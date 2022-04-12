Asia Market Update: Equities trade generally lower amid higher bond yields; NZD pared drop ahead of Wed’s RBNZ decision, NZ bond yields trade modestly higher; UST yields rise ahead of CPI data.
General trend
- USD/JPY holds above ¥125.
- Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Govt to monitor impact of FX with 'vigilance'.
- Former Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Economist Peter Tulip: Do not expect Australia rates to increase ‘soon’.
- South Korea 3-year bond yield drops by >10bps [BOK rate decision is due on Apr 14th (Thursday)].
- US equity FUTS extend declines.
- Hang Seng erased gain after >3% drop on Mon.
- Shanghai Composite also erased gain during the morning session.
- Nikkei 225 declines by over 1% [Fast Retailing (biggest index component) declines ahead of earnings (Apr 14th)].
- S&P ASX 200 has traded modestly lower.
- Australia priced bond syndicate.
- China Trade Balance is due on Wed [Apr 13th].
- Companies due to report during the NY morning include Albertsons, CarMax.
Headlines/Economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened -0.1%.
- (AU) Australia Debt Agency (AOFM) prices A$15B in Nov 3.00% 2033 Syndication; YTM at 3.14%.
- (NZ) New Zealand Feb Net Migration: -593 v -558 prior.
- (AU) Australia Mar CBA Household Spending M/M: 9.2% v 1.8% prior; Y/Y: 5.7% v 5.5% prior.
- (AU) Australia ANZ Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer Confidence: 94.6 v 93.4 prior.
- (AU) Australia Mar NAB Business Confidence: 16 v 13 prior; Conditions: 18 v 9 prior.
- (AU) Former Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Economist Peter Tulip: Do not expect Australia rates to increase soon, conditions for rate hike are not likely to be met in the near future - financial press.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened -0.8%.
- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Reiterates reserve funds will be prioritized for utilization; Govt to monitor impact of FX with 'vigilance'; reiterates excess FX volatility and disorderly FX movements could have adverse impact on economy and financial stability.
- (JP) Japan Mar Bank Lending Y/Y: 0.5% v 0.3% prior; Bank Lending (ex-trusts) Y/Y: 0.5% v 0.3% prior.
- (JP) Japan Mar PPI (CGPI) M/M: 0.8% v 0.9%e; Y/Y: 9.5% v 9.3%e and v 9.7% prior (revised higher).
- (JP) Japan notes 4 China coastguard ships entered into Japan territorial waters.
- (JP) Japan MoF sells ¥2.5T v ¥2.5T indicated in 0.005% 5-year JGBs; Avg Yield: +0.0270% v -0.0070% prior, bid-to-cover: 3.61x v 3.29x prior.
Korea
- Kospi opened -0.7%.
- (KR) Slight majority (18/29) of economists expect Bank of Korea to maintain base rate at 1.25%, the rest expect a 25bps hike [BOK rate decision is due on Apr 14th (Thursday)]- financial press poll.
- (KR) South Korea Feb M2 Money Supply Y/Y: 11.8% v 13.1% prior.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened +0.3%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.1%.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.3795 v 6.3645 prior.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY20B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B prior; Net CNY20B v Net CNY0B prior.
- (CN) Shanghai reports 23,422 coronavirus cases v 26,087 prior.
- (CN) China Insurance and Banking Regulator (CBIRC): Urging financial support for transport companies.
- (CN) Shanghai, China has eased lockdown for nearly 50% of its residential complexes - press.
- (CN) US State Dept: ordered the departure of non-emergency U.S. government employees and all family members from the Consulate General Shanghai consular district due to a surge in COVID-19 cases and the impact of restrictions related to the PRC’s response.
- (CN) China CSRC [securities regulator] encouraged local firms to increase cash dividends.
- (CN) China NPPA approves 45 games (excludes games from Tencent and Netease); first approvals after a 9 month hiatus.
North America
- (US) Fed's Evans (dove, non-voter): 50bps rate hike is worthy of consideration, possibly highly likely; We need to position much closer to neutral; Neutral setting for monetary policy is 2.25-2.5%.
Other
- (SL) Sri Lanka Economic Advisor Devarajan: Country needs 3 urgent steps to avoid default, Debt recast, FX Inflows, and fiscal adjustment.
Europe
- (UK) Mar BRC Sales LFL Y/Y: -0.4% v 2.7% prior.
- (UK) UK Energy regulator [OFGEM] said to see price cap increasing to £2,400 - Press.
- (UK) Foreign Sec Truss: Reports that Russian forces may have used chemical agents in an attack on the people of Mariupol. We are working urgently with partners to verify details.
- (RU) Russia Exports said to be unable to sell FX due to low demand - Russia Press.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, -1.7%, ASX 200 -0.6% , Hang Seng +0.1%; Shanghai Composite +0.3% ; Kospi -1%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.4%; Nasdaq100 -0.5%, Dax -0.6%; FTSE100 -0.7%.
- EUR 1.0887-1.0866 ; JPY 125.56-125.10 ; AUD 0.7436-0.7398 ;NZD 0.6838-0.6805.
- Gold +0.5% at $1,958/oz; Crude Oil +1.8% at $/brl; Copper +0.5% at $4.6547/lb.
