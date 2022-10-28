Asia Market Update: Equities trade lower; Recent US Tech earnings in focus [Apple, Amazon, Intel]; BOJ unchanged; German CPI due later today.

General trend

- BOJ Gov Kuroda to hold press conference at 6:30 GMT.

- Aussie bond yields drop after ECB decision.

- Japanese firms due to report earnings include Keyence, Hitachi, Mitsubishi Electric, NEC and Makita.

- Heavy day seen for Chinese corporate earnings.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened %.

- (AU) Australia Q3 PPI Q/Q: 1.9% v 1.4% prior; Y/Y: 6.4% v 5.6% prior.

- (AU) Australia sells A$800M v A$800M indicated in 1.75% Nov 2032 bonds; Avg Yield: 3.752%; bid-to-cover 2.38x.

- (NZ) New Zealand 4M Milk collection -4% y/y.

- MQG.AU Reports H1 (A$) Net 2.31B v 2.04B y/y, Net Op Rev 8.64B v 7.80B y/y.

- (NZ) New Zealand Oct Consumer Confidence Index: 85.4 v 85.4 prior; M/M: 0.0% v 0.0% prior.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened %.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Offers to buy 5-10 year jgbs at fixed rate of 25bps; opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year jgbs at 0.25% [additional operation].

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) leaves interest rate on excess reserves (IOER) unchanged at -0.10%; as expected.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) quarterly outlook for economic activity and prices: Cuts GDP estimates, increases CPI estimates.

- (JP) Japan Sept jobless rate: 2.6% V 2.5%E.

- (JP) Japan Oct Tokyo CPI Y/Y: 3.5% V 3.2%E; CPI (EX-FRESH FOOD) Y/Y: 3.4% V 3.2%E (Highest core increase since Oct 1989).

- (JP) Japan PM Kishida: Confirms total size of stimulus to be ¥71.6T, with ¥39T of fiscal spending.

Korea

- Kospi opened %.

- (KR) South Korea said to have begun a KRW3.0T capital call next week to begin the bond stabilization fund; State run banks to minimize bond issuances.

- (KR) IAEA Chief: North Korea nuclear test would be further confirmation of a program moving full steam ahead in a way that is incredibly concerning.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened %; Shanghai Composite opened %.

- (CN) China (Sept) YTD Gold Consumption 778.1T, -4.4% y/y.

- (CN) China Communist Party (CCP) has appointed Chen Jining [currently the Beijing mayor] as Shanghai Party Chief, which replaces Li Qiang - China Press.

- (CN) IMF: Affirms China 2022 and 2023 GDP forecasts [the forecasts were cut on Oct 11th]; Do not see quick resolution of real estate crisis in China.

Other

- (SG) Singapore Sept Unemployment Rate: 2.0% v 1.9%e.

- (SG) Singapore final Q3 URA Private Home Prices Q/Q: 3.8% v 3.4% prelim.

North America

- (US) US President Biden: Student loan relief checks will be distributed in the next 2 weeks.

- (US) White House Spokesperson Kirby: Not seeing any signs that Russia plans to use a ‘dirty bomb’ or even making preparations for doing so.

- (US) US DOJ begins a probe into payments to farmers by Poultry Companies.

- INTC Reports Q3 $0.59 v $0.34e, Rev $15.3B v $15.5Be; Cuts FY22 outlook.

- AAPL Reports Q4 $1.29 v $1.26e, Rev $90.2B v $88.5Be.

- (US) Sept preliminary durable goods orders: 0.4% V 0.6%E; Durables (ex-transportation): -0.5% V 0.2%E; Capital Goods Orders (non-defense/ex-aircraft): -0.7% v 0.3%e.

-(US) Initial jobless claims: 217K V 220KE; continuing calims: 1.44M V 1.39ME.

-(US) Q3 advance GDP annualized: Q/Q: 2.6% V 2.4%E (moves out of technical recession); PERSONAL CONSUMPTION: 1.4% V 1.0%E.

-(US) Q3 advance GDP price index: 4.1% V 5.3%E; core PCE Q/Q: 4.5% V 4.5%E.

-(US) Weekly EIA natural gas inventories: +52 BCF VS. +58 BCF TO +60 BCF INDICATED RANGE.

-(US) Oct Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Activity Index: -7 v -2e.

-*Treasury's $35b 7-year note auction results: draws 4.027% v 3.898% prior, bid-to-cover ratio: 2.43 v 2.57 prior and 2.45 over the last 12 auctions.

Europe

- (EU) ECB raises key rates by 75bps; as expected; Expects to raise interest rates further over next several meetings, deciding meeting by meeting.

- (EU) ECB decides to change TLTRO-III terms; From Nov 23rd to maturity or early repayment date, the interest rate on TLTRO III operations will be applicable key ECB interest rate over this period.

- (EU) ECB chief Lagarde: Expect economy to slow down substantially over remainder of year; growth risks clearly on downside in the short term - Prepared remarks.

- (EU) ECB chief Lagarde: Not done in normalizing policy; More discussions on increases in the future - Q&A.

- (DE) Germany Fin Min Lindner: Expect wage increases to be below current inflation rate in Germany.

- (ES) ECB's De Guindos (Spain): Financial stability landscape has deteriorated.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, -0.7%, ASX 200 -0.9% , Hang Seng -2.7%; Shanghai Composite -1.2% ; Kospi -0.6%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.6%; Nasdaq100 -0.9%, Dax -0.7%; FTSE100 -0.6%.

- EUR 0.9998-0.9958 ; JPY 146.86-145.98 ; AUD 0.6479-0.6442 ;NZD 0.5874-0.5813.

- Gold +0.1% at $1,668/oz; Crude Oil -1.1% at $88.08/brl; Copper -1.3% at $3.4835/lb.