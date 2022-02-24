Asia Market Update: Equities trade sharply lower as Russia Pres Putin authorized military action in Ukraine; Moscow Exchange halts trading; Brent Crude FUTs surge above $100/bbl [highest since 2014].

General trend

- Russia President Putin starts invasion of Ukraine, reports of various explosions in Kyiv as well as in Belgorod province in Russia. A Ukrainian Official said Kyiv has been targeted by Missile strikes.

- Additional sanctions are expected to be announced on Russia; Will the new sanctions involve the SWIFT financial system?

- US President Biden due to speak on Thursday afternoon [12:00 pm ET], G7 also in focus.

- UST yields decline on safe haven demand, Yen rises; EUR and commodity currencies drop; RUB trades at fresh record low vs the USD.

- Most equity indices see over 2% declines.

- FX market saw significant declines with safe haven flows benefiting yen and USD.

- Bank of Korea left rates unchanged, expects CPI to remain high for some time. Raised CPI outlooks but left GDP unchanged.

- China NDRC affirmed it would step in to keep thermal coal prices stable if pricing got outside CNY570-770/t.

- Alibaba to report New York morning.

Headlines/Economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened -0.9%.

- (AU) Australia Energy Min Taylor: To join action to address oil price gains, prepared to tap strategic petroleum reserves.

- QAN.AU Reports H1 (A$) Net -456M v -1.1B y/y; underlying EBIT -1.1B v -888M y/y; Rev 3.07B v 2.3B y/y.

- TPM.AU Reports FY21 (A$) Net 110M v 321M y/y; EBITDA 1.7B v 1.4B y/y; Rev 5.3B v 4.4B y/y.

- BKL.AU Reports H1 (A$) Net 20.3M v 18.9M y/y; adj EBIT 37.6M v 26.7M y/y; Rev 346M v 302.6M y/y.

- (NZ) New Zealand Health Advisor Hipkins: Community case transmissions ~5.0K/day; Country will move to phase 3 of coronavirus response at midnight.

- (AU) Australia Q4 Private Capital Expenditure Q/Q: 1.1% V 2.5%E; 2022-23 Capex estimate A$116.7B v A$140.8B at Q3.

- FCG.NZ Raises 2021/22 forecast Farmgate Milk Price to NZ$9.30-9.90 per kgMS (prior 8.90-9.50).

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened -0.6%.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Gov Kuroda: BOJ has no plan to seek early modification of easy policy; Recent price import increases have little to do with the Yen.

Korea

- Kospi opened -1.1%.

- (KR) Bank Of Korea (BOK) Levels 7-Day Repo Rate At 1.25%; As Expected; Raises CPI outlook, maintains GDP.

- (KR) South Korea Jan PPI M/M: 0.9% v 0.0% prior; Y/Y: 8.7% v 9.0% prior.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened -1.7%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.4%.

- (CN) China Housing Min Wang: China residents have a desire to improve the housing conditions; China housing demand has transitioned to the improvement phase.

- (CN) China Transportation Ministry: Will ask car hailing companies to set a commission cap.

- (CN) According to former China PBOC advisers, China rate cut window is about 6 months - press.

- 1876.HK Reports Q4 Net $99M v $13M y/y, adj EBITDA $361M v $283M y/y, Rev $1.43B v $1.19B y/y.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.3280 v 6.3313 prior.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY200B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY200B prior; Net inject CNY190B v Net inject CNY190B prior.

- (CN) China Envoy to UN: China will continue to promote talks in its own way; currently necessary to avoid intensifying the conflict.

North America

- (US) President Biden: Putin has chosen a premeditated war, will announce further consequences/sanctions on Russia Thursday.

- (US) Weekly API Crude Oil Inventories:+6M v -1.1M prior.

- (US) Fed's Daly (non-voter, dove): Reiterates it is time for Fed to move away from extraordinary support; Backs Fed hike in March absent a negative surprise.

- (US) Fed's Daly (non-voter, dove): The benefits of front loading policy is not backed by research; Fed has to get policy in line but cannot be impatient - Q&A.

- (US) House Financial Services Committee to hold hearing on a possible US Central Bank Digital Currency in March.

- (RU) US White house has confirmed a virtual G7 meeting on Feb 24th to discuss Ukraine-Russia situation.

- HLF Reports Q4 $0.57 v $0.71 y/y, Rev $1.32B v $1.41B y/y.

- EBAY Reports Q4 $1.05 v $0.99e, Rev $2.61B v $2.61Be; Guides FY22 light; Raises Quarterly dividend 22.2% to $0.22 from $0.18 (indicated yield 1.61%).

Europe

- (UR) Russian Media RIA Confirms Russia Putin Authorized Military Action In DONBASS; Putin Says Do Not Plan To Occupy Ukraine; Rocket attacks on Military facilities began against Ukraine at 5AM local time.

- (RU) US officials: Sanctions will shock Russian financial system, hit the markets and hobble industry and weigh on growth.

- (UR) Ukraine Foreign Minister: There are ongoing strikes on peaceful Ukrainian cities, Putin has started a full scale war against Ukraine.

- (UR) Ukraine Pres Zelenskiy: Pres Putin did not respond to a request for a phone call today.

- (RU) Speculation that Russia will close airspace along the Ukraine border – press.

- (UR) US Sec of State Blinken: Believes Russia will invade Ukraine before Night ends - press.

Levels as of 00:15ET

- Hang Seng -3.0%; Shanghai Composite -1.7%; Kospi -2.4%; Nikkei225 -2.0%; ASX 200 -3.0%.

- Equity Futures: S&P500 -2.1%; Nasdaq100 -2.6%, Dax -2.8%; FTSE100 -2.1%.

- EUR 1.1313-1.1209; JPY 115.11-114.51; AUD 0.7235-0.7169; NZD 0.6776-0.6704.

- Commodity Futures: Gold +1.6% at $1,941/oz; Crude Oil +4.6% at $96.28/brl; Copper +0.3% at $4.47/lb.