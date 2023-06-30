Asia Market Update: Equities trade mixed amid quarter-end; Tokyo CPI below ests; USD/JPY tested ¥145; China Mfg PMI inline; Upcoming US data in focus (PCE, Chicago PMI, Consumer Confidence).
General trend
- PBOC continues to fix the yuan stronger than ests.
- Banks outperform in Shanghai.
- BOJ might issue new bond buying schedule after the Tokyo close.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
-ASX 200 opens flat at 7,194.
-AOFM [Australia debt agency] Issuance Program Update: To issue new Jun 2054 bond during the Dec quarter; updated guidance on the 2023-24 issuance program will be provided following MYEFO.
-Australia May Private Sector Credit M/M: 0.4% v 0.4%e; Y/Y: 6.2% v 6.6% prior.
-New Zealand ANZ Jun Consumer Confidence: 85.5 v 79.2 prior [highest reading since Jan].
China/Hong Kong
-Hang Seng opens -0.3% at 18,881.
-Shanghai Composite opens -0.1% at 3,178.
-CHINA JUN MANUFACTURING PMI (GOVT OFFICIAL): 49.0 V 49.0E [3rd straight contraction]; Non-manufacturing PMI: 53.2 v 53.3e (6th month of expansion).
-CHINA PBOC SETS YUAN REFERENCE RATE: 7.2258 V 7.2208 PRIOR (weakest CNY fix since Nov 10, 2022).
-China PBoC and FX Regulator SAFE said to seek views from banks and companies on capital flows.
-China state-owned banks said to have sold US dollars near the 7.26 level [timing uncertain] - US financial press.
-US and Netherlands to further restrict exports of some Dutch chip equipment to specific facilities in China - press.
-China Cabinet: Will take further measures to promote household consumption.
- China might announce more property market support measures [inline], the measures might be incremental - China Securities Journal (CSJ).
-China said to issue measures to promote opening in some free trade zones and ports on a pilot basis to meet high international standards - press.
-China PBoC Q2 Survey: 68.5% of bankers believe monetary policy is appropriate; 29.9% of bankers believe monetary policy is too loose.
-China Finance Ministry: Jan-May State-owned Firms' Profits Y/Y: +10.9%.
-China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY103B in 7-day reverse repo; Net injects CNY103B v injects CNY193B prior.
Japan
-Nikkei 225 opens -0.5% at 33,068.
-USD/JPY: Briefly rises above ¥145 [highest since Nov 10th 2022].
-Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Sees sudden and one-sided FX moves ; will respond appropriately [**Note: comments after USD/JPY rose above ¥145].
-JAPAN JUN TOKYO CPI Y/Y: 3.1% V 3.4%E; CPI (EX-FRESH FOOD) Y/Y: 3.2% V 3.4%E; CPI (ex-fresh food/energy) Y/Y: 3.8% v 4.0%e.
-Bank of Japan (BOJ) Dep Gov Himino sees early signs of demand-led inflation - financial press.
-JAPAN MAY PRELIMINARY INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION M/M: -1.6% V -1.0%E; Y/Y: 4.7% V 4.3%E.
- JAPAN MAY JOBLESS RATE: 2.6% V 2.6%E.
- Japan May Annualized Housing Starts: 862K v 817Ke; Y/Y: +3.5% v -2.7%e.
South Korea
-Kospi opens +0.3% at 2,558.
-South Korea Finance Ministry: Agreed on $10B bilateral 3-year currency swap deal with Japan (resumes deal that expired in Feb 2015).
-South Korea May Industrial Production M/M: +3.2% v -0.9%e; Y/Y: -7.3% v -8.6%e.
North America
-(US) INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS: 239K V 265KE (comes off 18-month highs); CONTINUING CLAIMS: 1.74M V 1.77ME.
- (US) NY Fed takes $1.935T in RRP program at 5.05%; 102 participating and accepted counterparties (lowest RRP usage since May 2022 for fourth day in a row).
-(US) Federal regulators finalize policy statement on commercial real estate loan accommodations and workouts.
-(US) Fed releases factors affecting reserve balances (H.4.1): Discount window borrowing $3.21B v $3.21B w/w; Banks have borrowed $103.1B v $102.7B w/w from new BTFP facility [8th week of consecutive increase].
-Nike [NKE]: Reports Q4 $0.66 v $0.67e, Rev $12.8B v $12.6Be; Guides FY24 Rev growth in mid-single digits (v +6%e); gross margin growth 140-160 bps y/y.
-(US) Fed's Bostic (non-voter): Does not see cuts in 2023 or 2024; Median FOMC view is more hikes, don't fully share view.
-(US) White house economic advisor Brainard: Wouldn't be sanguine on some commercial real estate.
Europe
-BNP [BNP.FR] Said to face questions in the US over work related to the digital China yuan; certain US officials said to be concerned that China's digital yuan project is a threat to the US dollar - financial press.
-GERMANY JUN PRELIMINARY CPI M/M: 0.3% V 0.2%E; Y/Y: 6.4% V 6.3%E.
-(UK) BOE’s Tenreyro (dove; dissenter): My vote to leave rate unchanged at my final policy meeting rested on what the latest data implied about the medium term.
-(UK) Jun Lloyds Business Barometer: 37 v 28 prior.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, -0.4%, ASX 200 flat , Hang Seng +0.3%; Shanghai Composite +0.9% ; Kospi +0.5%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.1%; Nasdaq100 +0.3%, Dax +0.2%; FTSE100 +0.2%.
- EUR 1.0875-1.0860 ; JPY 145.07-144.65 ; AUD 0.6634-0.6603 ;NZD 0.6098-0.6059.
- Gold -0.1% at $1,916/oz; Crude Oil flat at $69.86/brl; Copper +0.8% at $3.7275/lb.
