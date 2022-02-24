Asia Market Update: Equities trade sharply lower as Russia Pres Putin authorized military action in Ukraine; Moscow Exchange halts trading; Brent Crude FUTs surge above $100/bbl [highest since 2014].
General trend
- Russia President Putin starts invasion of Ukraine, reports of various explosions in Kyiv as well as in Belgorod province in Russia. A Ukrainian Official said Kyiv has been targeted by Missile strikes.
- Additional sanctions are expected to be announced on Russia; Will the new sanctions involve the SWIFT financial system?
- US President Biden due to speak on Thursday afternoon [12:00 pm ET], G7 also in focus.
- UST yields decline on safe haven demand, Yen rises; EUR and commodity currencies drop; RUB trades at fresh record low vs the USD.
- Most equity indices see over 2% declines.
- FX market saw significant declines with safe haven flows benefiting yen and USD.
- Bank of Korea left rates unchanged, expects CPI to remain high for some time. Raised CPI outlooks but left GDP unchanged.
- China NDRC affirmed it would step in to keep thermal coal prices stable if pricing got outside CNY570-770/t.
- Alibaba to report New York morning.
Headlines/Economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened -0.9%.
- (AU) Australia Energy Min Taylor: To join action to address oil price gains, prepared to tap strategic petroleum reserves.
- QAN.AU Reports H1 (A$) Net -456M v -1.1B y/y; underlying EBIT -1.1B v -888M y/y; Rev 3.07B v 2.3B y/y.
- TPM.AU Reports FY21 (A$) Net 110M v 321M y/y; EBITDA 1.7B v 1.4B y/y; Rev 5.3B v 4.4B y/y.
- BKL.AU Reports H1 (A$) Net 20.3M v 18.9M y/y; adj EBIT 37.6M v 26.7M y/y; Rev 346M v 302.6M y/y.
- (NZ) New Zealand Health Advisor Hipkins: Community case transmissions ~5.0K/day; Country will move to phase 3 of coronavirus response at midnight.
- (AU) Australia Q4 Private Capital Expenditure Q/Q: 1.1% V 2.5%E; 2022-23 Capex estimate A$116.7B v A$140.8B at Q3.
- FCG.NZ Raises 2021/22 forecast Farmgate Milk Price to NZ$9.30-9.90 per kgMS (prior 8.90-9.50).
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened -0.6%.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Gov Kuroda: BOJ has no plan to seek early modification of easy policy; Recent price import increases have little to do with the Yen.
Korea
- Kospi opened -1.1%.
- (KR) Bank Of Korea (BOK) Levels 7-Day Repo Rate At 1.25%; As Expected; Raises CPI outlook, maintains GDP.
- (KR) South Korea Jan PPI M/M: 0.9% v 0.0% prior; Y/Y: 8.7% v 9.0% prior.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened -1.7%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.4%.
- (CN) China Housing Min Wang: China residents have a desire to improve the housing conditions; China housing demand has transitioned to the improvement phase.
- (CN) China Transportation Ministry: Will ask car hailing companies to set a commission cap.
- (CN) According to former China PBOC advisers, China rate cut window is about 6 months - press.
- 1876.HK Reports Q4 Net $99M v $13M y/y, adj EBITDA $361M v $283M y/y, Rev $1.43B v $1.19B y/y.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.3280 v 6.3313 prior.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY200B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY200B prior; Net inject CNY190B v Net inject CNY190B prior.
- (CN) China Envoy to UN: China will continue to promote talks in its own way; currently necessary to avoid intensifying the conflict.
North America
- (US) President Biden: Putin has chosen a premeditated war, will announce further consequences/sanctions on Russia Thursday.
- (US) Weekly API Crude Oil Inventories:+6M v -1.1M prior.
- (US) Fed's Daly (non-voter, dove): Reiterates it is time for Fed to move away from extraordinary support; Backs Fed hike in March absent a negative surprise.
- (US) Fed's Daly (non-voter, dove): The benefits of front loading policy is not backed by research; Fed has to get policy in line but cannot be impatient - Q&A.
- (US) House Financial Services Committee to hold hearing on a possible US Central Bank Digital Currency in March.
- (RU) US White house has confirmed a virtual G7 meeting on Feb 24th to discuss Ukraine-Russia situation.
- HLF Reports Q4 $0.57 v $0.71 y/y, Rev $1.32B v $1.41B y/y.
- EBAY Reports Q4 $1.05 v $0.99e, Rev $2.61B v $2.61Be; Guides FY22 light; Raises Quarterly dividend 22.2% to $0.22 from $0.18 (indicated yield 1.61%).
Europe
- (UR) Russian Media RIA Confirms Russia Putin Authorized Military Action In DONBASS; Putin Says Do Not Plan To Occupy Ukraine; Rocket attacks on Military facilities began against Ukraine at 5AM local time.
- (RU) US officials: Sanctions will shock Russian financial system, hit the markets and hobble industry and weigh on growth.
- (UR) Ukraine Foreign Minister: There are ongoing strikes on peaceful Ukrainian cities, Putin has started a full scale war against Ukraine.
- (UR) Ukraine Pres Zelenskiy: Pres Putin did not respond to a request for a phone call today.
- (RU) Speculation that Russia will close airspace along the Ukraine border – press.
- (UR) US Sec of State Blinken: Believes Russia will invade Ukraine before Night ends - press.
Levels as of 00:15ET
- Hang Seng -3.0%; Shanghai Composite -1.7%; Kospi -2.4%; Nikkei225 -2.0%; ASX 200 -3.0%.
- Equity Futures: S&P500 -2.1%; Nasdaq100 -2.6%, Dax -2.8%; FTSE100 -2.1%.
- EUR 1.1313-1.1209; JPY 115.11-114.51; AUD 0.7235-0.7169; NZD 0.6776-0.6704.
- Commodity Futures: Gold +1.6% at $1,941/oz; Crude Oil +4.6% at $96.28/brl; Copper +0.3% at $4.47/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers towards 1.1200 on President Biden's words
EUR/USD recovered the 1.1200 threshold after reaching a fresh 2022 low of 1.1105, as US President Joe Biden announces international sanctions on Russia, bringing some relief to Wall Street. Russia is still advancing into Kyiv, and according to US intelligence, its main target is to take over the Ukrainian government.
GBP/USD approaches 1.3400 as demand for safety recedes
GBP/USD trimmed part of its early losses and approaches 1.3400 as Wall Street keeps recovering early losses, following the announcement of US sanctions against Moscow. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for Russia to be ejected from SWIFT system.
AUD/USD stabilizes at around 0.7150 as Wall Street recovers
The AUD/USD pair bounced from an intraday low of 0.7094, now trading at around 0.7150 as US indexes recover heading into the close. International sanctions falling on Russia as the country invades Ukraine.
Investors fleeing cryptocurrencies as residents flee Kyiv
Cryptocurrencies are waking up to a shocker this morning as the whole Eastern border of Ukraine is under siege of missile attacks by Russia and Belarus.
Russian Invasion: Ukraine's government could collapse sooner, markets would see relief rally Premium
Markets have woken up to a dark day of war and have reacted rapidly. However, a quick end to major hostilities could trigger a relief rally. At least a partial one.