The USDINR pair opened at 75.99 levels and traded in the range of 75.99-76.30 with an upside bias. The USDINR pair has closed the trading session at 76.30. The RBI set the reference rate at 76.1872. The dollar remained firm against other major currencies due to hawkish comments from several Federal Reserve officials that stoked fears of accelerated rate hikes in the world’s largest economy. The USDINR pair rose as some state-owned banks persistently purchased the US dollar on behalf of oil marketing companies as Brent crude oil prices stayed elevated at around $115 a barrel.
Prices of crude oil continued to soar as industry data showed US crude stocks fell last week, leading to concerns about tight global supplies amid the prospect of further sanctions on Russia. A fall in domestic equity indices also weighed on sentiment for the Indian rupee. Market participants are keenly awaiting the decision regarding further sanctions on Russia from the meeting between US President Joe Biden and European leaders on Thursday.
Most equities rose worldwide amid bargain-buying in technology and financial stocks as investors assessed the US Fed Chair Powell's hawkish comments. Though the tone was hawkish, investors took Powell's comments on the economic outlook positively. However, gains were limited as elevated crude oil prices continued to weigh on the sentiment. Inflation in the UK, as measured by the CPI, jumped to 6.2% on a yearly basis in February from 5.5% in January. This print surpassed the market expectation of 5.9%.
