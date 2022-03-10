Asia Market Update: Equity indices track the sharp gains seen in the US and Europe; There are some hopes for a diplomatic resolution between Russia and Ukraine, upcoming talks in focus; US CPI and ECB decision also due later today.

General trend

- Oil FUTs rise after prior drop.

- Miners and Energy shares decline after the recent commodity price volatility.

- Financial and Consumer Discretionary firms generally rise amid hopes related to Russia and Ukraine.

- Japanese automakers track the gains in the US and Europe.

- Amazon’s stock split announcement in focus.

- China’s Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) sometimes holds weekly news conferences on Thurs.

- Taiwan Semi may release Feb sales.

- RBA Gov Lowe to speak on Fri at 9:45 PM GMT.

- Japan’s Q1 BSI Survey due Fri.[ data is seen as being correlated with the BoJ’s Tankan survey].

Headlines/Economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened +0.4%.

- (AU) Australia Mar consumer inflation expectation: 4.9% V 4.6% PRIOR.

- (AU) Australia PM Morrison looking to boost in military defenses with A$38B investment.

- (NZ) New Zealand Feb Total Card Spending M/M: -7.6% v 1.9% prior; Retail Card Spending M/M: -7.8% v 2.9% prior.

- MYR.AU Reports H1 (A$) Net 32.3M v 43.0M y/y; EBIT 96.7M v 109M y/y; Rev 1.52B v 1.40B y/y.

- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Dep Gov Debelle resigns effective Mar 16th; Treasurer to appoint new Dep Gov; To take up CFO role at Fortescue Industries.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened +1.6%.

- (JP) Japan PM Kishida: Seeing wide spread effects on increasing prices; Need to have a coordinated govt response on prices.

- (JP) Japan Feb PPI (CGPI) M/M: 0.8% v 0.6%e; Y/Y: 9.3% v 8.6%e.

- 4689.JP Planing to launch global NFT marketplace this spring that will use its PayPay services; aiming to double PayPay users to 90M - press.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) announced review of the benchmark ratio used to calculate the macro add-on balance in current account balances at the BOJ to which a zero interest rate is applied: set the ratio at 6.0% (prior 4.0%) for the Mar reserve maintenance period.

Korea

- Kospi opened +1.5%.

- (KR) South Korea President Elect Yoon: Will return ecomony to growth path; Will shift to private sector led economy, not govt led- Post election comments.

- (KR) Conservative candidate Yoon Suk-yeol wins South Korea presidential election.

- (KR) South Korea Fin Min Hong: Will focus on managing inflation and FX issues- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK): Stubbornly high inflation overshadowing South Korea’s economic recovery is likely to continue for a considerable time.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened +2.3%; Shanghai Composite opened +1.7%.

- (CN) China PBOC profit transfer to the govt is not the equivalent of a RRR cut, cites analyst at Chinese brokerage firm - China press.

- (CN) China Press: CPI growth likely to be reasonable in 2022; GDP growth target of ~5.5% is achievable.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B prior; Net CNY0B v Net CNY0B prior.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.3105 v 6.3178 prior.

- (CN) China said to have set aside ~CNY1.6B to improve field management for winter wheat.

- (CN) S&P: China signaling has indicated that it's likely to east policy settings.

Other

- 2330.TW Expected to raise prices by 10-20%, raising 8-inch foundry services starting in Q3 - Taiwan press.

- UAE Energy Minister: UAE is committed to the OPEC+ agreement and its existing monthly production adjustment mechanism.

- (TW) Taiwan Central Bank (CBC) Gov Yang: Reiterates consumer prices are controllable in 2022.

North America

- (US) House has votes to pass $13.6B Ukraine response and fund US Govt agencies through Sept 30th.

- AMZN Approves a 20-for-1 split of the Company’s common stock, effective June 6th; Authorizes $10B buyback (1% of market cap) – filing.

- SPOT CFO: Above plan for users in Q1; facing ~1.5M user churn due to Russia sanctions.

- (VE) Venezuela Pres Maduro: Insists on 2M bpd oil production target for 2022 (vs current 800K bpd) - Venezuela TV interview.

- TSLA Raises prices of US Model Ys by ~$1.0K each and certain China made Model 3 and Y vehicles.

Europe

- (UK) Feb RICS House Price Balance: 79% v 72%e.

- (UK) Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) publishes analysis ahead of the Spring Statement: changes in the inflation outlook since Oct will add some £11B to the debt. interest bill in 2021-22, and could easily add another £20B or more next year

Levels as of 00:15ET

- Hang Seng +0.5%; Shanghai Composite +1.5%; Kospi +1.7%; Nikkei225 +3.8%; ASX 200 +1.1%.

- Equity Futures: S&P500 -0.2%; Nasdaq100 -0.4%, Dax -0.7%; FTSE100 +0.3%.

- EUR 1.1078-1.1042; JPY 116.19-115.83; AUD 0.7326-0.7287; NZD 0.6842-0.6812.

- Commodity Futures: Gold -0.2% at $1,985/oz; Crude Oil +2.2% at $111.09/brl; Copper +0.6% at $4.62/lb.