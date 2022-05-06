General trend
- USD/CNH rose above 6.70.
- RBA released quarterly statement on monetary policy: Growth in the Wage Price Index (WPI) is forecast to pick up to around 3 per cent by the end of 2022. Wages growth is then forecast to strengthen further as the unemployment rate declines, to be 3¾ per cent by mid-2024; this would be the fastest pace since 2012.
- Beijing reported rise in COVID cases.
- Shanghai Composite opened sharply lower [Property index drops over 3%].
- Hang Seng opened lower by 2.4% [TECH index tracks declines on the Nasdaq; NIO trades sharply lower (Noted it is aware that the Company has been provisionally identified by the US SEC under the HFCAA on May 4th)]; Mainland properties index declines >5%.
- Japanese equities outperform after the recent extended holiday; Utilities outperform [Japan PM Kishida said: will utilize nuclear reactors to reduce dependence on Russian energy]; Banks and insurers supported by higher UST yields.
- Fast Retailing to issue monthly sales after the market close.
- S&P ASX 200 declines by over 2.4% [Resources and REIT indices lag].
- China may release FX reserves data later today.
Headlines/Economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened flat.
- (AU) Australia Apr AIG Services Index: 57.8 v 56.2 prior.
- (AU) Australia sells A$1.0B v A$1.0B indicated in 2.75% Nov 2027 bonds; Avg Yield: 3.2963% v 0.7875% prior; bid-to-cover: 2.52x v 5.67x prior [from Sept 3rd 2021].
- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) statement on monetary policy (SOMP): expects wage price index at 3.0% by 2022.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened -0.1%.
- (JP) Said that Japan will expand its subsidies for pharmaceutical start up companies - Press.
- (JP) Japan Apr Tokyo CPI Y/Y: 2.5% V 2.3%E (fastest increase since 2014); CPI (EX-FRESH FOOD) Y/Y: 1.9% V 1.8%E (fastest core increase since 2015).
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].
Korea
- Kospi opened -1.0%.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened -2.4%; Shanghai Composite opened -1.8%.
- (CN) Beijing reports 72 coronavirus cases v 51 prior.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.6332 v 6.5672 prior.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B prior; Net drain CNY0B v Net drain CNY40B prior.
- China NAFMII [interbank bond market regulator] said to have introduced bond swaps and consent solicitation - Press.
- (CN) China said to ask government agencies and state companies to replace foreign PCs within 2 years; the request also relates to software - US financial press.
Other
- (TW) DRAM Spot prices have been decreasing since Apr and are expected to continue the trajectory through June - Press.
- (SG) Singapore Apr PMI (Whole economy): 56.7 v 52.9 prior (17th consecutive expansion).
North America
- (US) Initial jobless claims: 200K V 180KE; continuing claims: 1.384M V 1.40ME.
- NEXA Union leader: Talks between co and Peru zinc mine workers have failed.
- (US) Weekly EIA natural gas inventories: +77 BCF VS. +65 BCF TO +68 BCF indicated range.
Europe
- (UK) Said that the UK Conservative party has lost control of Wandsworth Council in London Local election.
- (FI) ECB’s Rehn (Finland): Believes ECB should raise rates in July and continue taking them up gradually after that - press interview.
- (AT) ECB's Holzmann (Austria, hawk): ECB is planning to raise rates; Will discuss it and probably do it at the June meeting.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, +0.6%, ASX 200 -2.3% , Hang Seng -3.6%; Shanghai Composite -1.9% ; Kospi -1.2%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.2%; Nasdaq100 -0.2%, Dax -0.2%; FTSE100 -0.2%.
- EUR 1.0550-1.0515 ; JPY 130.80-130.09 ; AUD 0.7133-0.7081 ;NZD 0.6443-0.6400.
- Gold flat at $1,876/oz; Crude Oil +0.4% at $108.74/brl; Copper +0.1% at $4.2955/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from daily tops, holds above 1.0550 after NFP
EUR/USD has lost its traction after having tested 1.0600 earlier in the day but managed to stay in positive territory above 1.0550. The data from the US confirmed that labor market conditions remain extremely tight in April with NFP rising more than 400K despite a decline in the participation rate.
GBP/USD falls below 1.2350 as dollar holds its ground
GBP/USD has met fresh bearish pressure in the second half of the day on Friday and declined below 1.2350. Although the greenback weakened with the initial reaction to the US April jobs report, it managed to erase its losses amid the souring market mood.
Gold falls below $1,880 as US yields surge higher
Gold has reversed its direction and dropped below $1,880 after having advanced to $1,890 with the initial reaction to the US jobs data. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is sitting at its highest level since November 2018 above 3.1%, weighing on the yellow metal.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bears take control after MicroStrategy’s margin call woes
Bitcoin price suffered a massive setback after a minor uptrend due to the FOMC meeting on May 5. While the Fed concluded a 50 basis point hike in interest rates, the volatility that it brought caused the stock market and BTC to crash.
SPY ready to rally after rollercoaster ride?
Just when we thought it was safe to reenter positions, we get smashed back. Always the way in trading and markets. Just when you think you have it sussed, the market knocks you and your confidence back.