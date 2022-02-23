“Yet another bounce has been sold, with stocks turning lower as the US session goes on. While the first round of sanctions imposed on Russia by the West may have been mild, a Russian response and further Western sanctions will put further pressure on the global economy.”
Stocks go into retreat once again
“Investors continue to sell into strength it seems, with the latest move higher beginning to encounter a wall of selling pressure that suggests the risk-off moves of the past six weeks have further to run. Yet another cyberattack on Ukraine has raised fears a Russian move may be imminent, although it will suit the Kremlin to keep everyone keyed up like this for a while in order to gain surprise when an attack does begin. US futures had pointed towards a stronger open but, like many before it so far this year the bounce is already fading.
Sanctions provide reason to sell
“As well as coping with the actual conflict itself, should it come, investors have to worry about headline risk in the form of retaliatory sanctions from the Russian side and further sanctions on Moscow by the West. For a market that was already worrying about how interest rate rises and higher inflation would hit growth, the prospect of more sanctions and a fresh hit to economic growth mean that equity valuations are still being called into question.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD challenges bulls’ determination around 1.1300
EUR/USD defies the 1.1300 level and approaches weekly lows, as Wall Street accelerates its slump in the last trading hour of the day. The escalation of the Ukraine/Russia crisis spurred risk aversion.
GBP/USD turns red, trades around 1.3550
The GBP/USD pair is quickly approaching its weekly low as 1.3537 as speculative interest rushes into the greenback’s safety.BOE Governor Bailey said they would considering selling assets after the main rate hit 1%.
Gold: Market players rush into safety as Russian invasion imminent
Renewed tensions in Eastern Europe spurred demand for safety. Resurgent demand for the American dollar limits gold’s bullish momentum. Gold nears its recent multi-month high, next critical resistance at 1,916.50.
XRP bulls attempt to wrest control from bears, $0.80 in sight
XRP price continues to recover from Monday’s sell-off. Buyers look to extend the bounce from Tuesday into Wednesday. Critical resistance levels ahead threaten to terminate the recent rally.
This is how commodity price increases are going to feed inflation
Attention is divided between foreign affairs, which meets finance at sanctions, and central banks, chiefly the Fed. Commodity prices are soaring for some items but not too bad for others.