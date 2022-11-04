Asia Market Update: Equities trade mixed; Chinese markets move sharply higher amid audit news; CNH also rises; US jobs data in focus.
General trend
- RBA: The path for the cash rate reflects expectations derived from surveys of professional economists and financial market pricing, with an assumed cash rate that peaks at around 3½ per cent in mid-2023 before easing back to around 3 per cent by the end of 2024.
- Commodity currencies outperform after prior declines; GBP also rebounds.
- Hang Seng and HK TECH index again rise by >5%; US Auditors said to have finished on site China inspections early - Press.
- South Korea moves to support smaller brokerage firms.
- Japanese equities lag following holiday.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
-ASX 200 opened slightly higher.
- (AU) Australia Debt Agency (AOFM): No treasury bond tenders planned for next week [amid bond syndicate].
- (AU) RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA (RBA) STATEMENT ON MONETARY POLICY (SOMP): Reiterates not on set path, will use larger rate hikes if needed; Cuts economic growth forecasts through 2024.
- (AU) Australia Q3 Retail Sales Ex-Inflation Q/Q: 0.2% v 0.4%e [4th consecutive rise].
- (AU) Australia Oct AIG Construction Index: 43.3 v 46.5 prior (5th consecutive contraction) (update).
Japan
-Nikkei 225 opened -1.1%.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].
- (JP) Japan Investors Net Buying of Foreign Bonds: -¥1.17T v ¥164.5B prior; Foreign Net Buying of Japan Stocks: +¥337.0B v -¥356.6B prior.
- (JP) Japan Cabinet approves use of ¥68.8B from reserve funds.
- (JP) Japan and China said to be arranging a meeting between PM Suzuki and China President Xi - Japanese Press.
Korea
-Kospi opened -0.1%.
- (KR) S&P: Heungkuk Life Insurance Co. Ltd.'s decision to delay a hybrid optional redemption will likely weigh on funding conditions for Korean insurers.
- (KR) South Korea Financial Regulator: South Korea large brokerage firms have offered to purchase asset backed debt securities from smaller brokerages using a KRW450B program.
- (KR) US Senior Official: would like to see China and Russia use the leverage they have to keep North Korea from testing a Nuclear weapon - Press.
- (KR) South Korea Def Min Lee: Appears North Korea is prepared to conduct a nuclear test, but unclear when it may occur.
China/Hong Kong
-Hang Seng opened +0.7%; Shanghai Composite opened flat.
- (CN) China President Xi and German Chancellor Scholz to meet soon - Chinese Press.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY3.0B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY7.0B prior; Net drain CNY87B v net drain CNY233B prior.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.2555 v 7.2472 prior (weakest since mid Jan 2008).
- (CN) Follow Up: China provinces said to begin to reveal plans to stabilize trade during Q4 - Chinese Press.
- (HK) Hong Kong Oct Home Sales: HK$27.2B, -45.3% y/y
- (CN) US Auditors said to have finished on site China inspections early - Press.
Other
- (PH) Philippines Central Bank (BSP) Gov Medalla: Do not want to sell too many US dollars.
North America
- SBUX Reports Q4 $0.81 v $0.73e, Rev $8.41B v $8.43Be.
- (CA) Canada PM Trudeau: 2022/23 budget deficit now estimated at C$36B (prior: C$53B); To impose tax on stock buybacks (as speculated); Effective Jan 1st, 2024.
- (US) Treasury's $65B 4-week bills draw 3.620% v 3.600% prior, BTC 2.53; $55B 8-week bills draw 3.880% v 3.820% prior, BTC 2.75.
-(US) Q3 PRELIMINARY NONFARM PRODUCTIVITY: 0.3% V 0.5%E; UNIT LABOR COSTS: 3.5% V 4.0%E; No revisions to Q3 Nonfarm Productivity reading of -4.1%.
-(US) INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS: 217K V 220KE; CONTINUING CLAIMS: 1.49M V 1.45ME.
-(US) October preliminary NA Class 8 Net Orders 43.2K, -23% m/m, +77% y/y - FTRintel.com.
-(US) OCT FINAL S&P/MARKIT SERVICES PMI: 47.8 V 46.6E.
-(US) OCT ISM SERVICES INDEX: 54.4 V 55.3E; Prices Paid: 70.7 v 68.7 prior.
-(US) Atlanta Fed GDPNow: Raises Q4 GDP forecast to 3.6% from 2.6%.
Europe
- (UK) UK Chancellor Hunt is mulling increase in the headline rate of the capital gains tax - UK press.
- (EU) ECB chief Lagarde: Inflation is way too high and still a way to go on rates.
-(EU) EURO ZONE SEPT UNEMPLOYMENT RATE: 6.6% V 6.6%E.
-(NO) Norway Oct House Prices M/M: -1.9% v -2.2% prior; Y/Y: 2.8% v 4.3% prior.
-(IE) Ireland Oct Unemployment Rate: 4.3% v 4.3% prior.
-(UK) BANK OF ENGLAND (BOE) RAISES BANK RATE BY 75BPS TO 3.00%; AS EXPECTED (biggest hike in 33 years); Says further increases in Bank Rate may be required for a sustainable return of inflation to target, albeit to a peak lower than priced into financial markets.
-(UK) BOE VOTED 7-2 TO RAISE BANK RATE BY 75BPS; Tenreyro voted for 25bps hike, Dhingra for 50bps hike as 'UK economy was probably already in recession'.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, -1.8%, ASX 200 +0.5% , Hang Seng +6.8%; Shanghai Composite +2.6% ; Kospi +0.6%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.3%; Nasdaq100 +0.5%, Dax +0.4%; FTSE100 +0.5%.
- EUR 0.9790-0.9742 ; JPY 148.40-147.83 ; AUD 0.6354-0.6284 ;NZD 0.5832-0.5756.
- Gold +1.2% at $1,649/oz; Crude Oil +2% at $89.92/brl; Copper +2.1% at $3.4945/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD consolidates daily gains near 0.9900
EURUSD has gone into a consolidation phase after having advanced to a daily high of 0.9940 earlier in the session. The pair remains on track to snap a six-day losing streak as the US Dollar struggles to preserve its strength despite the upbeat October jobs report.
GBPUSD retreats below 1.1300, looks to post strong daily gains
GBPUSD has retreated below 1.1300 but looks to register strong daily gains on Friday. The broad-based US Dollar weakness fueled the pair's rally earlier in the day but the negative shift witnessed in the market mood limited the British Pound's gains.
Gold tries to stabilize near $1,670 as US yields rebound
Gold price reached its highest level in three weeks at $1,675 on Friday but declined below $1,670 with the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield turning positive on the day. Nevertheless, XAUUSD is still up more than 2% on a daily basis and looks to close the week in positive territory.
Will re-listing on crypto exchanges trigger a bullish breakout in XRP price?
XRP was re-listed by Newton Crypto, a Canadian crypto exchange. The news has sparked rumors of re-listing by Coinbase, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges.
FuboTV (FUBO Stock) advances on Q3 earnings beat
FuboTV (FUBO), the company that bills itself as the Netflix of live sports, saw its share price rise in Friday's premarket after the New York-based company reported earnings that beat consensus on the top and bottom lines.