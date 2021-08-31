Asia Market Update: Equities trade mixed; CN and HK markets lag amid regulatory concerns for Tech and Financial sectors; China Aug PMI misses; AUD/NZD drops ahead of AU GDP on Wed, China Caixin Mfg PMI also due tomorrow.

General trend

- China gaming names lower on the report that China govt tightens gaming rules for teenagers/children (in line with prior policy announcements on gaming).

- Hang Seng has extended decline and underperformed [Video game-related firms drop; Reported probe related to Ping An Insurance weighs on Financials; Property names drop ahead of earnings from Evergrande].

- Shanghai Composite ended morning trading lower (-0.8%) [Consumer, IT and Industrial indices lagged].

- Nikkei has rebounded from the opening decline [Topix Iron & Steel and Marine Transportation indices outperform; Banks and Airlines lag].

- S&P ASX 200 has also moved higher [Materials and Consumer indices gain; Energy, Resources and Financial indices lag].

Headlines/Economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened 0.0%.

- (NZ) New Zealand July Building Permits M/M: 2.1% v 4.0% prior (rises 2nd consecutive month).

- HVN.AU Reports FY21 (A$) Net 841.4M v 480.5M y/y; EBITDA 1.46B v 944.7M y/y; Rev 9.72B v 8.23B y/y.

- (AU) AUSTRALIA JULY BUILDING APPROVALS M/M: -8.6% V -5.0%E.

- (AU) Australia Q2 Current Account Balance (A$): 20.5B v 21.4Be.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened -0.4%.

- (JP) JAPAN JULY PRELIMINARY INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION M/M: -1.5% V -2.5%E; Y/Y: 11.6% V 11.2%E.

- (JP) JAPAN JULY JOBLESS RATE: 2.8% V 2.9%E; Job-To-Applicant Ratio: 1.15 v 1.12e.

- (JP) Said that Japan PM Suga is considering reshuffling cabinet positions including replacing LDP Sec Nikai – Nikkei.

- (JP) Japan Fin Min Aso: Drafting a 3-year plan to tighten anti money laundering rules in country; Must compile high quality budget for next fiscal year (begins Apr) with eye on expenditures reform.

Korea

- Kospi opened 0.0%.

- (KR) South Korea July Retail Sales M/M: -0.6% v 1.4% prior; Y/Y: 7.9% v 1.6% prior.

- (KR) South Korea July Industrial Production M/M: +0.4% v -0.5%e; Y/Y: 7.9% v 7.2%e.

- (KR) South Korea July Cyclical Leading Index Change: -0.2 v 0.3 prior.

- (KR) South Korea Vice Fin Min Lee Eog-weon: Markets are maintaining an overall stable trend after volatility in stocks and currency expanded earlier this month on concerns about possible Fed tapering and the resurgence of coronavirus.

- (KR) South Korea President Moon: 2022 Budget to be KRW604.4T - Yonhap.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened -0.1%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.3%.

- (CN) CHINA AUG MANUFACTURING PMI (GOVT OFFICIAL): 50.1 V 50.2E; Non-manufacturing PMI: 47.5 v 52.0e (1st contraction in 16 months).

- (CN) China SAFE (FX regulator) has been surveying companies (including banks) regarding risks related to yuan (CNY) volatility - US financial press (update).

- (HK) Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) with SFC is working on centralized trade databases, that will track concentrated exposures to stocks as part of efforts to prevent excessive risk taking – FT.

- (CN) China Lenders said to be experimenting with the Digital Yuan (DCNY) for purchasing funds and insurance products.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.4679 v 6.4677 prior.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Injects CNY50B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY50B in 7-day reverse repos prior; Net inject CNY40B v Net Inject CNY40B prior.

- (HK) Macau govt said to ease COVID test rules for mainland arrivals by air – press.

- (CN) Said that China power companies have been asking for permission to raise rates due to increased coal prices - Press.

North America

- (US) Colonial Pipeline to restart lines 1 & 2 Monday night (tonight, following shutdown related to hurricane Ida).

Europe

- (EU) ECB's Holzmann (Austria): See marginal impact from 4th wave of COVID on the economy, expect inflation rate to come down again later this year and next year.

- (UK) Aug Lloyds Business Barometer: 36 v 30 prior.

- (AT) Austria Fin Min Bluemel calls on EU countries to return to more conservative budget policies, most recent wave of COVID will require less stimulus – press.

Levels as of 01:15ET

- Hang Seng -0.8%; Shanghai Composite -0.4%; Kospi +1.0%; Nikkei225 +1.1%; ASX 200 +0.6%.

- Equity Futures: S&P500 +0.3%; Nasdaq100 +0.3%, Dax +0.1%; FTSE100 +0.2%.

- EUR 1.1825-1.1795; JPY 109.99-109.83; AUD 0.7315-0.7289; NZD 0.7038-0.6995.

- Commodity Futures: Gold +0.3% at $1,817/oz; Crude Oil -0.2% at $69.08/brl; Copper -0.4% at $4.36/lb.