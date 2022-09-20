Asia Market Update: Equities rise after the gains on Wall St; Various Central Bank decisions are due this week [including Fed, BOJ and BOE].

General trend

- Shanghai Property Index declines by >2% [disappointment with LPR decision?]; Consumer firms outperform.

- HK Casino firms outperform [HK said to reach consensus on removing the hotel quarantine]; (HK) Hong Kong Chief Exec Lee: Actively considering adjustments to coronavirus policy, to make announcement 'soon'.

- Japanese equities pared rise following holiday.

- Australian equities supported by the commodity-sensitive indices.

- US equity FUTs rise.

- RBA to release Review of Bond Purchase Program [Sept 21st].

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened +0.4%.

- (AU) Australia Weekly ANZ Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence: +0.4%.

- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) sept meeting minutes: members saw case for slower pace in rate hikes as OCR increases; inflation to peak this year and decline towards 2-3% target range.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened +0.8%.

- (JP) Japan Aug national CPI Y/Y: 3.0% V 2.7%E; CPI ex-fresh food (core) Y/Y: 2.8% V 1.5%E (Highest core reading since 2014).

- (JP) Japan Household Assets ¥2,007T, +1.3% y/y; BOJ owns; BOJ ownership of JGBs 44.3% v 43.3% prior - BOJ Quarterly Flow of Funds Report.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].

- (JP) Japan Ruling Coalition Junior Party Leader: JPY has weakened more than prior, need to monitor impact on households.

- (JP) Japan Securities Dealers Association (JSDA): Aug investor purchases of JGBs at 7-month high - US financial press.

- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Central Bank policies reflect different economies; To refrain from commenting on BOJ and US Fed this week; To explain use of reserve funds to diet groups.

- (JP) Japan LDP Sec General Motegi: Stimulus Package of at minimum ¥15T needed to fill output gap.

Korea

- Kospi opened +0.8%.

- Kia Motors 000270.KR Expected to produce EVs in the US starting in 2024.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened +0.7%; Shanghai Composite opened +0.4%.

- (CN) World Bank President Malpass: China playing less counter cyclical role this time.

- (CN) China to expand digital yuan pilot program in 4 provinces [Shenzhen, Suzhou, Xiong and Chengdu]; cites PBOC official Fan Yifei - Chinese Press.

- (CN) China Global Times Editorial: US Fed rate hike might further strengthen the US dollar but 'the world will have to pay for it [ahead of the Sept 21st (Wed) Fed decision].

- (CN) S&P: China trading immediate growth for uncertain benefits.

- (HK) China Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office Official Huang: No problem with Hong Kong Govt adjusting coronavirus measures.

- (CN) China cracking down on corruption in shipping finance sector - Caixin.

- (HK) Hong Kong Chief Exec Lee: Actively considering adjustments to coronavirus policy, to make announcement 'soon'.

- (CN) China PBOC monthly Loan Prime Rate (LPR) setting: Maintains both 1-year and 5-year rates (as expected).

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY2.0B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY2.0B prior; Sells CNY24B in 14-day reverse repos v CNY10B prior; Net inject CNY24B v Net CNY0B prior.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.468 v 6.9396 prior (Weakest since mid Aug 2020).

North America

- (US) Sept NAHB housing market index: 46 V 47E (lowest since May 2020).

- Expects 40-45K vehicles in inventory at end of Q3 due to lack of certain parts presently in short supply; Affirms FY adj EBIT outlook of $11.5-$12.5B; To push sales of these vehicles to Q4.

Europe

- (UR) UK expected to send at least £2.3B in military aid to Ukraine during 2023 - Press.

- (RU) Russia may impose an export duty on LNG during 2023 - Russia press.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, +0.4%, ASX 200 +1.2% , Hang Seng +1%; Shanghai Composite ; Kospi +0.5%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.2%; Nasdaq100 +0.3%, Dax flat; FTSE100 +0.3%.

- EUR 1.0050-1.0019 ; JPY 143.38-142.93 ; AUD 0.6747-0.6712 ;NZD 0.5976-0.5934.

- Gold +0.2% at $1,680/oz; Crude Oil flat at $85.36/brl; Copper +0.4% at $3.5382/lb.