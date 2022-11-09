Asia Market Update: Equities trade mixed, modest moves seen ahead of US midterm election results; US CPI data is due on Thurs.

General trend

- Little impact seen from China inflation data.

- Chinese markets decline during early trading; HK TECH index declines.

- Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index rises >10% amid report related to China's NDRC [China State Planner asks large banks to step up lending to manufacturing, infrastructure and developers in Q4; To expand bond financing for private companies, including private property developers - Chinese press (Nov 8th)].

- Japanese cos. due to report earnings include Honda, Nissan, Isuzu, Sapporo, Kobe Steel, Nexon, Kirin.

- RBA Dep Gov Bullock is due to speak later today [9:30 GMT].

- RBA speakers also due on Thurs. [Bullock, Kent].

- RBNZ Monetary Policy Implementation Review is due on Nov 10th.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened +0.1%.

- NAB.AU Reports FY22 (A$) adj Cash Earnings 7.10B v 6.56B y/y, Net Op Rev 18.3B v 16.8B y/y.

- WHC.AU Cuts FY23 ROM coal production 19.0-20.4Mt (prior 20-22); Managed coal sales 16.5-18.0Mt (prior 17.5-18.5Mt) due to La Nina.

- (AU) Australia PM Albanese: If a meeting is arranged with China President Xi, it would be a positive development.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened flat.

- (JP) Japan Sept BoP Current Account: ¥909.3B v ¥250Be; Adj Current Account: ¥670.7B v ¥0.0Be.

- (JP) Japan Oct Bank Lending Y/Y: 2.7% v 2.3% prior; Bank Lending (ex-trusts) Y/Y: 3.0% v 2.6% prior.

- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Cabinet has approved the extra budget of ¥29.1T; Electricity and gas subsidies to be reduced from Sept (yesterday after the close).

- (JP) Japan Oct Eco Watchers Current Survey: 49.9 v 50.0e; Outlook Survey: 46.4 v 50.1e.

Korea

- Kospi opened +0.4%.

- (KR) South Korea Oct Unemployment Rate: 2.8% v 2.9%e; Adds 677K jobs v 707K prior.

- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) Sells 1-year Monetary Stabilization Bonds (MSB): avg yield 3.890%.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened flat; Shanghai Composite opened flat.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY8.0B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY2.0B prior; Net drain CNY10B v net drain CNY13B prior.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.2189 v 7.2150 prior.

- (CN) China Guangzhou said to have locked down a second district today due to coronavirus – Press.

- (CN) Analysts speculate that China's shopping event, Singles Day, is likely to be soft with economic activity in China still disrupted - press.

- (HK) Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) purchased HK$911M to defend the weak end of the USD/HKD peg.

- (CN) China State Planner asks large banks to step up lending to manufacturing, infrastructure firms in Q4; To expand bond financing for private companies, including private property developers - Chinese press (yesterday after the close).

- (CN) China said to have lifted a lockdown near iPhone plant as previously planned; Plant still in high risk area with coronavirus limitations.

- (CN) China President Xi: Willing to work with world in digital development - Chinese Press citing letter to world internet conference.

North America

- (US) Midterm Elections: Republicans projected to have picked up net 4 House seats so far as of 23:55ET.

- TSLA CEO Musk has filed 3 form 4s; sold ~19.5M shares, cuts stake to ~445.6M shares.

- DIS Reports Q4 $0.30 v $0.50e, Rev $20.2B v $21.1Be; Disney+ paid subscribers: 164.2M v 152.1M q/q v 162.5Me; Expects FY23 rev and segment op income to grow at high single digit % y/y; Content spend in low $30B range - earnings call comments.

- (CN) President Biden reportedly extending order on securities investments for Chinese firms - press.

Europe

- (UK) Reportedly PM Sunak considering raising top income tax rate in the UK – Telegraph.

Levels as of 00:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, -0.6%, ASX 200 +0.6% , Hang Seng -1.6%; Shanghai Composite -0.5% ; Kospi +1%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.1%; Nasdaq100 +0.2%, Dax -0.1%; FTSE100 -0.2%.

- EUR 1.0088-1.0059 ; JPY 145.86-145.17 ; AUD 0.6518-0.6485 ;NZD 0.5971-0.5936.

- Gold -0.3% at $1,711/oz; Crude Oil -0.5% at $88.46/brl; Copper -0.3% at $3.6513/lb.