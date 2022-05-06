General trend

- USD/CNH rose above 6.70.

- RBA released quarterly statement on monetary policy: Growth in the Wage Price Index (WPI) is forecast to pick up to around 3 per cent by the end of 2022. Wages growth is then forecast to strengthen further as the unemployment rate declines, to be 3¾ per cent by mid-2024; this would be the fastest pace since 2012.

- Beijing reported rise in COVID cases.

- Shanghai Composite opened sharply lower [Property index drops over 3%].

- Hang Seng opened lower by 2.4% [TECH index tracks declines on the Nasdaq; NIO trades sharply lower (Noted it is aware that the Company has been provisionally identified by the US SEC under the HFCAA on May 4th)]; Mainland properties index declines >5%.

- Japanese equities outperform after the recent extended holiday; Utilities outperform [Japan PM Kishida said: will utilize nuclear reactors to reduce dependence on Russian energy]; Banks and insurers supported by higher UST yields.

- Fast Retailing to issue monthly sales after the market close.

- S&P ASX 200 declines by over 2.4% [Resources and REIT indices lag].

- China may release FX reserves data later today.

Headlines/Economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened flat.

- (AU) Australia Apr AIG Services Index: 57.8 v 56.2 prior.

- (AU) Australia sells A$1.0B v A$1.0B indicated in 2.75% Nov 2027 bonds; Avg Yield: 3.2963% v 0.7875% prior; bid-to-cover: 2.52x v 5.67x prior [from Sept 3rd 2021].

- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) statement on monetary policy (SOMP): expects wage price index at 3.0% by 2022.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened -0.1%.

- (JP) Said that Japan will expand its subsidies for pharmaceutical start up companies - Press.

- (JP) Japan Apr Tokyo CPI Y/Y: 2.5% V 2.3%E (fastest increase since 2014); CPI (EX-FRESH FOOD) Y/Y: 1.9% V 1.8%E (fastest core increase since 2015).

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].

Korea

- Kospi opened -1.0%.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened -2.4%; Shanghai Composite opened -1.8%.

- (CN) Beijing reports 72 coronavirus cases v 51 prior.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.6332 v 6.5672 prior.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B prior; Net drain CNY0B v Net drain CNY40B prior.

- China NAFMII [interbank bond market regulator] said to have introduced bond swaps and consent solicitation - Press.

- (CN) China said to ask government agencies and state companies to replace foreign PCs within 2 years; the request also relates to software - US financial press.

Other

- (TW) DRAM Spot prices have been decreasing since Apr and are expected to continue the trajectory through June - Press.

- (SG) Singapore Apr PMI (Whole economy): 56.7 v 52.9 prior (17th consecutive expansion).

North America

- (US) Initial jobless claims: 200K V 180KE; continuing claims: 1.384M V 1.40ME.

- NEXA Union leader: Talks between co and Peru zinc mine workers have failed.

- (US) Weekly EIA natural gas inventories: +77 BCF VS. +65 BCF TO +68 BCF indicated range.

Europe

- (UK) Said that the UK Conservative party has lost control of Wandsworth Council in London Local election.

- (FI) ECB’s Rehn (Finland): Believes ECB should raise rates in July and continue taking them up gradually after that - press interview.

- (AT) ECB's Holzmann (Austria, hawk): ECB is planning to raise rates; Will discuss it and probably do it at the June meeting.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, +0.6%, ASX 200 -2.3% , Hang Seng -3.6%; Shanghai Composite -1.9% ; Kospi -1.2%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.2%; Nasdaq100 -0.2%, Dax -0.2%; FTSE100 -0.2%.

- EUR 1.0550-1.0515 ; JPY 130.80-130.09 ; AUD 0.7133-0.7081 ;NZD 0.6443-0.6400.

- Gold flat at $1,876/oz; Crude Oil +0.4% at $108.74/brl; Copper +0.1% at $4.2955/lb.