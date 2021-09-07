Asia Market Update: Equities trade generally higher, Nikkei briefly rises above 30K; China trade data beats ests; AUD initially rises after RBA decision, later declines; US markets to return from holiday.

General trend

- Nikkei extends gain amid recent focus on LDP leadership elections and stimulus [on track to extend winning streak], the index is currently off of the best levels [Topix Retail Trade, Air Transportation, Electric Appliances and Information & Communication indices outperform].

- Hang Seng has remained modestly higher [TECH index rises; Property firms lag].

- Shanghai Composite ended morning trading +0.8% [Consumer Discretionary index rose after monthly auto sales figures].

- S&P ASX 200 has lagged, Resources index drops.

Headlines/Economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened flat.

- (AU) RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA (RBA) LEAVES CASH RATE TARGET UNCHANGED AT 0.10%; AS EXPECTED: to purchase government securities at the rate of $4 billion a week and to continue the purchases at this rate until at least mid February 2022.

- (AU) Australia Aug AIG Services Index: 45.6 v 51.7 prior.

- (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Gov Orr: Lockdown highlights how disruptive coronavirus can be; Decision to maintain OCR was made in context of coronavirus alert level 4.

- (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) confirms Dep Gov Bascand to leave bank in early 2022 [term was due to end in 2023].

- (NZ) New Zealand PM Ardern: Additional vaccines delivered will be from Pfizer, reports 21 new COVID cases.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened +0.2%, Shanghai Composite flat.

- (CN) CHINA AUG TRADE BALANCE: $58.3B V $48.0BE; Exports Y/Y: 25.6% v 17.1%e.

- (CN) CHINA AUG TRADE BALANCE (CNY): 376.3B V 323.0BE.

- (CN) China NDRC sets govt guide pricing system on after-school tutors – press.

- (CN) China Sec Regulator (CSRC) Official Yi: China looking into IPOs via SPACs (Special Purpose Acquisition Companies)- Press.

- (CN) China said to be studying expansion of stock connect into Hong Kong and London - Press.

- (CN) China Economic Daily: China Insurers must solve problems in Liabilities.

- (CN) China Sec Times: China banks are facing pressure to lower property exposure.

- (CN) China Sec Journal: China Regulators should boost research and regulations related to quantitative trading and provide more relevant data to the market.

- (HK) Hong Kong said to allow additional China residents to return to City without a quarantine period.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.4533 v 6.4529 prior.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Injects CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos prior; Net drain CNY40B v Net drain CNY40B prior.

- Fantasia [1777.HK]: Said that Citi and Credit Suisse Private Bank have stopped taking Fantasia bonds as collateral.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened +0.8%.

- (JP) Nikkei 225 announced changes in index composition; effective Oct 1st; Nintendo, Murata, Keyence to join Nikkei 225 index; Nisshinbo, Sky Perfect, Toyo Seikan to be excluded.

- (JP) Japan LDP Leadership Candidate Kishida: If becomes PM, will have BOJ maintain 2.0% CPI target; Calls for >¥30T coronavirus pandemic stimulus package.

- (JP) Said that LDP Lawmakers that are allied with Ishiba are divided on support for Ishiba or Kono as a replacement to the LDP party leader Suga - LDP Official.

- (JP) Said that LDP Official Noda has told PM Suga he will run for LDP Leadership.

- (JP) Said that Japan LDP Lawmaker Takaichi may declare candidacy for LDP Leadership as soon as Weds (Sept 8th) - Press.

- (JP) Japan Fin Min Aso: Will consider compiling budget with focus on digital, environmental policies, regional economies and an ageing population.

- (JP) Former BOJ Official Yamaguchi: BOJ needs more realistic CPI targets (Current BOJ CPI target is 2.0%).

- (JP) Japan July Labor Cash Earnings Y/Y: 1.0% v 0.3%e; Real Cash Earnings Y/Y: 0.7% v 0.6%e.

- (JP) Japan July Household Spending M/M: -0.9% v -3.2% prior; Y/Y: 0.7% v 2.7%e.

- (JP) Japan Aug FX Reserves $1.42T v $1.39T prior.

- (JP) Japan July Preliminary Leading Index CI: 104.1 v 103.5e; Coincident Index: 94.5 v 94.3e.

- (JP) Japan MoF sells ¥900B v ¥900B indicated in 0.7% 30-year JGBs, avg yield 0.6530% v 0.6470% prior, bid to cover: 3.00x v 3.07x prior.

Korea

- Kospi opened -0.1%.

- (KR) South Korea July Current Account (BOP): $8.2B v $8.8B prior (15th consecutive surplus); Balance of Goods (BOP): $5.7B v $7.6B prior.

- (KR) South Korea sells KRW850B in 2-year bonds: avg yield 1.320% v 0.250% prior.

Other Asia

- (PH) Philippines Aug CPI Y/Y: 4.9% v 4.4%e (Again rises above target after 1 month in target range; highest annualized figure since Dec 2018).

- (PH) Philippines July Unemployment Rate: 6.9% v 7.7% prior.

North America

- (US) BSEE: ~83.9% of Gulf of Mexico oil output (93.3% prior) and ~80.8% of gas production (89.3% prior) remains shut following Hurricane Ida.

Europe

- (UK) Aug BRC Sales LFL Y/Y: 1.5% v 3.2%e.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, +0.9%, ASX 200 -0.1% , Hang Seng +0.9%; Shanghai Composite +1.1% ; Kospi -0.6%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures:+0.1 %; Nasdaq100 +0.2%, Dax -0.1%; FTSE100 -0.3%.

- EUR 1.1885-1.1868 ; JPY 109.86-109.68 ; AUD 0.7468-0.7410 ;NZD 0.7154-0.7111.

- Gold -0.5% at $1,824/oz; Crude Oil -0.2% at $69.16/brl; Copper -0.4% at $4.3155/lb.