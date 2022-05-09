Todays’ market summary

The Dollar strengthening continues.

Futures on US equity benchmarks are down.

Brent is edging down today over global oil demand worries after Saudi Arabia, world's top oil exporter, lowered crude prices for Asia and Europe for June on Sunday.

Gold prices are retreating today.

Top daily news

Equity indexes are pointing in down currently with US 10-year Treasury yields edging up after Wall Street ended lower Friday despite strong jobs report. Apple shares gained 0.47% outperforming market, Amazon shares lost 1.4% on Friday.

Forex news

Currency Pair Change EUR USD -0.87% GBP USD -0.5% USD JPY +0.47%

The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar's strength against a basket of six rival currencies, added 0.1% on Friday.

GBP/USD continued its sliding Friday while EUR/USD ended marginally higher after federal statistical office Destatis data showing German industrial output fell much more than expected in March. Both Pound and euro are lower against the Dollar currently. AUD/USD slowed its retreating Friday and USD/JPY slowed its advancing with both the Australian dollar and yen lower against the Greenback currently.

Stock market news

Indices Change Dow Jones Index -0.68% Nikkei Index -1.41% GB 100 Index -1.02%

Futures on US equity benchmarks are down currently after US stocks ended down on Friday led by tech shares despite Bureau of Labor Statistics report US economy added a better than expected 428,000 jobs in April. The three main US stock benchmarks recorded daily losses ranging from 0.3% to 1.4%.

European stock indexes are lower currently after ending solidly lower on Friday led by retail shares. Asian indexes are retreating today led by Japanese Nikkei as Shanghai and Beijing tightened COVID-19 curbs on their residents.

Commodity market news

Commodities Change Brent Crude Oil -0.37% WTI Crude -1.5%

Prices ended higher on Friday posting a second straight weekly increase. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures rose 1.4% but is lower currently. Brent crude gained 1.3% to $112.39 a barrel on Friday.

Gold market news

Metals Change Gold -0.78%

Gold prices are retreating today. Prices ended higher on Friday: spot gold added 0.34% to $1882.99 an ounce.

