Asia Market Update: Equities rise amid holidays in CN and HK; South Korea’s CPI continues to accelerate at a faster than expected pace; US jobs report due later today.

General trend

- Quiet session thus far for USTs ahead of jobs report; USD index trades slightly lower

- CNH rises amid Chinese holiday; USTR official commented on China; PBOC official commented on FX on Thurs.

- Could the BOK hike more aggressively following CPI figures?

- Any updates from the Evergrande bondholders’ meeting?

- Nikkei 225 outperforms [Fast Retailing (largest index component) rises on sales figures]

- Australian Resources index outperforms

- US equity FUTs trade generally flat

- BOK is currently holding its online international conference

Headlines/Economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened flat.

- (AU) Australia May AIG Construction Index: 50.4 v 55.9 prior [lowest since Jan].

- (NZ) New Zealand Q1 Value of all Buildings Q/Q: 3.2% v 0.5%e.

- (AU) Australia May Final PMI Services: 53.2 v 53.0 prelim (confirms 4th month of expansion).

- (AU) Australia Apr home loans value M/M: -6.4% V -0.5%E; investment lending M/M: -4.8% V -2.9% prior.

- (AU) 22 of 35 economists polled expect the RBA to raise the Cash rate by 25bps to 0.60% on June 7th [Tues] - financial press poll.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened +0.9%.

- (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: Welcomes the OPEC+ decision to increase production; To closely watch impact on oil prices.

- (JP) US and Japan to revise beef safeguard mechanism in trade agreement, to implement a three-trigger safeguard mechanism [relates to beef imports from the US].

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) announcement related to daily bond buying operation: Unchanged.

- (JP) Said that Tokyo, Japan will implement travel discounts on June 10th - Press.

Korea

- Kospi opened +0.8%.

- (KR) South Korea May CPI M/M: 0.7% V 0.4%E; Y/Y: 5.4% V 5.1%E (Fastest since 2008).

- (KR) South Korea Finance Ministry: Taking inflation situation very seriously [follows hotter than expected May CPI data]; Current Accounts balance to improve after temporary weakness in Apr.

- (KR) US Diplomat: Will not link US Humanitarian aid to North Korea with Denuclearization.

- (KR) US Official: North Korea is preparing for a Nuclear test, US Prepared to adjust military posture as appropriate, committed to dialogue with North Korea.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng closed for holiday; Shanghai Composite closed for holiday.

- Evergrande [3333.HK] Fitch withdraws Ratings on Evergrande and Subsidiaries, Hengda and Tianji; Evergrande and its subsidiaries have chosen to stop participating in the rating process.

- (CN) Hillhouse Capital said to reject layoff rumors, denied that it is undergoing large-scale job cuts - SCMP.

North America

- (US) US Deputy Trade Rep Bianchi: Looking for a strategic realignment with China and a tariff structure that makes sense.

- (US) May ADP employment change: +128K V +300KE; Notes small businesses remain a source of concern.

- Frontier Airlines (ULCC) and Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Confirm Amended Merger Agreement; confirms reverse break-up fee of $250M.

- (US) Fed’s Brainard (vice chair): Right now very hard to see case for a pause, seeing some signals of strength on economy but also some signs of cooling - CNBC.

- (US) Fed's Mester (FOMC voter, hawk): Supports 50bps hikes at next two FOMC meetings; Can speed up or slow down in Sept depending on inflation.

- (US) NY Fed takes $1.99T in RRP program at 0.80%; 97 participating and accepted counterparties.

- (US) Pres Biden:There is a serious mental health crisis in the country, and we need more mental health services.

- TSLA: CEO Musk: Delays AI Day until Sept 30th from August; Aiming for working optimus prototype for AI Day GM: Cruise [self-driving unit] receives first permit in California to charge for driverless rides - financial press.

- (US) White House Press Sec: We are not looking for a blockbuster jobs number every month.

Europe

- OPEC+ confirms agreement to raise output by 648K bpd in July and Aug (v current 432K bpd).

- (RU) EU ambassadors approve a 6th package of sanctions against Russia, to go into effect tomorrow - press.

- (IE) Ireland May PMI Services: 60.2 v 61.7 prior (15th consecutive expansion).

- (EU) EU Commission President Von der Leyen: Ukrainians must win this war and Putin must understand this is a massive strategic failure for him.

- (RU) Russia Dep PM Novak: OPEC+ Sep oil output increase was moved to July and August, oil demand is increasing in the summer.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, +1.2%, ASX 200 +0.8% , Hang Seng closed; Shanghai Composite closed ; Kospi +0.4%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: flat; Nasdaq100 flat, Dax +0.8%; FTSE100 closed.

- EUR 1.0764-1.0740 ; JPY 130.04-129.68 ; AUD 0.7283-0.7251 ;NZD 0.6576-0.6546.

- Gold flat at $1,870/oz; Crude Oil +0.2% at $116.27/brl; Copper -0.3% at $4.5442/lb.