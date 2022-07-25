General trend

- Press comments on recession concerns amid weaker PMI data [Germany, US].

- Commodity currencies lag.

- Iron Ore Futs rise after China property fund news.

- Property firms outperform in Shanghai and HK; Beijing (China) said to be planning to create an up to CNY300B (~$44.4B) real estate fund; Evergrande’s CEO and CFO to resign following probe.

- HK TECH index tracks the decline in US tech stocks.

- US equity FUTs trade slightly lower.

- Companies due to report during the NY morning include Newmont Goldcorp, RPM International.

Headlines/Economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened -0.0%.

- OZL.AU Reports (A$) H1 Rev 909M v 986M y/y; Q2 Gold production 51.2K oz v 57.9K oz y/y at AISC $2.10/lb v $1.75 q/q.

- S32.AU Reports Q4 Metallurgical Coal Production 1.38Mt v 1.34Mt y/y; Alumina Production 1.36Mt v 1.43Mt y/y; updates on Eagle Downs, no acceptable offers so far.

- EML.AU Updates on Ireland operations: Ireland Central Bank identified shortcomings in components of remediation program for Irish unit.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened -0.8%.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) to hold a 8 GMT news conference on newly appointed (in Mar) board members Takata and Tamura.

Korea

- Kospi opened -0.3%.

- 005490.KR Put itself on an emergency management mode, expecting weaker profits amid an expected slowdown of the global economy - Yonhap citing management.

- (KR) Bank of Korea sells KRW940B v KRW900B indicated in 3-month Monetary Stabilization Bonds (MSB): Avg yield 2.30% v 2.30% prior.

- (KR) OECD said South Korea leading index declined for the 13th straight month in Jun - Press.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened -0.5%; Shanghai Composite opened 0.0%.

- (CN) China creating system that would sort US-listed Chinese companies into three categories based on the sensitivity of the data they hold, as part of a potential concession to try and stop US regulators from delisting firms – FT.

- (CN) Reportedly China has strengthened its warnings about Pelosi's planned trip to Taiwan, including private threats about a possible military response - press.

- (HK) Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA): CNY10B intra day fund quota used up as of 23:00ET.

- (CN) Beijing (China) said to be planning to create an up to CNY300B (~$44.4B) real estate fund - financial press.

- (CN) China Foreign Min Wang Yi: South China Sea issues should be handled by countries in the region themselves.

- (CN) China banking regulator (CBIRC) launches official investigation into banking scandal in Henan province, which saw CNY40B in deposits from 4 rural banks vanish and depositors stage protests - SCMP.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.7543 v 6.7522 prior.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY5.0B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY3.0B prior; Net drain CNY7.0B v Net CNY0B prior.

Other

- INFO.IN Reports Q1 $0.16 v $0.17 y/y; Rev $4.44B v $3.78B y/y; Raises FY Rev guidance.

- (SG) Singapore Jun CPI M/M: 1.0% v 0.5%e; Y/Y: 6.7% v 6.2%e (fastest annual pace since Sept 2008); CPI Core Y/Y: 4.4% v 4.1%e.

North America

- (US) US Treasury Sec Yellen reiterated that recession is not inevitable - US media.

Europe

- (IT) Far right Italy PM candidate Giorgia Meloni (Brothers of Italy party): Italian government led by right and center-right parties would not pose a threat to Italy and its allies.

- (EU) ECB’s Holzmann (Austria, hawk): ECB to consider the economic situation before deciding whether to go ahead with another big interest rate hike in September – press.

- (IE) Ireland Jul Economic Pulse: 70.2 v 78.8 prior.

Levels as of 00:15ET

- Hang Seng -0.8%; Shanghai Composite -0.6%; Kospi +0.7%; Nikkei225 -0.8%; ASX 200 -0.1%.

- Equity Futures: S&P500 -0.1%; Nasdaq100 -0.1%, Dax -0.0%; FTSE100 -0.0%.

- EUR 1.0219-1.0181; JPY 136.62.-135.90; AUD 0.6931-0.6882; NZD 0.6263-0.6215.

- Commodity Futures: Gold -0.5% at $1,724/oz; Crude Oil -0.9% at $93.88/brl; Copper +0.2% at $3.33/lb.