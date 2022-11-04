Asia Market Update: Equities trade mixed; Chinese markets move sharply higher amid audit news; CNH also rises; US jobs data in focus.

General trend

- RBA: The path for the cash rate reflects expectations derived from surveys of professional economists and financial market pricing, with an assumed cash rate that peaks at around 3½ per cent in mid-2023 before easing back to around 3 per cent by the end of 2024.

- Commodity currencies outperform after prior declines; GBP also rebounds.

- Hang Seng and HK TECH index again rise by >5%; US Auditors said to have finished on site China inspections early - Press.

- South Korea moves to support smaller brokerage firms.

- Japanese equities lag following holiday.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

-ASX 200 opened slightly higher.

- (AU) Australia Debt Agency (AOFM): No treasury bond tenders planned for next week [amid bond syndicate].

- (AU) RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA (RBA) STATEMENT ON MONETARY POLICY (SOMP): Reiterates not on set path, will use larger rate hikes if needed; Cuts economic growth forecasts through 2024.

- (AU) Australia Q3 Retail Sales Ex-Inflation Q/Q: 0.2% v 0.4%e [4th consecutive rise].

- (AU) Australia Oct AIG Construction Index: 43.3 v 46.5 prior (5th consecutive contraction) (update).

Japan

-Nikkei 225 opened -1.1%.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].

- (JP) Japan Investors Net Buying of Foreign Bonds: -¥1.17T v ¥164.5B prior; Foreign Net Buying of Japan Stocks: +¥337.0B v -¥356.6B prior.

- (JP) Japan Cabinet approves use of ¥68.8B from reserve funds.

- (JP) Japan and China said to be arranging a meeting between PM Suzuki and China President Xi - Japanese Press.

Korea

-Kospi opened -0.1%.

- (KR) S&P: Heungkuk Life Insurance Co. Ltd.'s decision to delay a hybrid optional redemption will likely weigh on funding conditions for Korean insurers.

- (KR) South Korea Financial Regulator: South Korea large brokerage firms have offered to purchase asset backed debt securities from smaller brokerages using a KRW450B program.

- (KR) US Senior Official: would like to see China and Russia use the leverage they have to keep North Korea from testing a Nuclear weapon - Press.

- (KR) South Korea Def Min Lee: Appears North Korea is prepared to conduct a nuclear test, but unclear when it may occur.

China/Hong Kong

-Hang Seng opened +0.7%; Shanghai Composite opened flat.

- (CN) China President Xi and German Chancellor Scholz to meet soon - Chinese Press.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY3.0B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY7.0B prior; Net drain CNY87B v net drain CNY233B prior.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.2555 v 7.2472 prior (weakest since mid Jan 2008).

- (CN) Follow Up: China provinces said to begin to reveal plans to stabilize trade during Q4 - Chinese Press.

- (HK) Hong Kong Oct Home Sales: HK$27.2B, -45.3% y/y

- (CN) US Auditors said to have finished on site China inspections early - Press.

Other

- (PH) Philippines Central Bank (BSP) Gov Medalla: Do not want to sell too many US dollars.

North America

- SBUX Reports Q4 $0.81 v $0.73e, Rev $8.41B v $8.43Be.

- (CA) Canada PM Trudeau: 2022/23 budget deficit now estimated at C$36B (prior: C$53B); To impose tax on stock buybacks (as speculated); Effective Jan 1st, 2024.

- (US) Treasury's $65B 4-week bills draw 3.620% v 3.600% prior, BTC 2.53; $55B 8-week bills draw 3.880% v 3.820% prior, BTC 2.75.

-(US) Q3 PRELIMINARY NONFARM PRODUCTIVITY: 0.3% V 0.5%E; UNIT LABOR COSTS: 3.5% V 4.0%E; No revisions to Q3 Nonfarm Productivity reading of -4.1%.

-(US) INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS: 217K V 220KE; CONTINUING CLAIMS: 1.49M V 1.45ME.

-(US) October preliminary NA Class 8 Net Orders 43.2K, -23% m/m, +77% y/y - FTRintel.com.

-(US) OCT FINAL S&P/MARKIT SERVICES PMI: 47.8 V 46.6E.

-(US) OCT ISM SERVICES INDEX: 54.4 V 55.3E; Prices Paid: 70.7 v 68.7 prior.

-(US) Atlanta Fed GDPNow: Raises Q4 GDP forecast to 3.6% from 2.6%.

Europe

- (UK) UK Chancellor Hunt is mulling increase in the headline rate of the capital gains tax - UK press.

- (EU) ECB chief Lagarde: Inflation is way too high and still a way to go on rates.

-(EU) EURO ZONE SEPT UNEMPLOYMENT RATE: 6.6% V 6.6%E.

-(NO) Norway Oct House Prices M/M: -1.9% v -2.2% prior; Y/Y: 2.8% v 4.3% prior.

-(IE) Ireland Oct Unemployment Rate: 4.3% v 4.3% prior.

-(UK) BANK OF ENGLAND (BOE) RAISES BANK RATE BY 75BPS TO 3.00%; AS EXPECTED (biggest hike in 33 years); Says further increases in Bank Rate may be required for a sustainable return of inflation to target, albeit to a peak lower than priced into financial markets.

-(UK) BOE VOTED 7-2 TO RAISE BANK RATE BY 75BPS; Tenreyro voted for 25bps hike, Dhingra for 50bps hike as 'UK economy was probably already in recession'.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, -1.8%, ASX 200 +0.5% , Hang Seng +6.8%; Shanghai Composite +2.6% ; Kospi +0.6%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.3%; Nasdaq100 +0.5%, Dax +0.4%; FTSE100 +0.5%.

- EUR 0.9790-0.9742 ; JPY 148.40-147.83 ; AUD 0.6354-0.6284 ;NZD 0.5832-0.5756.

- Gold +1.2% at $1,649/oz; Crude Oil +2% at $89.92/brl; Copper +2.1% at $3.4945/lb.