General trend
- UST yields decline; USD index trades slightly lower.
- Little reaction seen following better Aussie retail sales.
- Australian REIT index lags on ex-dividends.
- Shanghai Composite ended morning trading lower; Property index outperforms.
- Hang Seng pared decline; Casino cos. drop as Macau’s COVID cases continue to rise.
- Japanese equities trade modestly lower; Utilities rise amid power shortages.
- US equity FUTs rise after prior decline.
- Vietnam Q2 GDP beat ests.
- German CPI data in focus.
- US Q1 GDP revision also due.
Headlines/Economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened flat.
- LTR.AU Binding offtake agreement with Ford for up to 150K DMT of Spodumene beginning in 2024; A$300M debt facilities to be provided by Ford.
- PLS.AU Announces FID to Increase Pilgangoora Production Capacity to increase capacity to ~680Ktpa spodumene.
- (AU) Australia May Retail Sales M/M: 0.9% v 0.4%e.
- (NZ) New Zealand Debt Management Office (DMO): Matthew Collins resigns from treasury.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened -0.9%.
- (JP) Japan May Retail Sales M/M: 0.6% V 1.0%E; Y/Y: 3.6% V 4.0%E.
- (JP) Bank of Japan Gov Kuroda: Unlike other economies, Japanese economy has not been much affected by the global inflationary trend so monetary policy will continue to be accommodative.
- (JP) Japan Govt Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) said to devalued Russia asset holdings to almost zero - Nikkei.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) announcement related to daily bond buying operation: Cuts 3-5 and 10-25 year bond purchases.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].
- TEPCO [9501.JP] Japan Grid Coordinator has ordered additional power sharing for company.
Korea
- Kospi opened -0.9%.
- LG Energy Solution [373220.KR] Confirms reviewing KRW1.7T Arizona investment plan citing economic conditions.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened -1.3%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.3%.
- (CN) China PBOC to sell CNY5.0B v CNY5.0B prior in 3-month Central Bank Bill Swap (CBS) today at 0.1%.
- China Coal 1898.HK China State Press: Coal unit in largest coal producing provice Shanxi has been halted; cites fatal accident.
- (CN) China Daily: China must balance policies after US Fed interest rate hike.
- (CN) Chinese press warns about the marketing strategies of certain property developers, suggests some developers are trying to avoid local government price limits.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY100B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY110B prior; Net inject CNY90B v Net inject CNY100B prior.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.7035 v 6.6930 prior.
- (CN) China County in Anhui province announces lockdown.
- (HK) Macau COVID cases rise to 484 in the latest outbreak [prior 357 cases (from Jun 27th)].
North America
- (US) Biden Administration formally announces monkeypox vaccine strategy: States to receive 296K doses of vaccines.
- (US) US Dep Commerce Sec Graves: US will take a balanced approach on Chinese tariffs; confirms US response on China tariffs is coming soon.
Europe
- (NO) Norway reaches agreements with labor unions Safe and Industri Energi.
- (UK) Jun BRC Shop Price Index Y/Y: 3.1% v 2.8% prior.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, -1%, ASX 200 -0.7% , Hang Seng -1.8%; Shanghai Composite -1% ; Kospi -1.5%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.3%; Nasdaq100 +0.4%, Dax -0.5%; FTSE100 -0.6%.
- EUR 1.0535-1.0500 ; JPY 136.27-135.89 ; AUD 0.6921-0.6896 ;NZD 0.6261-0.6233.
- Gold +0.1% at $1,822/oz; Crude Oil -0.5% at $111.17/brl; Copper -0.5% at $3.7375/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases to 1.0500 ahead of German inflation, central bankers
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.0500, undermined by the market anxiety ahead of the key data/events. ECB’s Lagarde failed to recall buyers amid inflation fears, yields remain pressured amid recession risks. Fed’s Powell need to defend the hawkish policy.
GBP/USD battles 1.2200 as US dollar firms up
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2200, paring back gains amid a renewed uptick in the US dollar across the board. Investors remain wary amid looming recession and Brexit worries. Powell and Bailey is due to speak at the Policy Panel at the ECB Forum on Wednesday.
Gold floats above $1,800 inside bearish channel, Fed’s Powell eyed
Gold Price (XAU/USD) pares weekly losses around $1,822 as an escalation in the recession risks propels the metal’s safe-haven demand heading into Wednesday’s European session.
Why this move from Shiba Inu price could catch investors off guard?
Shiba Inu price prepares for a quick retracement after nearly a week of recovery bounce. While this run-up was impressive, things are likely going to go slow for SHIB as investors continue to book profits.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!