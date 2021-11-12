Asia Market Update: Equity indices trade generally higher; UST yields see slight rise after US federal holiday; China Oct data due on Nov 15th (Sunday night in the US).
General trend
- USD index slightly extended gain.
- US equity FUTS remained modestly higher in Asia.
- Japanese cos. expected to report earnings include Mizuho Financial, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Toshiba, Tokyo Electron, Yamato Holdings, Japan Display, Japan Post Holdings, Dai-ichi Life, Dentsu, Shinsei Bank, Suruga Bank, Aozora Bank.
- Hon Hai is expected to report results.
- Companies expected to report during the NY morning include Coupang, Spectrum Brands.
- Japan PM Kishida said to have ordered coronavirus measures be compiled by Friday (Nov 12th).
- China PBOC may conduct MLF operation around Nov 15th.
- Reportedly virtual meeting between Biden and Xi has been tentatively scheduled for Monday (Nov 15th) – press.
Headlines/Economic Data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened flat.
- (AU) Australia sells A$1.0B v A$1.0B indicated in 0.25% Nov 2025 bonds, avg yield 1.3045%, bid to cover 6.5x.
- (NZ) New Zealand Oct Manufacturing PMI: 54.3 v 51.6 prior.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened +0.4%.
- (JP) Nikkei 225 Nov options to settle at 29,388.
- (JP) Japan said to consider an extraordinary diet session starting around Dec 6th - Press.
- (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Matsuno: Policies on increases in oil prices will be included in stimulus package; Want to respond actively on the economy, including on prices.
- (JP) Japan Econ Min Yamagiwa: Will allocate budgets for raising Govt set wages in nursery and care workers in stimulus package.
- (JP) Japan government stimulus draft does not mention the size of spending.
Korea
- Kospi opened +0.7%.
- (KR) South Korea sells 50-year bonds: avg yield 2.320% v 2.270% prior.
- (KR) South Korea Oct Export Price Index Y/Y: 25.3% v 20.2% prior; Import Price Index Y/Y: 35.8% v 26.8% prior.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened 1.1%; Shanghai Composite opened flat.
- (CN) Analysts in China said to warn about the risks related to indebted property developers that are reliant on USD denominated debt - Chinese press.
- (CN) China Economic Daily: Warns against speculating with Metaverse stocks, investors shouldn't be hasty when entering into a new and immature concept.
- (CN) Guangzhou and Shenzhen to ease curbs related to car purchases, the governments will ease limits related to car license applications.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.4065 v 6.4145 prior.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Injects CNY100B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY100B prior; Net CNY0B v Net inject CNY50B prior.
- (CN) China Official: Common prosperity first needs high quality development, China should raise the share of direct taxes; encourages entrepreneurs to participate in redistribution.
- (CN) Former PBOC Adviser Yu Yongding: Evergrande problem is controllable; China Capital Market has limited impact on the global markets; China has very strong macro adjustment capabilities.
- (CN) China Ministry of Finance (MOF) sells 3-month bills and 30-year bonds.
- (CN) China State Planner (NDRC): To increase the exploration of oil, Natural gas, and rare earth minerals during 2021-2025; to enhance reserve building related to oil and rare earths.
- Komatsu: Reports Oct China usage of its machines Y/Y: -20.0% v -18.3% prior [7th straight decline].
North America
- (MX) Mexico Central Bank (BANXICO) Raises Overnight Rate by 25BPS TO 5.00%; as expected ; Split decision.
Europe
- (EU) Belarus threatens to halt gas supply to EU if sanctions are imposed over migrant crisis - Press.
- (RU) US has privately warned Europe that Russian troops could plan an invasion of Ukraine - press.
- (UK) Brexit Min Frost: Will signal to EU that the Govt is ready to renew efforts on Northern Ireland Protocol Deal.
Other:
- (MY) Malaysia Q3 GDP Q/Q: -3.6% v -2.0%e; Y/Y: -4.5% v -2.6%e.
- OPEC Monthly Oil Report 2021 Outlook: Cuts 2021 global oil demand growth from 5.8M bpd to 5.7M bpd (total consumption seen at 96.4M bpd), 2022 Outlook: Maintains 2022 global oil demand growth at 4.2M bpd (100.6 bpdM v 100.8M bpd prior).
Levels as of 00:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, +1%, ASX 200 +0.9% , Hang Seng +0.1%; Shanghai Composite +0.1% ; Kospi +1.5%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.1%; Nasdaq100 +0.2%, Dax +0.1%; FTSE100 flat.
- EUR 1.1452-1.1436 ; JPY 114.30-114.03 ; AUD 0.7300-0.7274 ;NZD 0.7038-0.6997.
- Gold -0.3% at $1,858/oz; Crude Oil -0.7% at $81.03/brl; Copper -0.4% at $4.3870/lb.
