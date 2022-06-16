Asia Market Update: UST yields rise in Asia following the declines seen post Fed; AU yields pared drop amid jobs data; Equities trade mixed; BOE, SNB and BOJ in focus.

General trend

- USD trades mixed in Asia.

- USD/JPY supported by higher UST yields; Japan reported another trade deficit [May data].

- 10-year JGB yields remain near 25bps.

- BOJ to hold policy meeting on Jun 16-17th (Thurs-Fri).

- NZD trades slightly lower on GDP contraction.

- Equity markets have generally pared gains.

- Weaker home price data weighs on Hang Seng property index.

- US equity FUTs extended gains; markets later pared gains.

- China’s Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) sometimes holds weekly news conferences on Thurs.

- Taiwan Central Bank is expected to again hike rates.

Headlines/Economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened flat.

- (NZ) New Zealand Q1 GDP Q/Q: -0.2% V +0.6%E [first contraction since Q3 2021]; Y/Y: 1.2% V 2.4%E.

- (AU) Australia Jun consumer inflation expectation: 6.7% V 5.0% prior [highest since at least 2008].

- (AU) Australia May employment change: 60.6K V +25.0KE; unemployment rate: 3.9% V 3.8%E.

- (AU) Australia May RBA Govt FX Transactions (A$): -0.8B v -0.9B prior.

- (NZ) New Zealand sells NZ$200M v NZ$200M indicated in 2027 and 2051 bonds.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened +1.5%.

- (JP) Japan May Trade Balance: -¥2.38T v -¥2.04Te; Adj Trade Balance: -¥1.93T v -¥1.7Te (Largest deficit since Jan 2014, second largest on record).

- (JP) Japan Investors Net Buying of Foreign Bonds: -¥867.2B v -¥840.8B prior; Foreign Net Buying of Japan Stocks: -¥1.1T v -¥122.2B prior.

- (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: To watch impact of Fed rate hike on Japan Economy; Hopes BOJ guides policy appropriately in close coordination with Govt.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].

Korea

- Kospi opened +1.4%.

- (KR) South Korea Fin Min Choo: To conduct emergency buyback of bonds if volatility widens; Will expand efforts to prevent market uncertainty; To work to prevent 1 sided moves on the KRW.

- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) Gov Rhee: Will consider incoming information on big step rate hike; Not considering emergency rate meeting.

- (KR) North Korea said to expand restoration at nuclear test site to second tunnel; cites US-based think tank - press.

- (KR) South Korea President Yoon: Reiterates economy facing a 'very grave' situation.

- (KR) South Korea Finance Ministry: Raises Inflation forecast to 4.7% from 2.2%; Cuts GDP Growth forecast to 2.6% from 3.1%; To eliminate capital gains taxes for more investors; Extending USD/KRW trading hours to improve foreign dealer access; To cut maximum corporate tax rate to 22% from 25%.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opens +1.0%; Shanghai Composite flat.

- (HK) Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) raises base rate by 75bps to 2.00% (as expected).

- (HK) Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) purchases HK$13.82B on the market to defend the weaker end of the currency peg, the purchase amount for Jun 15th (Wed) has risen to ~HK$25.6B.

- (CN) China Securities Journal: Reiterates economy seen rebounding in H2.

- (CN) China Securities Times Survey: Many Chinese analysts are not optimistic about China reaching its 2022 growth and employment targets.

- (CN) China state planner, National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC): Will ensure reasonable economic growth in Q2 to provide firm foundation and conditions for H2; Can keep CPI within 3% target this year.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.7099 v 6.7518 prior.

- (CN) China [world's largest buyer of iron ore] to establish a centralized iron ore buyer; the move is seen as an attempt to counter the dominance of Australia - FT.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B prior; Net CNY0B v Net CNY0B prior.

- (CN) China May new home prices M/M: -0.2% V -0.3% PRIOR (9th straight decline); Y/Y: -0.1% +V 0.7% prior.

- (CN) China NDRC: Approved CNY121B in investment projects in May; Recovery in supply and demand under huge pressure.

North America

- (US) Fed Chair Powell: Does not expect 75bps hikes to be common; Either 50BPS or 75BPS raise seems most likely at next meeting - post rate decision comments.

- (US) FOMC raises target range by 75bps to 1.50-1.75% (as speculated); balance sheet reduction to proceed at announced pace; sees ongoing rate hikes to be appropriate.

- (US) Apr net long-term TIC FLOWS: $87.7B V $23.1B prior; total net TIC flows: $1.3B V $149.2B prior.

- (US) Said that US President Biden spoke with Senate Majority Leader and Speaker of the House Pelosi on Inflation.

- (US) Follow Up: Department of Energy said to have requested meeting with refiners over prices no later than June 21st (Tues).

Europe

- (EU) ECB said to likely include within bond scheme some loose conditions designed to cap borrowing costs for most indebted countries in the EU - press.

- (RU) Russia First Dep PM: in terms of inflation in 2024, it is quite possible to hit the 4% target.

- (RU) Russia State Media: US and Russia must speak on extension of nuclear arms reduction treaty.

- OMV.AT Gazprom said to plan cutting supplies to company - Russia Press.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, +0.6%, ASX 200 flat , Hang Seng -1%; Shanghai Composite +0.1% ; Kospi +0.8%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.1%; Nasdaq100 -0.2%, Dax +0.2%; FTSE100 -0.8%.

- EUR 1.0469-1.0431 ; JPY 134.67-133.70 ; AUD 0.7036-0.6992 ;NZD 0.6311-0.6261.

- Gold +0.7% at $1,832/oz; Crude Oil +0.5% at $115.84/brl; Copper +0.5% at $4.1825/lb.