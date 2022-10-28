Asia Market Update: Equities trade lower; Recent US Tech earnings in focus [Apple, Amazon, Intel]; BOJ unchanged; German CPI due later today.
General trend
- BOJ Gov Kuroda to hold press conference at 6:30 GMT.
- Aussie bond yields drop after ECB decision.
- Japanese firms due to report earnings include Keyence, Hitachi, Mitsubishi Electric, NEC and Makita.
- Heavy day seen for Chinese corporate earnings.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened %.
- (AU) Australia Q3 PPI Q/Q: 1.9% v 1.4% prior; Y/Y: 6.4% v 5.6% prior.
- (AU) Australia sells A$800M v A$800M indicated in 1.75% Nov 2032 bonds; Avg Yield: 3.752%; bid-to-cover 2.38x.
- (NZ) New Zealand 4M Milk collection -4% y/y.
- MQG.AU Reports H1 (A$) Net 2.31B v 2.04B y/y, Net Op Rev 8.64B v 7.80B y/y.
- (NZ) New Zealand Oct Consumer Confidence Index: 85.4 v 85.4 prior; M/M: 0.0% v 0.0% prior.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened %.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Offers to buy 5-10 year jgbs at fixed rate of 25bps; opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year jgbs at 0.25% [additional operation].
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) leaves interest rate on excess reserves (IOER) unchanged at -0.10%; as expected.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) quarterly outlook for economic activity and prices: Cuts GDP estimates, increases CPI estimates.
- (JP) Japan Sept jobless rate: 2.6% V 2.5%E.
- (JP) Japan Oct Tokyo CPI Y/Y: 3.5% V 3.2%E; CPI (EX-FRESH FOOD) Y/Y: 3.4% V 3.2%E (Highest core increase since Oct 1989).
- (JP) Japan PM Kishida: Confirms total size of stimulus to be ¥71.6T, with ¥39T of fiscal spending.
Korea
- Kospi opened %.
- (KR) South Korea said to have begun a KRW3.0T capital call next week to begin the bond stabilization fund; State run banks to minimize bond issuances.
- (KR) IAEA Chief: North Korea nuclear test would be further confirmation of a program moving full steam ahead in a way that is incredibly concerning.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened %; Shanghai Composite opened %.
- (CN) China (Sept) YTD Gold Consumption 778.1T, -4.4% y/y.
- (CN) China Communist Party (CCP) has appointed Chen Jining [currently the Beijing mayor] as Shanghai Party Chief, which replaces Li Qiang - China Press.
- (CN) IMF: Affirms China 2022 and 2023 GDP forecasts [the forecasts were cut on Oct 11th]; Do not see quick resolution of real estate crisis in China.
Other
- (SG) Singapore Sept Unemployment Rate: 2.0% v 1.9%e.
- (SG) Singapore final Q3 URA Private Home Prices Q/Q: 3.8% v 3.4% prelim.
North America
- (US) US President Biden: Student loan relief checks will be distributed in the next 2 weeks.
- (US) White House Spokesperson Kirby: Not seeing any signs that Russia plans to use a ‘dirty bomb’ or even making preparations for doing so.
- (US) US DOJ begins a probe into payments to farmers by Poultry Companies.
- INTC Reports Q3 $0.59 v $0.34e, Rev $15.3B v $15.5Be; Cuts FY22 outlook.
- AAPL Reports Q4 $1.29 v $1.26e, Rev $90.2B v $88.5Be.
- (US) Sept preliminary durable goods orders: 0.4% V 0.6%E; Durables (ex-transportation): -0.5% V 0.2%E; Capital Goods Orders (non-defense/ex-aircraft): -0.7% v 0.3%e.
-(US) Initial jobless claims: 217K V 220KE; continuing calims: 1.44M V 1.39ME.
-(US) Q3 advance GDP annualized: Q/Q: 2.6% V 2.4%E (moves out of technical recession); PERSONAL CONSUMPTION: 1.4% V 1.0%E.
-(US) Q3 advance GDP price index: 4.1% V 5.3%E; core PCE Q/Q: 4.5% V 4.5%E.
-(US) Weekly EIA natural gas inventories: +52 BCF VS. +58 BCF TO +60 BCF INDICATED RANGE.
-(US) Oct Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Activity Index: -7 v -2e.
-*Treasury's $35b 7-year note auction results: draws 4.027% v 3.898% prior, bid-to-cover ratio: 2.43 v 2.57 prior and 2.45 over the last 12 auctions.
Europe
- (EU) ECB raises key rates by 75bps; as expected; Expects to raise interest rates further over next several meetings, deciding meeting by meeting.
- (EU) ECB decides to change TLTRO-III terms; From Nov 23rd to maturity or early repayment date, the interest rate on TLTRO III operations will be applicable key ECB interest rate over this period.
- (EU) ECB chief Lagarde: Expect economy to slow down substantially over remainder of year; growth risks clearly on downside in the short term - Prepared remarks.
- (EU) ECB chief Lagarde: Not done in normalizing policy; More discussions on increases in the future - Q&A.
- (DE) Germany Fin Min Lindner: Expect wage increases to be below current inflation rate in Germany.
- (ES) ECB's De Guindos (Spain): Financial stability landscape has deteriorated.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, -0.7%, ASX 200 -0.9% , Hang Seng -2.7%; Shanghai Composite -1.2% ; Kospi -0.6%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.6%; Nasdaq100 -0.9%, Dax -0.7%; FTSE100 -0.6%.
- EUR 0.9998-0.9958 ; JPY 146.86-145.98 ; AUD 0.6479-0.6442 ;NZD 0.5874-0.5813.
- Gold +0.1% at $1,668/oz; Crude Oil -1.1% at $88.08/brl; Copper -1.3% at $3.4835/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains below parity ahead of key German data
EUR/USD is consolidating gains below parity, as traders await the key growth and inflation data from Germany this Friday. The ongoing weakness in the US dollar alongside the Treasury yields, despite a dour mood, is aiding the pair. US PCE Inflation is also eyed.
GBP/USD remains pressured around 1.1550 amid risk aversion
GBP/USD is trading on the back foot around 1.1550 in early Europe. The US dollar struggles amid declining odds for aggressive Fed tightening. Investors trade with caution ahead of the US PCE inflation data.
Gold slides below $1,670 hurdle ahead of Fed’s preferred inflation gauge
Gold price takes offers to refresh intraday low, pares weekly gains. DXY traces yields to extend previous day’s rebound ahead of US Core PCE Inflation data for September. Risk remains sour amid inflation/growth fears even as central bank policy hawks retreat.
Elrond projects a 15% crash after an explosive run
Elrond price has hit a dead end after the recent rally locked horns with a four-month resistance level. Lack of buying pressure coupled with the exhaustion of buyers could be key in triggering a pullback for EGLD.
Week Ahead: Fed and BoE to raise rates ahead of US payrolls
Another extraordinary week is coming up. The Fed is almost certain to raise rates, putting the spotlight on Chairman Powell, who needs to open the door for a smaller rate hike in December without giving the impression of a pivot.