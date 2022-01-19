Asia Market Update: Equities trade generally lower, UST yields extend rise; CN LPR and AU jobs data in focus; UK CPI due later today.

General trend

- China bond yields decline amid recent PBOC speak and easing measures.

- China loan prime rates (LPRs) are generally set around the 20th of the month [implies Thursday, Jan 20th].

- Analysts see China Loan Prime Rate (LPR) expected to be cut after recent policy rate cuts on Jan 17th [Chinese press from Jan 18th].

- NZ 2-yr yield rises >10bps, some expect the NZ OCR to be raised above the neutral level [~2.0%].

- Aussie bond yields rose amid higher UST and NZ yields; AU Westpac Consumer Confidence weakened again [unemployment expectations deteriorated].

- Australia Dec jobs data due tomorrow [some are focusing on the Feb 1st RBA meeting and the size of the central bank’s bond buying program].

- USD trades generally weaker after the earlier rise in the USD index.

- WTI crude FUTs extended rise.

- US equity FUTS reversed slight gains.

- Financials generally tracked the declines in US names [flatter yield curve and earnings in focus].

- Nikkei 225 has declined by >2.4% [opened -1.2%]; Automakers decline on Toyota’s revised production plan for Feb.

- S&P ASX 200 has also extended declines [Financial, Telecom and Consumer Discretionary indices drop]; BHP traded slightly lower after production update/guidance.

- Chinese markets traded mixed during the morning sessions.

- Hang Seng was flat [Mainland property index rose by >5% amid focus on PBOC comments; TECH index pared gain].

- Shanghai Composite remained slightly lower [IT index drops; Financials extend gains].

- Asian airlines reacted to the expected 5G rollout in the US [Jan 19th].

- Companies due to report during the NY morning include Bank of America, Fastenal, Morgan Stanley, Procter & Gamble, Prologis, State Street, UnitedHealth.

Headlines/Economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened 0.0%.

- BHP.AU Reports Q2 Waio iron ore production: 73.9Mt v 70.4Mt y/y, Attributable iron ore production 66.1Mt v 62.4Mt y/y; Affirms FY22 production, narrows copper.

- (AU) Australia lawmakers expect PM Morrison to call federal elections for May 14th or 21st (dates that make the most sense post budget) - AFR.

- LYC.AU Reports Q2 (A$) Rev 202.7M v 119.4M y/y; REO production 4.2Kt v 3.4K y/y; Sustained demand for NdPr saw the market price reach US$100/kg in November 2021, the first time since 2011 that it has reached this level.

- (NZ) New Zealand Dec Total Card Spending M/M: 1.9% v 8.9% prior; Retail Card Spending M/M: 0.4% v 9.5% prior.

- (AU) Australia Treasurer Frydenberg: Fundamentals of Australia economy are strong.

- (AU) Australia Jan Westpac Consumer Confidence: 102.2 v 104.3 prior; M/M: -2.0% v -1.0% prior.

- (NZ) New Zealand Health Min Hipkins: No decisions yet on date for border reopening; Cabinet will consider options in coming weeks, want to give residents time to get their booster shots.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened -1.2%.

- (JP) Japan government draft says debt-servicing costs would exceed ¥30T for the first time ever in FY25/26 if interest rates rise to 2.3%.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Outlook for Economic Activity and Prices: Inflation expectations have risen moderately.

- (JP) Japan Cabinet Office (Govt) Jan Economic Report: Maintains the overall economic assessment (yesterday after the close).

- 7267.JP Signs joint development agreement with SES Holdings, a US based EV Battery Research and Development company; SES plans to list on NYSE via SPAC deal; Honda to hold 2% stake in SES.

Korea

- Kospi opened -0.7%.

- 012630.KR Investigators raided headquarters in connection with Gwangju apartment building collapse on Jan 11th - Yonhap.

- (KR) South Korea Ruling party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung planning to institutionally recognize the virtual asset industry and guarantee various business opportunities - Yonhap.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened +0.5%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.1%.

- (CN) China local govts have released their economic development plans for 2022; most setting GDP growth targets >6% [China’s 2021 GDP growth was 8.1%] - Securities Times.

- 678.HK Files wind up petition, unable to pay debts as they fall due.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY100B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY100B prior; Net inject CNY90B v CNY90B prior.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.3624 v 6.3521 prior.

- (CN) China Dec Smartphone shipments 33.4M units +25.6% y/y – CAICT.

- (CN) China Industry Ministry (MIIT) said to study extension of new EVs purchase tax breaks - press.

- 3669.HK Guides FY21 Net +50% y/y; due to higher sales volume of new vehicles and improved gross profit margin.

North America

- (US) NOV TOTAL NET TIC FLOWS: Japan Total Holdings of US Treasuries: $1.34T v $1.32T prior; China Total holding of US Treasuries: $1.08T v $1.065B prior.

- IBKR Reports Q4 $0.83 adj v $0.82e, Rev $603M v $650Me.

- VZ Confirms launch of its 5G Ultra Wideband network tomorrow; Voluntarily decided to limit our 5G network around airports.

- DAL Anticipates weather related flight cancellations despite changes to 5G roll out (may not be able to fly in some weather conditions due to rollout of 5G).

Europe

- (DE) German Bundesbank has warned banks on complacency on default risks - FT.

- (FR) ECB's Villeroy (France): Inflation hump is higher and longer than expected; French inflation should decline progressively this year to less than 2% by end of the year (mid-US session).

Levels as of 00:15ET

- Hang Seng -0.6%; Shanghai Composite -0.5%; Kospi -0.9%; Nikkei225 -2.8%; ASX 200 -1.0%.

- Equity Futures: S&P500 -0.6%; Nasdaq100 -0.9%, Dax -0.7%; FTSE100 -0.6%.

- EUR 1.1332-1.1319; JPY 114.79-114.29; AUD 0.7196-0.7178; NZD 0.6791-0.6765.

- Commodity Futures: Gold -0.0% at $1,812/oz; Crude Oil +1.0% at $85.69/brl; Copper -0.2% at $4.40/lb.