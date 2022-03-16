Asia Market Update: Equity indices trade generally higher after the gains on Wall St.; Shanghai remains volatile; Quiet session for FX and gov’t bonds; US Fed meeting in focus [Mar 15-16]; CN markets later rise on Xinhua headline about market support.
General trend
- Japan reported a wider than expected trade deficit [Feb data].
- China’s new home prices extended drop during Feb.
- LME Statement: Nickel contracts to resume trading on March 16th at 02:00 EST (06:00 AM GMT); To impose 15% limit on daily price moves across all metals.
- Russia’s debt deadline in focus [Mar 16th].
- Hillhouse Capital [venture capital firm] denied huge loss related to China.
- US government targets Li Ning [Chinese sportswear firm].
- BYD raised prices [follows similar move by Tesla].
- Largan Precision suspended production in Dongguan due to COVID measures.
- Hang Seng TECH index rose >7% after prior plunge.
- Shanghai Composite moved been gains and losses during the morning session.
- Nikkei outperforms amid stimulus talk.
- Australian Consumer cos. supported by lower oil prices and the easing of border restrictions in NZ.
- Quiet session for US equity FUTs ahead of the Fed decision.
- NZ Q4 GDP data due on Thurs; AU Feb jobs data is also due.
Headlines/Economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened flat.
- (NZ) New Zealand PM Ardern: Reopening border to visa waiver countries on May 1st without quarantine; Foreigners on Apr 12.
- (AU) Australia Feb Westpac Leading Index: -0.2% v -0.3% prior.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened +0.9%.
- (JP) Japan PM Kishida said to be likely to order a compilation of an extra stimulus (no size indicated) after passing the annual budget - Press.
- (JP) Japan Feb Trade Balance: -¥668.3B v -¥112.6Be; Adj Trade Balance: -¥1.03T v -¥932.6Be.
- (JP) Japan Govt to expand local initiatives to increase tourism - Japan Press.
- (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: Have not yet confirms North Korea Missile Flight; Four China coastguard ships entered Japan waters.
- (JP) Japan Jan Final Industrial Production M/M: -0.8% v -1.3% prelim; Y/Y: -0.5% v -0.9% prelim.
- (JP) Japan Osaka said to not seek extension of coronavirus measures - Press.
- (JP) Japan Govt confirms payment of ¥25/L gasoline subsidy starting Thurs (in line).
Korea
- Kospi opened +1.1%.
- (KR) South Korea Feb Unemployment: 2.7% v 3.6%e (Lowest on record).
- (KR) South Korea confirms record high 400.7K coronavirus cases v 362.3K prior.
- (KR) Japan reports that North Korea may have fired a ballstic missile - Press.
- (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: Have not yet confirms North Korea Missile Flight; Four China coastguard ships entered Japan waters.
- (JP) Japan Jan Final Industrial Production M/M: -0.8% v -1.3% prelim; Y/Y: -0.5% v -0.9% prelim.
- (JP) Japan Govt Survey: Consumer inflation expectations at record high in Mar; 1-year expectation 2.67%.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened +2.9%; Shanghai Composite opened +1.4%.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.3800 v 6.3760 prior.
- (CN) China Vice Premier Liu charing meeting relating to economy and capital markets; China to take measures to boost economy during Q1; China promises to keep equity markets stable; Will continue to support overseas share listings - Xinhua.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B prior; Net CNY0B v Net CNY0B prior.
- (HK) First SPAC files application to Hong Kong Exchange.
- (CN) China Feb new home prices M/M: -0.1% V -0.0% prior [6th straight decline]; Y/Y: +1.2% V 1.7% PRIOR.
- (CN) China Sec Journal: China can still adjust rates after maintaining MLF Rates on Mar 15th.
- (CN) People's Daily: Analysts note that A-share valuations are below past averages [Shanghai Composite declined by ~5% on Tues, Hang Seng dropped by ~5.7%].
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.3800 v 6.3760 prior.
- (CN) China reports total 3,054 coronavirus cases v 3,602 prior.
- (CN) UBS Cuts China GDP Forecast to 5.0% from 5.4% (low end of China 5.0-5.5% target range); Policy rate cut by 10bps, and more RRR cuts.
- (CN) PBOC auctions 1-month deposits: avg yield 3.41%.
- (CN) China Regulator NMPA: Approves 12 additional coronavirus antigent tests Weds, will strengthen supervision of test kits.
- (CN) Hillhouse Capital [venture capital firm] said to deny $30.0B loss related to China, denied that the firm is being liquidated [responded to a rumor] - HK Press [update].
- (HK) Hong Kong Transport and Housing Sec Chan: Hong Kong has ensured availability of supplies from China; Working with Guangdong and Shenzhen on supplies.
- (HK) Hong Kong Chief Exec Lam: Currently have no plans to tighten coronavirus curbs; To cordon off beaches in Hong Kong.
- (CN) China Ministry of Finance (MOF) Sells 2-year and 5-year bonds.
- (CN) Automakers in China halt production in Shenzhen amid COVID lockdown, companies mentioned included FAW Group - Digitimes.
- (CN) China State Think Tank: China should cut rates to stop the rout occurring in Equity markets; Should buy Blue chip stocks with Social Security Funds.
- (CN) Certain clients of Citi and UBS have received Margin calls due to Hang Seng Tech market drop.
- (CN) China promises to keep equity markets stable - Xinhua.
- (CN) Creditors stop renewing loans to large Copper Company Xingguang.
Other
- (TW) China Taiwan Affairs Spokesman Zhu: China will allow Taiwan to open businesses in more areas; Ukraine and Taiwan affairs are different.
North America
- (US) President Biden expected to announce $1.0B in military assistance to Ukraine on Mar 16 (Weds) - Press.
Europe
- (EU) Said that NATO is planning to move more troops into the eastern flank after the Ukraine invasion, asking commanders to draw up plans to deter Russia.
- (UR) UK officials said to believe Ukraine President Zelensky to have accepted that Ukraine can never join NATO; ready to commit to neutrality - UK press.
Levels as of 00:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, +1.6%, ASX 200 +1.1% , Hang Seng +5.3%; Shanghai Composite +2.2% ; Kospi +1.1%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.1%; Nasdaq100 +0.4%, Dax +0.2%; FTSE100 -0.3%.
- EUR 1.0977-1.0949 ; JPY 118.42-118.17 ; AUD 0.7211-0.7179 ;NZD 0.6789-0.6741.
- Gold -0.6% at $1,918/oz; Crude Oil +0.7% at $97.13/brl; Copper +0.5% at $4.5273/lb.
