Asia Market Update: Equities track the recent losses on Wall St amid US jobs data; Shanghai opened flat after extended holiday; JP, KR and TW markets are closed.

General trend

- USD/JPY remains above ¥145.

- Hang Seng TECH index tracks the recent decline on the Nasdaq.

- US White House confirmed new measures to limit advanced chip equipment and software exports to China – press [from Oct 7th].

- Naura Technology trades limit down in Shanghai [subsidiary added to the US Commerce Department’s Unverified List].

- Shanghai Composite ended morning trading slightly lower.

- Higher rates weigh on Australian REITs, Financials also drop.

- US equity FUTs pared drop.

- Monday [Oct 10th] is a US government holiday.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened -0.2%.

- (AU) Australia Sept AIG Services Index: 48.0 v 53.3 prior (first contraction since Jun).

- TYR.AU Raises FY23 guidance EBITDA A$28-34M v 23-29M prior; Affirms FY23 gross profit at A$175-181M; Transaction Value A$40.0-42.0B.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 closed for holiday.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) announced review of the benchmark ratio used to calculate the macro add-on balance in current account balances at the BOJ to which a zero interest rate is applied: set the ratio at 49.5% (43.0% prior) for the Oct reserve maintenance period [update].

Korea

- Kospi opened for holiday.

- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) said ~380K households at high risk of default; cites excessive debt burden – South Korea press.

- (KR) North Korea Leader Kim Jong Un oversaw tactical nuclear military training – South Korea press.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened -1.6%; Shanghai Composite opened +0.1%.

- (CN) China Sept CAIXIN PMI services: 49.3 V 54.4E (lowest since May; Contractionary reading breaks 4 month streak of expansion).

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.0992 v 7.0998 prior.

- (CN) China first batch of 2023 crude oil import quotas at 20Mts - financial press.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY2.0B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY125B prior; Sells CNY0B in 14-day reverse repos v CNY58B prior; Net drain CNY91.0B v Net inject CNY158B prior.

- (CN) China PBOC Pledged Supplementary Loan (PSL) offering to increase financing to 'key' sectors - Chinese press.

Other

- (TW) Taiwan President Tsai: Concentration of Chip sector in Taiwan not a risk, but key to reorganizing worldwide semiconductor industry; China escalation of military intimidation, diplomatic pressure, and trade obstructions, as well as attempts to remove Taiwan sovereignty have threatened status quo of peace and stability in the region.

North America

- *(US) Aug consumer credit: $32.2B V $25.0BE.

- (US) Treasury Sec Yellen: Cut of oil production by OPEC+ was unhelpful and unwise for the global economy.

- TSLA Said to have sold >83K vehicles in China during Sept (record high) v 77K m/m - Chinese press.

- (US) California Gov Newsom calls for a special session on Dec 5th to address gas prices.

- (US) Pres Biden: Gas prices are inching higher due the Russians and Saudis.

Europe

- (DE) Germany Gas Commission proposes a one time payment equal to one month of gas bills to German consumers, with instituting a price break in 2023 in early spring - Press.

- (EU) EU Commission Pres Von der Leyen: Will offer more detailed proposals on energy and gas plans in the weeks ahead; Its of paramount importance that we have joint gas buying.

- (IE) Ireland Sept Construction PMI: 50.2 v 46.9 prior.

- (UR) IAEA chief Grossi: A power line supplying the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine that was cut due to shelling on Oct 8th, has been reconnected.

- (RU) Russian govt spokesperson Peskov: It is wrong to consider the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge as a reason for the possible use of nuclear weapons according to Russian doctrine.

- (RU) Russia Pres Putin to convene weekly meeting with Security Council members on Oct 10th - Russian press.

- (DE) German Chancellor Scholz said to make trip to China on Nov 3-4th - press.

- (EU) ECB's Nagel (Germany, hawk): Rates must continue to rise, and significantly so - press interview.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, closed, ASX 200 -1.4% , Hang Seng -2.8%; Shanghai Composite -0.8%; Kospi closed.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.4%; Nasdaq100 -0.4%, Dax -0.3%; FTSE100 flat.

- EUR 0.97248-0.97535; JPY 145.310-145.669; AUD 0.632240-0.638020; NZD 0.559250-0.562940.

- Gold -0.4% at $1,687/oz; Crude Oil -0.9% at $91.79/brl; Copper +0.5% at $3.3982/lb.