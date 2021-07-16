This week was a good week for the reflation trade. US treasuries were able to stay fairly subdued, despite really strong US CPI data as the Fed stuck to the ‘inflation is transitory’ narrative. Senate Democrats also agreed to a $3.5 trillion infrastructure deal that is due to be passed through reconciliation. Finally, there were reports at the time of writing that Saudi Arabia and the UAE reached a compromise deal for OPEC+ production which, if confirmed, gets rid of a tail risk for oil and should keep WTI crude a buy on the dips for the medium term.
Other key events from the past week
CAD: BoC rate decision, July 14: The Bank of Canada reduced bond purchases by $1 per week. However, this was as expected and the tone of the meeting was more cautious than the previous one weakening the CAD initially.
Bitcoin value: Still holding $30,000, July 15: Once again the $30,000 key level has held for Bitcoin. The longer this area can hold the greater the chance it will have to accumulate buy orders and send prices back up to test $40,000.
NZD: RBNZ rate decision, July 14: The RBNZ surprised markets this week and announced the end of their LSAP asset purchase programme on July 23. This should keep the NZD supported in the near term as interest rate hikes are now seen as early as next month by ANZ and ABS investment bank.
Key events for the coming week
EUR: ECB rate decision, July 22: The ECB has said that the PEPP programme will run until March 2022. However, will it transition to something else and keep the EUR pressured? Will we find out what this is next week?
Seasonal trades: Find a trade, July: This week Goldman Sachs raised their quarterly dividend to USD 2.00/share (exp. 1.25) and that lifted share prices modestly higher. Check out the strong seasonal pattern here.
EUR: German PMI, July 23: The latest ECB rate decision could potentially be called into question depending on how the German economy is doing. Remember that Germany is the powerhouse of Europe and changes in Germany can deeply impact the euro.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD defends 1.1800, focus on EU, US consumer-centric data
EUR/USD pares intraday losses while defending the 1.1800 level amid improving market mood. The US dollar struggles to cheer Treasury yields rebound, coronavirus concerns. Eurozone CPI, US Retail Sales and Michigan Consumer Sentiment will hold the key.
GBP/USD: Mildly bid above 1.3800 amid covid, Brexit woes, focus on US data
GBP/USD defends 1.3800 amid the US dollar's retreat. The UK PM Johnson supports fresh tax plan to favor social care, holds onto July 19 unlock despite covid cases jump. EU-UK jostles over Brexit bill, BOE urged to tame inflation. US consumer data eyed.
Gold eases but holds onto 200-DMA amid risk reset
Gold price is finding fresh bids near the 200-DMA at $1826, as it makes an attempt again to retest monthly tops at $1834. A fresh leg lower in the US dollar amid a recovery in the risk sentiment is boding well for gold. Although, the further upside may remain elusive ahead of the critical US data.
Dogecoin price at an inflection point as momentum builds to the downside
Dogecoin price rests at a critical inflection point with the May 19 low and May’s descending trend line pressing down, while the 200-day SMA tries to restrain the relentless selling pressure since June 29.
US June Retail Sales Preview: Analyzing major pairs' reaction to previous releases
US Retail Sales is expected to decline for second straight month in June. Correlation analysis does not reveal a strong relationship between initial market reaction and deviation. USD/JPY has a strong negative correlation with sales data surprises four hours after the release.