General trend

- UST yields decline; USD index trades slightly lower.

- Little reaction seen following better Aussie retail sales.

- Australian REIT index lags on ex-dividends.

- Shanghai Composite ended morning trading lower; Property index outperforms.

- Hang Seng pared decline; Casino cos. drop as Macau’s COVID cases continue to rise.

- Japanese equities trade modestly lower; Utilities rise amid power shortages.

- US equity FUTs rise after prior decline.

- Vietnam Q2 GDP beat ests.

- German CPI data in focus.

- US Q1 GDP revision also due.

Headlines/Economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened flat.

- LTR.AU Binding offtake agreement with Ford for up to 150K DMT of Spodumene beginning in 2024; A$300M debt facilities to be provided by Ford.

- PLS.AU Announces FID to Increase Pilgangoora Production Capacity to increase capacity to ~680Ktpa spodumene.

- (AU) Australia May Retail Sales M/M: 0.9% v 0.4%e.

- (NZ) New Zealand Debt Management Office (DMO): Matthew Collins resigns from treasury.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened -0.9%.

- (JP) Japan May Retail Sales M/M: 0.6% V 1.0%E; Y/Y: 3.6% V 4.0%E.

- (JP) Bank of Japan Gov Kuroda: Unlike other economies, Japanese economy has not been much affected by the global inflationary trend so monetary policy will continue to be accommodative.

- (JP) Japan Govt Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) said to devalued Russia asset holdings to almost zero - Nikkei.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) announcement related to daily bond buying operation: Cuts 3-5 and 10-25 year bond purchases.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].

- TEPCO [9501.JP] Japan Grid Coordinator has ordered additional power sharing for company.

Korea

- Kospi opened -0.9%.

- LG Energy Solution [373220.KR] Confirms reviewing KRW1.7T Arizona investment plan citing economic conditions.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened -1.3%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.3%.

- (CN) China PBOC to sell CNY5.0B v CNY5.0B prior in 3-month Central Bank Bill Swap (CBS) today at 0.1%.

- China Coal 1898.HK China State Press: Coal unit in largest coal producing provice Shanxi has been halted; cites fatal accident.

- (CN) China Daily: China must balance policies after US Fed interest rate hike.

- (CN) Chinese press warns about the marketing strategies of certain property developers, suggests some developers are trying to avoid local government price limits.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY100B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY110B prior; Net inject CNY90B v Net inject CNY100B prior.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.7035 v 6.6930 prior.

- (CN) China County in Anhui province announces lockdown.

- (HK) Macau COVID cases rise to 484 in the latest outbreak [prior 357 cases (from Jun 27th)].

North America

- (US) Biden Administration formally announces monkeypox vaccine strategy: States to receive 296K doses of vaccines.

- (US) US Dep Commerce Sec Graves: US will take a balanced approach on Chinese tariffs; confirms US response on China tariffs is coming soon.

Europe

- (NO) Norway reaches agreements with labor unions Safe and Industri Energi.

- (UK) Jun BRC Shop Price Index Y/Y: 3.1% v 2.8% prior.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, -1%, ASX 200 -0.7% , Hang Seng -1.8%; Shanghai Composite -1% ; Kospi -1.5%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.3%; Nasdaq100 +0.4%, Dax -0.5%; FTSE100 -0.6%.

- EUR 1.0535-1.0500 ; JPY 136.27-135.89 ; AUD 0.6921-0.6896 ;NZD 0.6261-0.6233.

- Gold +0.1% at $1,822/oz; Crude Oil -0.5% at $111.17/brl; Copper -0.5% at $3.7375/lb.