General trend
- Speculation has now moved to China’s loan prime rates (LPRs) following RRR cut.
- China’s Nov trade surplus missed ests amid higher imports.
- RBA seemingly downplayed omicron.
- US equity FUTs have remained higher; Intel rises during afterhours trading on Mobileye news.
- Travel stocks trade generally higher.
- Hang Seng has remained higher; TECH index rises after prior losses; HK property developers continue to announce stock offerings [Shimao Property, Logan Property].
- Shanghai Composite traded slightly higher after the easing by the PBOC, the index later pared gains; Property index rises 2%, Financials also gain.
- Nikkei 225 has extended its advance.
- S&P ASX 200 also continued to move higher; Energy and Consumer Discretionary indices outperformed.
- Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is due to hold policy meeting on Wed (Dec 8th).
- Companies due to report during the NY morning include AutoZone, Conn’s, Designer Brands.
Headlines/Economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened +0.2%.
- (AU) RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA (RBA) LEAVES CASH RATE TARGET UNCHANGED AT 0.10%; AS EXPECTED; Omicron strain is a new source of uncertainty, but it is not expected to derail the recovery.
- (AU) AUSTRALIA Q3 HOUSE PRICE INDEX Q/Q: 5.0% V 5.0%E; Y/Y: 21.7% V 16.8% PRIOR.
- (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) annual Stress test results: Major stress event could make it difficult for banks to meet higher capital requirements, but show strengthening bank resilience from last year.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened +0.8%.
- (JP) Japan Oct Labor Cash Earnings Y/Y: 0.2% v 0.4%e; Real Cash Earnings Y/Y: -0.7% v -0.5% prior.
- (JP) Japan Nov FX Reserves $1.41T v $1.40T prior.
- 7201.JP COO Gupta: Will follow customer demand when deciding which regions to roll out electric vehicles, we are on a good path with profits and electrification - press.
- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: FY25 primary balance target should be upheld, no need to consider a different target at this juncture – press.
- (JP) Japan MoF sells ¥900B v ¥900B indicated in 0.7% 30-year JGBs, Avg Yield: 0.6730% v 0.6830% prior, bid-to-cover: 3.21x v 3.45x prior.
Korea
- Kospi opened 0.0%.
- (KR) South Korea to front load more than 70% of budget in H1 of 2022 - Yonhap.
- (KR) South Korea Oct Current Account (BOP): $5.6B v $10.0B prior (18th consecutive surplus); Balance of Goods (BOP): $7.0B v $9.5B prior.
- 005930.KR To replace CEOs and business division heads; Appoints CFO, To merge mobile and consumer electronic divisions.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened +1.5%; Shanghai Composite opened +0.6%.
- (CN) CHINA NOV TRADE BALANCE (CNY-DENOMINATED): 460.7B V 575.0BE.
- (CN) CHINA NOV TRADE BALANCE $71.7B V $82.1BE; Trade Balance with US: $37.0B v $40.7B prior.
- (CN) CHINA PBOC CUTS OVERALL RESERVE REQUIREMENT RATIO (RRR) BY 50BPS; effective Dec 15th ; cut to release CNY1.2T liquidity into banking system (late session yesterday).
- (CN) China PBOC to cut relending rate by 25bps to support SME and rural sector, effective Dec 7th - China Securities Times.
- (CN) Shanghai Securities News: Property prices in China expected to remain 'steady' in 2022.
- Kaisa Group, 1638.HK Said to have failed to deliver apartments and pay wages in Guangzhou - China Press.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.3738 v 6.3702 prior.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B prior; Net drain CNY90B v Net drain CNY90B prior.
- (HK) Hong Kong Chief Exec Lam: Travel between Hong Kong and China to begin with business groups.
- (CN) China Govt Think Tank: Expects China GDP at 5.3% in 2022.
North America
- INTC Confirms Intent to Take Mobileye Public; Will retain majority stake after IPO.
- (US) Senate Minority Leader McConnell (R-KY): Will probably end up supporting reappointing Jerome Powell as Fed Chair.
- TSLA CEO Musk: Company does not need federal tax credits; Cybertruck will move volume production to 2023.
Europe
- (RU) US President Biden is considering options for potential Russia Invasion of Ukraine, including cutting Russia off of SWIFT payment system and restrictions on Russian bond trading.
- (UK) Nov BRC Sales LFL Y/Y: +1.8% v -0.2% prior.
- (HU) Hungary Central Bank Dep Gov Virag: Inflation will peak above ~7.0% in Nov, but decline will be slow starting in H2 2022; Will not hike rates weekly, but when needed. Central bank to act with sufficient force.
Levels as of 00:15ET
- Hang Seng +1.8%; Shanghai Composite -0.1%; Kospi +0.5%; Nikkei225 +2.2%; ASX 200 +1.0%.
- Equity Futures: S&P500 +0.3%; Nasdaq100 +0.3%, Dax +0.4%; FTSE100 0.0%.
- EUR 1.1293-1.1276; JPY 113.68-113.40; AUD 0.7075-0.7039; NZD 0.6762-0.6737.
- Commodity Futures: Gold -0.1% at $1,777/oz; Crude Oil +1.0% at $70.20/brl; Copper -0.4% at $4.32/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Recovery remains elusive below 1.1390
EUR/USD seesaws after rising the most in two weeks. EUR/USD grinds higher around the weekly top following the biggest daily jump in a fortnight, taking rounds to 1.1350-40 during the early Asian session on Thursday.
GBP/USD stays depressed around 1.3200, coronavirus, Brexit jitters poke yearly low
GBP/USD fades corrective pullback from 2021 bottom, down for third consecutive day. GBP/USD hovers around 1.3200 following a failed attempt to bounce off the 2021 bottom, marked the previous day, during the initial Asian session on Thursday.
Gold: Greenback slides and offsets rising US yields
Gold is flat and sideways in consolidating markets awaiting a catalyst. Gold is consolidating in the $1,779 and $1,793 range with markets trying to assess the outlook with regards to inflation, central banks and the uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19 variant.
Cardano price in phenomenal buying zone as ADA targets $3
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Cardano price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate different patterns and indicators that suggest ADA is primed to advance further.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?