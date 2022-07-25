General trend
- Press comments on recession concerns amid weaker PMI data [Germany, US].
- Commodity currencies lag.
- Iron Ore Futs rise after China property fund news.
- Property firms outperform in Shanghai and HK; Beijing (China) said to be planning to create an up to CNY300B (~$44.4B) real estate fund; Evergrande’s CEO and CFO to resign following probe.
- HK TECH index tracks the decline in US tech stocks.
- US equity FUTs trade slightly lower.
- Companies due to report during the NY morning include Newmont Goldcorp, RPM International.
Headlines/Economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened -0.0%.
- OZL.AU Reports (A$) H1 Rev 909M v 986M y/y; Q2 Gold production 51.2K oz v 57.9K oz y/y at AISC $2.10/lb v $1.75 q/q.
- S32.AU Reports Q4 Metallurgical Coal Production 1.38Mt v 1.34Mt y/y; Alumina Production 1.36Mt v 1.43Mt y/y; updates on Eagle Downs, no acceptable offers so far.
- EML.AU Updates on Ireland operations: Ireland Central Bank identified shortcomings in components of remediation program for Irish unit.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened -0.8%.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) to hold a 8 GMT news conference on newly appointed (in Mar) board members Takata and Tamura.
Korea
- Kospi opened -0.3%.
- 005490.KR Put itself on an emergency management mode, expecting weaker profits amid an expected slowdown of the global economy - Yonhap citing management.
- (KR) Bank of Korea sells KRW940B v KRW900B indicated in 3-month Monetary Stabilization Bonds (MSB): Avg yield 2.30% v 2.30% prior.
- (KR) OECD said South Korea leading index declined for the 13th straight month in Jun - Press.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened -0.5%; Shanghai Composite opened 0.0%.
- (CN) China creating system that would sort US-listed Chinese companies into three categories based on the sensitivity of the data they hold, as part of a potential concession to try and stop US regulators from delisting firms – FT.
- (CN) Reportedly China has strengthened its warnings about Pelosi's planned trip to Taiwan, including private threats about a possible military response - press.
- (HK) Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA): CNY10B intra day fund quota used up as of 23:00ET.
- (CN) Beijing (China) said to be planning to create an up to CNY300B (~$44.4B) real estate fund - financial press.
- (CN) China Foreign Min Wang Yi: South China Sea issues should be handled by countries in the region themselves.
- (CN) China banking regulator (CBIRC) launches official investigation into banking scandal in Henan province, which saw CNY40B in deposits from 4 rural banks vanish and depositors stage protests - SCMP.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.7543 v 6.7522 prior.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY5.0B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY3.0B prior; Net drain CNY7.0B v Net CNY0B prior.
Other
- INFO.IN Reports Q1 $0.16 v $0.17 y/y; Rev $4.44B v $3.78B y/y; Raises FY Rev guidance.
- (SG) Singapore Jun CPI M/M: 1.0% v 0.5%e; Y/Y: 6.7% v 6.2%e (fastest annual pace since Sept 2008); CPI Core Y/Y: 4.4% v 4.1%e.
North America
- (US) US Treasury Sec Yellen reiterated that recession is not inevitable - US media.
Europe
- (IT) Far right Italy PM candidate Giorgia Meloni (Brothers of Italy party): Italian government led by right and center-right parties would not pose a threat to Italy and its allies.
- (EU) ECB’s Holzmann (Austria, hawk): ECB to consider the economic situation before deciding whether to go ahead with another big interest rate hike in September – press.
- (IE) Ireland Jul Economic Pulse: 70.2 v 78.8 prior.
Levels as of 00:15ET
- Hang Seng -0.8%; Shanghai Composite -0.6%; Kospi +0.7%; Nikkei225 -0.8%; ASX 200 -0.1%.
- Equity Futures: S&P500 -0.1%; Nasdaq100 -0.1%, Dax -0.0%; FTSE100 -0.0%.
- EUR 1.0219-1.0181; JPY 136.62.-135.90; AUD 0.6931-0.6882; NZD 0.6263-0.6215.
- Commodity Futures: Gold -0.5% at $1,724/oz; Crude Oil -0.9% at $93.88/brl; Copper +0.2% at $3.33/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
