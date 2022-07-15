Friday’s session has seen the dip buyers come back into the fray, emboldened by some better US retail sales figures.
Stocks rally strongly as week winds down
“The bears had been losing their strength all week, despite the drops in the wake of the CPI reading and poor JPMorgan results. Equities attempted rebounds after both these events, and today the buyers have finally succeeded in taking control, pushing the Dow up 2% and back above 31,000 once again. We are seeing yet another attempt at a ‘bear market rally’, and a decent one is certainly overdue. Better retail sales figures may have played a part here, and adventurous dip buyers do seem keen to push their advantage.”
Summer rally, and then more downside?
“Perversely of course, strong retail spending would show that perhaps the economy isn’t cooling in the way the Fed would like, and even if inflation drops back a bit in the coming months, a full on pause seems unlikely right now. Investors should be prepared for a fresh drop in September perhaps, with the summer rally likely to be only a brief dalliance.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
