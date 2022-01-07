Asia Market Update:Equity indices trade generally higher ahead of US payrolls report; Samsung reported mixed results.

General trend

- Australia’s debt agency announced plan for debt syndicate.

- 10-yr UST yield trades slightly lower; 2-year yield rises.

- WTI Crude FUTs trade above $80/bbl.

- US Equity FUTs pared gain.

- Nikkei 225 declined despite the higher opening [largest index component Fast Retailing extends drop]; Banks and insurers supported by higher bond yields.

- S&P ASX 200 rose by >1.5% after declining over 2.7% during the prior session [REIT and Consumer Discretionary indices rebound; James Hardie news weighs on the Industrials index].

- Shanghai Composite traded modestly higher during the morning session.

- Hang Seng has also remained higher.

- Chinese property firms rise amid talk that the property tax trials could be delayed.

- LG Electronics may report prelim Q4 results later today.

[Reminder for Evergrande]: Hengda Real Estate [unit] 6.98% CNY bond due 2023 halted trading on Jan 6th [ahead of bondholders meeting on Jan 7-10]; Holders of the bond have the [put] option to sell the debt back to Hengda on this upcoming weekend.

- Companies due to report during the NY morning include Greenbrier.

Headlines/Economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened +0.3%.

- James Hardie [JHX.AU]: Fires CEO after employees raised concerns about his work-related interactions.

- WOW.AU CEO: >20% of distribution center staff and >10% of store staff are not present for work.

- (AU) New South Wales Premier: Suspending non urgent elective surgery.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened +0.8%

- (JP) Japan Nov Labor Cash Earnings Y/Y: 0.0% v 0.5%e; Real Cash Earnings Y/Y: -1.6% v -0.5% prior.

- (JP) JAPAN DEC TOKYO CPI Y/Y: 0.8% V 0.7%E; CPI (EX-FRESH FOOD) Y/Y: 0.5% V 0.5%E.

- (JP) Japan Investors Net Buying of Foreign Bonds: -¥416.5B v +¥1.59T prior; Foreign Net Buying of Japan Stocks: +¥17.1B v -¥841.3B prior.

- (JP) Japan Govt is seeking to obtain approval for quasi state of emergency in Okinawa, Hiroshima, and Yamaguchi prefectures due to coronavirus transmission - Press.

- (JP) Tokyo and surrounding governors to meet virtually on Jan 7th (Fri) - Press.

- JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Reiterates the importance of FX stability; Monitoring spread of omicron at home and abroad.

- (JP) Japan MoF sells ¥900B v ¥900B indicated in 0.7% 30-year JGBs, Avg Yield: 0.7190% v 0.6730% prior, bid-to-cover: 3.63x v 3.21x prior.

Korea

- Kospi opened +0.5%.

- Samsung [005930.KR] Reports Q4 prelim (KRW) Op 13.8T v 15.2Te (v 9.1T y/y) , Rev 76.0T v 75.6Te (v 61.6T y/y).

- (KR) South Korea expected to receive first imports of anticoronavirus pills next week - Yonhap.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened +1.1%; Shanghai Composite opened +0.1%.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.3742 v 6.3728 prior.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B prior; Net drain CNY100B v drain CNY100B prior.

- (CN) China CSRC (securities regulator) Chairman Yi Huiman said the government's policies will help stabilize the stock market in 2022; to adopt various measures to stabilize the stock market in 2022 - State media.

- (CN) China Shenzhen city to require a negative coronavirus test result to leave the city, effective from Jan 8th (Sat); cites government statement.

- (CN) Follow Up: China plans to exclude debt related to certain property sector M&A from calculation [refers to whether property firms are complaint with the ‘3 red lines’] – financial press.

Other

- (TW) Taiwan shipping carriers expected to increase cargo prices by up to 20% - Press.

North America

- (US) Follow Up: US Govt is finalizing its plan to ship ~500M coronavirus test kits to households, shipments could begin next week - Press.

- (US) Sec of State Blinken: US and Japan reach new R&D deal to simplify scientific effort to partner on emerging defense-related issues.

- (US) NOV TRADE BALANCE: -$80.2B V -$81.0BE.

- (US) INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS: 207K V 195KE; CONTINUING CLAIMS: 1.75M V 1.68ME.

- ( US) DEC ISM SERVICES INDEX: 62.0 V 67.0E.

- (US) Trade Rep (USTR) Tai and EU Trade Chief Dombrovskis to meet on Jan 7th (Fri).

- (US) President Biden to speak at 10:45ET on jobs report.

Europe

- (KZ) Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev: Order has been 'generally' restored.

Levels as of 00:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, -0.1%, ASX 200 +1.3% , Hang Seng +1.4%; Shanghai Composite +0.6%; Kospi +1.2%.

- S&P500 Futures: +0.2%; Nasdaq100 +0.1%, Dax flat; FTSE100 +0.1%.

- EUR 1.1303-1.1287 ; JPY 116.04-115.83 ; AUD 0.7178-0.7156 ;NZD 0.6762-0.6738.

- Gold +0.2% at $1,792/oz; Crude Oil +0.8% at $80.11/brl; Copper +0.7% at $4.3835/lb.