Friday’s session has seen the dip buyers come back into the fray, emboldened by some better US retail sales figures.

Stocks rally strongly as week winds down

“The bears had been losing their strength all week, despite the drops in the wake of the CPI reading and poor JPMorgan results. Equities attempted rebounds after both these events, and today the buyers have finally succeeded in taking control, pushing the Dow up 2% and back above 31,000 once again. We are seeing yet another attempt at a ‘bear market rally’, and a decent one is certainly overdue. Better retail sales figures may have played a part here, and adventurous dip buyers do seem keen to push their advantage.”

Summer rally, and then more downside?

“Perversely of course, strong retail spending would show that perhaps the economy isn’t cooling in the way the Fed would like, and even if inflation drops back a bit in the coming months, a full on pause seems unlikely right now. Investors should be prepared for a fresh drop in September perhaps, with the summer rally likely to be only a brief dalliance.”