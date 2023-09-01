Asia Market Update: Equities start Sept mixed; CNH pares gain despite PBOC FX move; US payrolls and ISM Manufacturing in focus
General trend
- Little impact seen from CN PMI beat.
- TOPIX hits the highest level since Jul 1990; Japanese financials gain; Japan's major five banks said to raise housing loan interest rates from 0.1% to 0.2% [press].
-Hong Kong Exchange: Cancels Friday's trading session, cites typhoon signal 8.
- Chinese banks confirm deposit rate cuts.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
-ASX 200 opens -0.3% at 7,286.
-Australia Aug Final PMI Manufacturing: 49.6 v 49.4 prelim (confirms 6th month of contraction).
-Australia July Home Loans Value M/M: -1.2% v 0.0%e.
-New Zealand Aug CoreLogic House Prices Y/Y: -8.7% v -10.1% prior.
-New Zealand Aug Consumer Confidence: 85.0 v 83.7 prior.
China/Hong Kong
-HK Exchanges: Confirms securities and derivative market to delay open; morning trading in the securities market to be delayed; cites the issuance of typhoon signal.
-Shanghai Composite opens +0.2% at 3,126.
- Shenzhen: To suspend work and markets from Fri afternoon, cites typhoon.
- Guangdong to halt all trains due to typhoon - local media.
-CHINA PBOC TO CUT FOREX RRR BY 2 PPT, effective from Sept 15th (Fri).
-CHINA AUG CAIXIN PMI MANUFACTURING: 51.0 V 49.0E (moves back into expansion, highest since Feb); Looking ahead, seasonal impacts will gradually subside, but the problem of insufficient internal demand and weak expectations may form a vicious cycle for a longer period of time.
-CHINA PBOC CUTS RATES ON SOME EXISTING MORTGAGES, EFFECTIVE SEPT 25TH (as speculated).
-Country Garden: Further delays yuan bondholder voting deadline by one day to Friday - press.
-Country Garden: Moody's cuts rating from Caa1 to Ca; Outlook remains negative.
-Macau Aug Casino Rev (MOP): 17.2B v 16.7B m/m; Y/Y: +686% v +678%e.
-China major state-owned banks again seen selling US dollars in onshore spot FX market - press [from Aug 31st].
-China govt raises deduction in personal income tax collection - press.
-Fitch affirms China sovereign rating at 'A+'; Outlook stable.
-Reportedly China Pres Xi has not yet confirmed to India govt if he is attending G20 leaders summit on Sept 9-10th - press.
- Reportedly China’s Pres Xi is likely to skip the G20 Summit in India on Sept 9-10th - Indian press.
-China reportedly exploring ways to make its own AI memory chips despite US sanctions; May take some China firms up to four years to deliver its own high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips - SCMP.
-China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.1788 v 7.1811 prior.
-China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY101B in 7-day reverse repo; Net drains CNY120B v injects CNY148B prior.
Japan
-Nikkei 225 opens -0.3% at 32,521.
-JAPAN Q2 CAPITAL SPENDING (CAPEX) Y/Y: 4.5% V 8.3%E.
-Japan Aug Final PMI Manufacturing: 49.6 v 49.7 prelim (confirms the 3rd month of contraction).
-Bank of Japan (BOJ): Aug JGB purchases at ¥8.19T v ¥9.82T prior.
-Bank of Japan (BOJ) announces Bond purchases for Sept.
-BOJ: Announces relaxation of the Terms and Conditions for the Securities Lending Facility for the Cheapest-to-Deliver Issues.
-Japan PM Kishida: Will take steps to promote smaller firm's investments in new economic package.
-Japan to spend ¥1.3T on energy measures by year-end - Japanese press.
-Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Want to make firm progress on fiscal health.
-Japan's major five banks said to raise housing loan interest rates from 0.1% to 0.2% - press.
-Japan FSA and BOJ to tighten oversight of corporate loans - Japanese press.
-Japan Foreign Min Hayashi: No current plans for high-level meeting with China.
Korea
-Kospi opens -0.2% at 2,551.
- Samsung: Recent notable strength being attributed to Citigroup analyst note that Samsung is expected to start supplying HBM3 to Nvidia from Q4 2023; Sees Samsung to emerge as a key supplier of HBM3 memory chips for Nvidia.
-Samsung Electronics: Unveils Industry's Highest-Capacity 12nm-Class 32Gb DDR5 DRAM, Ideal for the AI Era; Mass production of the new 12nm-class 32Gb DDR5 DRAM is scheduled to begin by the end of this year..
-South Korea Aug Trade Balance:+$0.9B v -$0.6Be.
-South Korea Aug PMI Manufacturing: 48.9 v 49.4 prior (14th month of contraction).
-South Korea and Japan impose additional sanctions on North Korea, involves asset freezes; relates to North Korea's missile program.
Other Asia
- India to exempt LPG imports from agricultural CESS [levy]; effective from Sept 1st – press.
- India Aug PMI Manufacturing: 58.6 v 57.7 prior (26th month of expansion).
-Philippines Aug PMI Manufacturing: 49.7 v 51.9 prior (1st contraction in 23 months).
-Taiwan Aug PMI Manufacturing: 44.3 v 44.1 prior (15th month of contraction).
-Thailand Aug PMI Manufacturing: 48.9 v 50.7 prior (1st contraction in 20 months).
North America
-Ford: Said to make substantial UAW contract offer, said to include 'significant' pay increases - press.
-UAW President Fain: filed unfair labor practice complaint against GM and Stellantis in the agreement talks, says the companies refuse to bargain in good faith.
-Chevron: Australia LNG workers at the Gorgon and Wheatstone facilities reject enterprise agreement - press [**Reminder Aug 28th Chevron: Australian union says workers at Chevron LNG facilities in Australia will participate in rolling work stoppages which will escalate each week until Chevron agrees to our claims; Action to start Sept 7 - financial press].
-Corning: Said to plan to spend $1.5B to build factory in South Korea - South Korea press.
-Dell: Guides Q3 $1.35-1.55 v $1.36e, Rev $22.5-23.5B v $21.4Be - earnings call comments.
-Disney: Says Spectrum TV to no longer have access to live sporting events, committed to reaching mutually agreed upon resolution - press.
-Tesla: Tesla China cuts price of Model S and Model X by up to 21% - press [**Reminder Aug 16th Tesla China said to have cut prices of Model S and X existing stocks by up to 9%; It is the second cut of China prices in three days [Tesla China cut Model Y prices on Aug 13th] - financial press].
-Tesla: Releases new Model 3 in China - press.
-Wolverine World Wide: Announces the sale of the Hush Puppies intellectual property in China, Hong Kong, and Macau, and the sale of the U.S. Wolverine Leathers business.
-(US) JULY PCE DEFLATOR M/M: 0.2% V 0.2%E; Y/Y: 3.3% V 3.3%E.
-(US) AUG CHICAGO PURCHASE MANAGER’S INDEX (PMI): 48.7 V 44.2E.
-(US) INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS: 228K V 235KE; CONTINUING CLAIMS: 1.73M V 1.71ME (highest continuing claims since July 20th).
Europe
-ECB futures now price about 30% chance for Sept's 25bps rate hike v 60% earlier this week following ECB Schnabel did not mention 'upside risks' to the inflation outlook and Euro Zone inflation data [from Aug 31st].
-Ireland Aug PMI Manufacturing: 50.8 v 47.0 prior (first expansion in 6 months).
-Russia Dep PM Novak: Russia and OPEC+ have agreed on further action and will announce new main parameters and further steps next week.
-Aurubis [NDA.DE]: Identifies serious indications of shortfall in metals; believes it has been target of further criminal activity; damages potentially in 3-digit million euro range; will not achieve prior FY guidance.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, +0.5%, ASX 200 -0.3% , Hang Seng closed; Shanghai Composite +0.2% ; Kospi +0.3%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.1%; Nasdaq100 +0.1%, Dax +0.2%; FTSE100 +0.2%.
- EUR 1.0854-1.0836 ; JPY 145.70-145.23 ; AUD 0.6500-0.6464 ;NZD 0.5988-0.5952.
- Gold flat at $1,965/oz; Crude Oil +0.2% at $83.78/brl; Copper +0.4% at $3.8502/lb.
