Hang Seng -1.1%; Shanghai Composite -0.4%; Kospi -1.3%; Nikkei225 closed; ASX 200 +0.9%.

- Equity Futures: S&P500 -0.1%; Nasdaq100 0.0%, Dax -0.1%; FTSE100 -0.1%.

- EUR 1.1588-1.1575; JPY 114.14-113.46; AUD 0.7441-0.7426; NZD 0.7132-0.7103.

- Commodity Futures: Gold -0.4% at $1,782/oz; Crude Oil -1.3% at $82.78/brl; Copper +0.4% at $4.39/lb.