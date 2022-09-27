General trend

- USD trades weaker after prior rise.

- China seeks to maintain financial stability ahead of key Oct Party Congress [financial press].

- Australia’s budget outcome is due this week.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened -0.2%.

- (AU) Australia sells A$100M v A$100M indicated in 0.25% Nov 2032 Indexed Bonds; Avg Yield: 1.9705%; bid-to-cover: 3.13x.

- (AU) Australia Council of Financial Regulators (CFR) Issues Quarterly Statement.

- (AU) Australia Weekly ANZ Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence: 2.1%.

- (AU) Analysts note that YTD Australian companies have sold a record amount of local bonds.

- (NZ) New Zealand Fin Min Robertson: Sees inflation moderating and trending downward from this quarter, but won't quickly fall back to levels people are used to seeing.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened +0.6%.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) announces ¥250B in special bond buying operations (unscheduled).

- (JP) Japan Aug PPI Services Y/Y: 1.9% v 2.4%e.

- (JP) Japan MOF FX intervention on Sept 22nd last week estimated at ¥3.6T - press.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].

- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Reiterates to continue watching FX market.

- (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: Regrettable that Russia took Japan Consul into custody, Consul had not engaged in espionage.

- (JP) Japan GPIF [world's largest pension fund] to hire Mizuho Trust on increasing Foreign Property Investments.

- (JP) Bank of Japan Gov Kuroda: Carefully assessing impact of higher raw material costs; Reiterates economy picking up as a trend.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Gov Kuroda: I believe monetary easing will continue in 2023 and 2024 [from Sept 26th].

- (JP) Japan MoF sells ¥700B v ¥700B indicated in 1.0% 40-year JGBs, Yield at lowest accepted price: 1.5200% v 1.3450% prior; bid-to-cover: 2.36x v 2.70x prior.

Korea

- Kospi opened +0.2%.

- (KR) South Korea Sept Consumer Confidence: 91.4 v 88.8 prior.

- (KR) South Korea Science Min said to warn that 'crisis' is impacting the domestic chip industry - FT.

- (KR) South Korea sells 20-year bonds: Avg yield 4.245% v 3.325% prior.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened flat; Shanghai Composite opened +0.2%.

- (CN) Smaller banks in China are now cutting deposit rates - Chinese press.

- (CN) China NDRC to sell additional pork reserves during the week.

- (CN) China Aug YTD Industrial Profits Y/Y: -2.1% v -1.1% prior.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.0722 v 7.0298 prior.

- (CN) World Bank cuts China 2022 GDP forecast to 2.8% from 5.2%.

- (CN) China Copper TC/RC floor for Q4 to be set by smelter group at $93/ton (prior $80) - financial press.

- (CN) Former China PBOC Official Sheng: US Rate hikes harming economy.

Other

- (TW) Taiwan National Science and Technology Council to invest NT$35B on R&D of advanced semiconductor and quantum technology by 2025, in order to solidify Taiwan’s advantage - local press.

- (TW) Taiwan Central Bank Gov: May adopt FX control measures in case of severe outflows; Outflows under control so far.

- (TW) Taiwan Financial Regulator FSC: Would consider short selling ban if needed.

- TSM: Said to see 'major' fabless clients scale back 2023 orders - Digitimes.

North America

- (US) Fed's Collins: Further monetary policy tightening is needed; Important to see clear and convincing signs that inflation is falling - first public speech as Fed member.

- (US) Sept Dallas Fed manufacturing activity index: -17.2 V -10.0E.

- (US) NHC: Hurricane Ian continues to intensify; Hurricane force winds are possible in the watch area in west-central Florida starting Wed morning.

- (US) Fed's Bostic (non-voter): Investors' reaction to UK fiscal plan is due to rising uncertainty; Proposal has increased uncertainty and raised questions about direction of the economy.

- (US) Treasury sells $43B IN 2-year note auction; Draws 4.290% V 3.307% prior; BID-to-cover ratio: 2.51 V 2.49 prior and 2.56 over the last 12 (highest yield since July 2007).

- (US) Dallas Fed president Logan: Inflation is way too high; Fed is focused on reducing inflation to its 2% goal.

Europe

- (UK) Bank of England (BOE) Gov Bailey: Monitoring developments in financial markets very closely in light of the significant repricing of financial assets; Will not hesitate to change rates as much is necessary [Sept 26th].

- (DE) Germany network regulator: We do not currently know the cause of the pressure drop on Nord Stream 1.

- (DE) Germany Regulator wants review of [energy] storage capacity - Press.

- (IE) ECB's Lane (Ireland, chief economist): Suggesting countries could tax richer citizens to fight inflation.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, +0.4%, ASX 200 +0.2% , Hang Seng -1%; Shanghai Composite +0.5% ; Kospi -0.6%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.7%; Nasdaq100 +0.7%, Dax +0.6%%; FTSE100 +0.3%.

- EUR 0.9646-0.9584 ; JPY 144.76-144.26 ; AUD 0.6494-0.6447 ;NZD 0.5693-0.5629.

- Gold +0.3% at $1,638/oz; Crude Oil +0.8% at $77.34/brl; Copper +0.1% at $3.2975/lb.