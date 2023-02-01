Asia Market Update: Equities trade generally higher, cautious trading seen ahead of US Fed decision; More US economic data also due [ADP, ISM Manufacturing].

General trend

- USD/JPY quiet ahead of US macro events.

- NZD drops on jobs data, revised RBNZ rate expectations.

- US equity FUTs remain lower.

- Japanese cos. expected to report earnings include Keyence, Hitachi, Kyocera, Nomura, TEPCO.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

-ASX 200 opens +0.3% at 7,495.

- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Kohler: Reiterates believes peak of inflation was in Q4.

- (AU) Australia sells A$700M v A$700M indicated in 3.75% May 2034 bonds; Avg Yield: 3.5911%; bid-to-cover: 5.1x.

- (AU) Australia corporate regulator is reviewing short-seller report on Adani.

- (AU) Australia Jan Final PMI Manufacturing: 50.0 v 49.8 prelim (33rd month of expansion).

- (AU) Australia Jan CoreLogic House Price Index M/M: -1.1% v -1.2% prior.

- (NZ) New Zealand Q4 Unemployment Rate: 3.4% v 3.3%e; Avg Hourly Earnings Q/Q: 0.9% v 2.6% prior.

- (NZ) ASB Bank and BNZ [private bank] now expect the RBNZ to raise rates by 50bps in Feb v 75bps prior [follows Q4 jobs data] – financial press.

- (NZ) New Zealand Jan Corelogic House Prices Y/Y: -7.2% v -5.0% prior.

- (NZ) New Zealand PM Hipkins: To extend fuel tax cuts to June 30th.

China/Hong Kong

-Hang Seng opens +0.4% at 21,920.

-Shanghai Composite opens +0.2% at 3,262.

- *(CN) CHINA JAN CAIXIN PMI MANUFACTURING: 49.2 V 49.8E [6th straight contraction].

- (HK) Macau Jan Casino Rev (MOP): 11.6B; Y/Y: +82.5% v -56.3% prior (+36.5%e).

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY155B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY471B prior; Net drains CNY292B v injects CNY170B prior.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.7492 v 6.7604 prior.

- (CN) China Premier Li: Reiterates stance to keep economic operation within reasonable range; Reiterates to keep CNY exchange rate basically stable.

Japan

-Nikkei 225 opens +0.6% at 27,483.

- (JP) Japan Jan Final PMI Manufacturing: 48.9 v 48.9 prelim [confirms 3rd straight contraction].

Korea

-Kospi opens +0.9% at 2,446.

- (KR) South Korea Jan Trade Balance: -$12.7B v -$9.3Be [record monthly deficit]; Chip Exports Y/Y: -44.5%.

-Hynix Semiconductor [660.KR]: Reports Q4 (KRW) Net -3.53T v -0.8Te; Op Net -1.7T v +1.1Te; Rev 7.70T v 8.5Te.

- (KR) South Korea Fin Min Choo: Jan trade deficit widened on chip prices and China; expects trade balance to improve over time.

- (KR) South Korea Jan PMI Manufacturing: 48.5 v 48.2 prior [7th straight contraction].

Other Asia

- (TW) Taiwan Jan PMI Manufacturing: 44.3 v 44.6 prior [8th straight contraction].

- (TW) Taiwan Dec Export Orders Y/Y: -23.2% v -25.0%e; Sees Jan export orders -35.5% to -32.1% y/y.

-Foxconn Chairman: 2023 will be a challenging year, industry to feel impact during Q1 and Q2; H2 demand rebound is possible - comments to reporters.

North America

- (US) Follow Up: President Biden to meet House Speaker McCarthy at 3:15 PM ET on Wed.

- *(US) Q4 EMPLOYMENT COST INDEX (ECI): 1.0% V 1.1%E.

- *(US) NOV S&P/CASE-SHILLER HOUSE PRICE INDEX (20-CITY) M/M: -0.54% V -0.65%E; Y/Y: 6.77% V 6.65%E.

- *(US) JAN CHICAGO PURCHASE MANAGER’S INDEX (PMI): 44.3 V 45.0E.

- *(US) JAN CONSUMER CONFIDENCE: 107.1 V 109.0E.

Europe

- (UK) Jan BRC Shop Price Index Y/Y: 8.0% v 7.3% prior.

- (UK) Reportedly UK and EU have reached breakthrough customs agreement that could help end post-Brexit dispute over Northern Ireland trade protocols - The Times.

Levels as of 00:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, +0.1%, ASX 200 +0.3% , Hang Seng +0.3%; Shanghai Composite +0.3% ; Kospi +0.6%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.3%; Nasdaq100 -0.4%, Dax +0.2%; FTSE100 +0.1%.

- EUR 1.0872-1.0852; JPY 130.29-129.86; AUD 0.7074-0.7036 ;NZD 0.6468-0.6416.

- Gold -0.2% at $1,941/oz; Crude Oil +0.3% at $79.14/brl; Copper -0.4% at $4.2058/lb.