Asia Market Update: Equities trade mixed before the US Fed rate decision and CPI data; Japan announces chip export restrictions to China.
General trend
- Dollar trades generally lower.
- Markets trade mixed.
- Hong Kong cutting coronavirus movement restrictions.
- Aussie consumer data higher, Business data lower.
- (JP) Japan Trade and Industry Min Nishimura: To take appropriate action on Chip related export restrictions to China, taking into consideration regulations in each countries.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened flat.
- (AU) Australia APRA releases consultation for new centralized publication on ADIs; Aims to improve transparency of ADI industry.
- (AU) Watchers note an increase of funds into Australia equities market, seen as a response to rising dividends and exposure to China reopening - press.
- (AU) Australia Nov Business Confidence: -4 v 0 prior.
- (AU) Australia sells A$150M in 2027 Bonds: Avg yield 0.4782%, bid to cover 3.43x.
- (AU) Australia Dec Consumer Confidence: 80.3 v 78.0 prior; M/M: +3.0% v -6.9% prior.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened +0.8%.
- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Confidence in JGBs would be affected in rollover period is extended past 60-years; No decision yet on construction bonds to fund development of self defense force facilities.
- (JP) Japan Trade and Industry Min Nishimura: To take appropriate action on Chip related export restrictions to China, taking into consideration regulations in each countries; Working with US Commerce Sec Raimondo, no comment on details.
- (JP) Said that Japan will use Contruction bonds as a part of SDF facilities in order to increase defense spending - press.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].
Korea
- Kospi opened +0.5%.
- (KR) South Korea Peace Envoy: North Korea becoming more aggressive and blatant in Nuclear threats; To coordinate sanctions with US and Japan.
- (KR) South Korea Oct M2 Money Supply M/M: 0.4% v 0.0% prior.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened flat; Shanghai Composite opened flat.
- (HK) Hong Kong Chief Exec Lee: No need to use mandated covid app starting Weds, Will also lift amber code for international arrivals.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY2.0B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY2.0B prior; Net CNY0B v net CNY0B prior.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.9746 v 6.9565 prior.
- (HK) US Audit of Hong Kong expected as soon as by end of year - Press.
- (CN) China promises stronger coronavirus medical support and drug supply.
- (CN) China to begin quarantine free travel with Hong Kong in Jan - Press.
North America
- (US) NY Fed survey: 1-year inflation outlook sees record decline in Nov to 5.2% from 5.9% in Oct; 5-year inflation outlook in Nov falls to 2.3% from 2.4% in Oct.
- (US) TREASURY'S $32B 10-YEAR NOTE REOPENING DRAWS 3.625% V 3.930% PRIOR; BID-TO-COVER RATIO: 2.31 V 2.34 PRIOR AND 2.41 OVER THE LAST 8 REOPENINGS; 3.7 basis point tail largest since 2009.
- (US) NOV MONTHLY BUDGET STATEMENT: -$248.5B V -$248.0BE.
Europe
- (UR) US Ships first portion of grid equipment aid to Ukraine.
Levels as of 00:15 ET
- Nikkei 225, +0.4%, ASX 200 +0.3% , Hang Seng +0.6%; Shanghai Composite -0.1% ; Kospi -0.1%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.1%; Nasdaq100 -0.1%, Dax +0.2%; FTSE100 +0.2%.
- EUR 1.0537-1.0541 ; JPY 137.49-137.96; AUD 0.6740-0.6774; NZD 0.6374-0.6405.
- Gold +0.1% at $1,782/oz; Crude Oil +1.4% at $74/brl; Copper +0.3% at $3.8182/lb.
