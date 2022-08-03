Asia Market Update: Equities trade generally higher after the prior losses; CN and HK markets remain cautious; Pelosi made comments from Taiwan.

General trend

- 2-year UST yield declines after prior rise; Yen rebounds amid China’s military drills.

- NZD drops on mixed jobs data.

- China Caixin Services PMI beat ests.

- Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng traded slightly higher during morning trading.

- CN and HK property indices remain under pressure.

- Japanese equities have seen modest gains; Companies expected to report earnings include Nintendo, Nomura Holdings, JFE Holdings.

- S&P ASX 200 lags; Consumer indices lag amid higher bond yields.

- Generally quiet session seen for US equity FUTs.

Headlines/Economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened -0.1%.

- (NZ) Fonterra Global Dairy Trade Auction Dairy Trade price index: -5.0% v -5.0% prior.

- (AU) Australia July AIG Construction Index: 45.3 v 46.2 prior (2nd consecutive contraction).

- (NZ) New Zealand Q2 unemployment rate: 3.3% V 3.1%E.

- ORI.AU To acquire Axis Mining Technology for initial A$260M cash with possible earn outs; announces A$650M institutional share placement.

- LYC.AU Announces a A$500M investment to expand capacity at the Mt Weld mine and concentration plant to meet accelerating market demand for rare earth materials.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened +0.3%.

- (JP) Japan Defense Ministry expected to request a record ¥5.5T during the FY23 budget - Japanese press.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].

- 9107.JP Reports Q1 Net ¥266.6B v ¥102.0B y/y, Op ¥18.9B v ¥2.4B y/y, Rev ¥228.5B v ¥174.7B y/y; Announces 3:1 stock split.

Korea

- Kospi opened 0.0%.

- 005930.KR Samsung and Hynix said to be reconsidering investments in China due to US passage of CHIPs act – FT.

- (KR) Bank of Korea sells KRW2.03T v KRW2.20T indicated in 2-year monetary stabilization bonds (MSB): avg yield 3.12% v 3.33%.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened +0.9%; Shanghai Composite opened +0.1%.

- (CN) China July CAIXIN PMI services: 55.5 V 53.9E [highest since Apr 2021; 2nd straight expansion].

- (CN) Follow Up: US Biden Administration plans to prevent exports of certain chip development software to China - US financial press.

- (CN) China City Yiwu (~1.8M people) enacts coroanvirus restrictions, with some areas of the city being locked down.

- (HK) Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) purchases HK$1.311B to defend currency peg.

- (HK) Hong Kong to look at cutting hotel quarantine today - HK press.

- (CN) Sales of second hand homes in China recovered during Jul - China Securities Journal.

- (HK) Hong Kong July PMI (Whole Economy): 52.3 v 52.4 prior (4th straight expansion).

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.7813 v 6.7462 prior.

Other

- (TW) Taiwan foundries planning to keep prices unchanged despite cutbacks in display driver chips and other consumer electronics chips - DigiTimes.

- (ID) Indonesia announces offer of tax holiday to companies moving to Nusantara (new capital), govt to fund Phase 1 of new capital city.

- OCBC.SG Reports Q2 (S$) Net 1.48B v 1.16B y/y; Rev 2.88B v 2.57B y/y; Declares 0.28/shr dividend v 0.25 y/y.

- (SG) Singapore July PMI (Whole economy): 58.0 v 57.5 prior (20th consecutive expansion).

- (TW) China has banned all deals with any Taiwan companies, in addition to importing various goods from Taiwan - China State Media.

- (TW) Taiwan President Tsai: Welcome Pelosi's visit to showcase staunch support.

North America

- (TW) US House Speaker Pelosi: Trip was to make clear that we will not abandon Taiwan.

- (US) Fed’s Bullard (voter, hawk): Fed committed to inflation target; Fed and ECB may be able to achieve relatively soft landings if execution is done well, disinflate in an orderly manner.

- (TW) US House Speaker Pelosi has told Taiwan Parliament Head that US wants to increase parliamentary exchanges with Taiwan - press.

- AAWW Follow Up: Said that Apollo is near takeover of company for $3.2B [~30% premium to closing market cap] at $102.50/shr- US financial press.

Europe

- (UK) Truss plans to 'shake-up' the BOE - US financial press.

- GLE.FR Reports Q2 Adj Net -€1.23B v €1.44B y/y, Op €2.61B v €2.01B y/y, Rev €7.07B v €6.26B y/y.

Levels as of 01:15ET

- Hang Seng +0.3%; Shanghai Composite +0.3%; Kospi +0.7%; Nikkei225 +0.4%; ASX 200 -0.3%.

- Equity Futures: S&P500 +0.2%; Nasdaq100 -0.0%, Dax +0.1%; FTSE100 +0.2%.

- EUR 1.0194-1.0150; JPY 133.88-132.29; AUD 0.6937-0.6887; NZD 0.6263-0.6213.

- Commodity Futures: Gold -0.3% at $1,784/oz; Crude Oil -0.4% at $94.06/brl; Copper +0.7% at $3.49/lb.