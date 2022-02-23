“Yet another bounce has been sold, with stocks turning lower as the US session goes on. While the first round of sanctions imposed on Russia by the West may have been mild, a Russian response and further Western sanctions will put further pressure on the global economy.”

Stocks go into retreat once again

“Investors continue to sell into strength it seems, with the latest move higher beginning to encounter a wall of selling pressure that suggests the risk-off moves of the past six weeks have further to run. Yet another cyberattack on Ukraine has raised fears a Russian move may be imminent, although it will suit the Kremlin to keep everyone keyed up like this for a while in order to gain surprise when an attack does begin. US futures had pointed towards a stronger open but, like many before it so far this year the bounce is already fading.

Sanctions provide reason to sell

“As well as coping with the actual conflict itself, should it come, investors have to worry about headline risk in the form of retaliatory sanctions from the Russian side and further sanctions on Moscow by the West. For a market that was already worrying about how interest rate rises and higher inflation would hit growth, the prospect of more sanctions and a fresh hit to economic growth mean that equity valuations are still being called into question.”