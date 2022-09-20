Asia Market Update: Equities rise after the gains on Wall St; Various Central Bank decisions are due this week [including Fed, BOJ and BOE].
General trend
- Shanghai Property Index declines by >2% [disappointment with LPR decision?]; Consumer firms outperform.
- HK Casino firms outperform [HK said to reach consensus on removing the hotel quarantine]; (HK) Hong Kong Chief Exec Lee: Actively considering adjustments to coronavirus policy, to make announcement 'soon'.
- Japanese equities pared rise following holiday.
- Australian equities supported by the commodity-sensitive indices.
- US equity FUTs rise.
- RBA to release Review of Bond Purchase Program [Sept 21st].
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened +0.4%.
- (AU) Australia Weekly ANZ Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence: +0.4%.
- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) sept meeting minutes: members saw case for slower pace in rate hikes as OCR increases; inflation to peak this year and decline towards 2-3% target range.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened +0.8%.
- (JP) Japan Aug national CPI Y/Y: 3.0% V 2.7%E; CPI ex-fresh food (core) Y/Y: 2.8% V 1.5%E (Highest core reading since 2014).
- (JP) Japan Household Assets ¥2,007T, +1.3% y/y; BOJ owns; BOJ ownership of JGBs 44.3% v 43.3% prior - BOJ Quarterly Flow of Funds Report.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].
- (JP) Japan Ruling Coalition Junior Party Leader: JPY has weakened more than prior, need to monitor impact on households.
- (JP) Japan Securities Dealers Association (JSDA): Aug investor purchases of JGBs at 7-month high - US financial press.
- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Central Bank policies reflect different economies; To refrain from commenting on BOJ and US Fed this week; To explain use of reserve funds to diet groups.
- (JP) Japan LDP Sec General Motegi: Stimulus Package of at minimum ¥15T needed to fill output gap.
Korea
- Kospi opened +0.8%.
- Kia Motors 000270.KR Expected to produce EVs in the US starting in 2024.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened +0.7%; Shanghai Composite opened +0.4%.
- (CN) World Bank President Malpass: China playing less counter cyclical role this time.
- (CN) China to expand digital yuan pilot program in 4 provinces [Shenzhen, Suzhou, Xiong and Chengdu]; cites PBOC official Fan Yifei - Chinese Press.
- (CN) China Global Times Editorial: US Fed rate hike might further strengthen the US dollar but 'the world will have to pay for it [ahead of the Sept 21st (Wed) Fed decision].
- (CN) S&P: China trading immediate growth for uncertain benefits.
- (HK) China Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office Official Huang: No problem with Hong Kong Govt adjusting coronavirus measures.
- (CN) China cracking down on corruption in shipping finance sector - Caixin.
- (HK) Hong Kong Chief Exec Lee: Actively considering adjustments to coronavirus policy, to make announcement 'soon'.
- (CN) China PBOC monthly Loan Prime Rate (LPR) setting: Maintains both 1-year and 5-year rates (as expected).
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY2.0B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY2.0B prior; Sells CNY24B in 14-day reverse repos v CNY10B prior; Net inject CNY24B v Net CNY0B prior.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.468 v 6.9396 prior (Weakest since mid Aug 2020).
North America
- (US) Sept NAHB housing market index: 46 V 47E (lowest since May 2020).
- Expects 40-45K vehicles in inventory at end of Q3 due to lack of certain parts presently in short supply; Affirms FY adj EBIT outlook of $11.5-$12.5B; To push sales of these vehicles to Q4.
Europe
- (UR) UK expected to send at least £2.3B in military aid to Ukraine during 2023 - Press.
- (RU) Russia may impose an export duty on LNG during 2023 - Russia press.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, +0.4%, ASX 200 +1.2% , Hang Seng +1%; Shanghai Composite ; Kospi +0.5%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.2%; Nasdaq100 +0.3%, Dax flat; FTSE100 +0.3%.
- EUR 1.0050-1.0019 ; JPY 143.38-142.93 ; AUD 0.6747-0.6712 ;NZD 0.5976-0.5934.
- Gold +0.2% at $1,680/oz; Crude Oil flat at $85.36/brl; Copper +0.4% at $3.5382/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD closes in on multi-decade lows below 0.9900
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped below 0.9900 during the American trading hours on Wednesday. Reflecting the broad-based dollar strength ahead of the Fed's policy announcements, DXY trades at its highest level in two decades above 111.00.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.1300 as dollar gathers strength
After having spent the European session in a consolidation phase near 1.1350, GBP/USD turned south in the second half of the day and started to stretch lower toward 1.1300. The unabated dollar strength ahead of the FOMC's rate decision continues to weigh on the pair.
Gold loses bullish momentum, declines below $1,670
Gold has lost its bullish momentum in the American trading hours and retreated below $1,670. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield erased a large portion of its daily losses ahead of the Fed event, forcing XAU/USD to reverse its direction.
Crypto bears might take another stab due to FOMC
Bitcoin price is in a consolidative phase with no directional bias in sight. This lackluster performance has caused Ethereum, Ripple and other alts to lose their volatility.
Berkshire Hathaway Deep Dive: Sell BRK.B – price target at $200 on stock market weakness, exposure to Apple
Welcome back to our deep dive series where this time we focus on placing a value on Warren Buffet. Well, not so much the man himself, but his mind and his company Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B).