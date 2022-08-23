Today’s market summary
The Dollar strengthening continues.
Futures on three main US stock indexes are down.
Brent is edging up currently after Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries leader Saudi Arabia said OPEC stands ready to reduce production to counter the recent oil price fall.
Gold prices are edging up currently.
Top daily news
Global stocks are retreating currently after Wall Street ended sharply lower on Monday. Google shares fell 2.53% amid news US lawmakers unveiled bill to help news media firms negotiate with Google, Facebook, Tesla stock lost 2.28% on Monday.
Forex news
|Currency Pair
|Change
|EUR USD
|0.02%
|GBP USD
|0.03%
|USD JPY
|0.2%
|AUD USD
|0.04%
The Dollar strengthening continues currently. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, rose 0.5% on Monday.
GBP/USD continued sliding and EUR/USD accelerated its retreating Monday. Both pairs are down currently. USD/JPY slowed its climbing yesterday and AUD/USD ended little changed with the yen higher and the Australian dollar lower against the Greenback currently.
Stock market news
|Indices
|Change
|Dow Jones Index
|-0.22%
|Nikkei Index
|-0.32%
|Hang Seng Index
|-0.89%
|Australian Stock Index
|-0.4%
Futures on three main US stock indexes are down currently ahead of flash manufacturing and services PMIs reports at 14:30 CET today with the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes inching down to 3.018%.The three benchmark indexes recorded daily losses ranging from 1.9% to 2.6% on Monday.
European stock indexes futures are retreating currently after closing lower Monday as auto shares led losses. Asian indexes futures are mostly down today with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index leading losses while data showed Japan’s manufacturing sector grew at its slowest pace in 19 months in August.
Commodity market news
|Commodities
|Change
|Brent Crude Oil
|+0.67%
|WTI Crude
|+1.16%
Brent is edging up currently after Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries leader Saudi Arabia said OPEC stands ready to reduce production to counter the recent oil price fall. Prices rose yesterday as Iran accused the United States of delaying the revival of Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal. US reported progress on the deal. US West Texas Intermediate WTI added 0.4% and is higher currently. Brent gained 0.4% to $96.90 a barrel on Monday.
Gold market news
|Metals
|Change
|Gold
|+0.04%
Gold prices are edging up currently . Spot gold dropped 0.64% to $1735.84 an ounce on Monday.
