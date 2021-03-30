Top daily news
Stock markets are mostly rebounding currently following a mixed session on Monday while US 10-year Treasury yields ticked up to 1.744%. Tesla stocks closed down 1.2%, Facebook shares gained 2.76% outperforming market amid reports Facebook and Google plan two new undersea cables to directly connect South East Asia to North America.
Forex news
|Currency Pair
|Change
|EUR USD
|-0.28%
|GBP USD
|-0.05%
|USD JPY
|+0.51%
|AUD USD
|+0.5%
The Dollar strengthening continues currently . The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, rose 0.2% Monday.
Both EUR/USD and GBP/USD reversed their climbing Monday as Bank of England reported UK mortgage approvals fell more than expected in February. Both euro and Pound are lower currently against the Dollar. AUD/USD reversed its rising while USD/JPY continued its climbing yesterday with both Australian dollar and yen higher against the greenback currently.
Stock market news
|Indices
|Change
|Dow Jones Index
|+0.12%
|Nikkei Index
|+0.16%
|Hang Seng Index
|+0.84%
|Australian Stock Index
|-0.9%
Futures on three main US stock indexes are mixed currently ahead of the Conference Board consumer confidence report at 16:00 CET today. The three US main stock benchmarks ended mixed Monday recording returns ranging from -0.6% to 0.3% as bank shares fell after news US hedge fund Archegos Capital defaulted on $30 billion margin call. Nomura and Credit Suisse are facing billions of dollars in losses as a result.
European stock indexes are higher currently after ending mostly higher yesterday led by food and beverages shares while financial stocks took a beating. Asian indexes are mostly higher today with Hong Kong’s Heng Seng Index leading gains.
Commodity market news
|Commodities
|Change
|Brent Crude Oil
|-0.7%
|WTI Crude
|-0.56%
Brent is edging lower ahead of data from the American Petroleum Institute later today. Prices closed higher Monday amid reports that Russia would support stable oil output from OPEC+ ahead of a meeting with the producer group later this week. The US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) lost 0.2%. Brent added 0.1% to $64.62 a barrel on Monday.
Gold market news
|Metals
|Change
|Gold
|-0.92%
Gold prices are pulling back today . April gold lost 1.2% to $1712.20 an ounce on Monday.
Want to get more free analytics? Open Demo Account now to get daily news and analytical materials.
This overview has an informative character and is not financial advice or a recommendation. IFCMarkets. Corp. under any circumstances is not liable for any action taken by someone else after reading this article.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits fresh four-month low amid rising US yields
EUR/USD has extended its falls, tumbling below 1.1750 to hit the lowest since November. US yields are rising ahead of President Biden's speech on infrastructure spending while virus-ravaged Europe struggles with its vaccination campaign. US Consumer Confidence is eyed.
GBP/USD succumbs to dollar strength, falls below 1.3750
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.3750, as rising US yields are boosting the dollar. Britain's successful vaccination campaign is keeping sterling only relatively bid in comparison to other currencies.
GBP/USD succumbs to dollar strength, falls below 1.3750
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.3750, as rising US yields are boosting the dollar. Britain's successful vaccination campaign is keeping sterling only relatively bid in comparison to other currencies.
Cardano eyes a 43% upswing
ADA price begins consolidation in an ascending triangle pattern. A decisive close above $1.18 suggests a 20% upswing is on the horizon. If ADA bulls fail to defend the demand barrier at $1, a 35% correction is likely.
Biden package challenges markets
President Biden's Build Back Better package appears to be finally moving to the front page, with the President set to announce details of the package tomorrow, and most importantly, how he intends to pay for it.