Top daily news

Stock markets are mostly rebounding currently following a mixed session on Monday while US 10-year Treasury yields ticked up to 1.744%. Tesla stocks closed down 1.2%, Facebook shares gained 2.76% outperforming market amid reports Facebook and Google plan two new undersea cables to directly connect South East Asia to North America.

Forex news

Currency Pair Change EUR USD -0.28% GBP USD -0.05% USD JPY +0.51% AUD USD +0.5%

The Dollar strengthening continues currently . The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, rose 0.2% Monday.

Both EUR/USD and GBP/USD reversed their climbing Monday as Bank of England reported UK mortgage approvals fell more than expected in February. Both euro and Pound are lower currently against the Dollar. AUD/USD reversed its rising while USD/JPY continued its climbing yesterday with both Australian dollar and yen higher against the greenback currently.

Stock market news

Indices Change Dow Jones Index +0.12% Nikkei Index +0.16% Hang Seng Index +0.84% Australian Stock Index -0.9%

Futures on three main US stock indexes are mixed currently ahead of the Conference Board consumer confidence report at 16:00 CET today. The three US main stock benchmarks ended mixed Monday recording returns ranging from -0.6% to 0.3% as bank shares fell after news US hedge fund Archegos Capital defaulted on $30 billion margin call. Nomura and Credit Suisse are facing billions of dollars in losses as a result.

European stock indexes are higher currently after ending mostly higher yesterday led by food and beverages shares while financial stocks took a beating. Asian indexes are mostly higher today with Hong Kong’s Heng Seng Index leading gains.

Commodity market news

Commodities Change Brent Crude Oil -0.7% WTI Crude -0.56%

Brent is edging lower ahead of data from the American Petroleum Institute later today. Prices closed higher Monday amid reports that Russia would support stable oil output from OPEC+ ahead of a meeting with the producer group later this week. The US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) lost 0.2%. Brent added 0.1% to $64.62 a barrel on Monday.

Gold market news

Metals Change Gold -0.92%

Gold prices are pulling back today . April gold lost 1.2% to $1712.20 an ounce on Monday.

