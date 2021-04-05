Top daily news

Global stocks are advancing currently following a stronger than expected March jobs report Friday as yields on US 10-year Treasury hover at 1.722%. Tesla reported first quarter deliveries of 184,000 vehicles Friday - a new record, while analysts expected deliveries of 168,000. However, the low number of high-end Model S and X vehicles suggests actual Q1 automotive revenue (excluding emissions credits) may be lower than in Q4.

Forex news

Gold Market News Change EUR USD -0.08% GBP USD 0.11% USD JPY -0.84% AUD USD 0.28%

The Dollar strengthening is intact currently. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, added 0.1% on Friday as the Labor Department reported nonfarm payrolls’ gain of 916,000 when an increase of 625,000 was expected.

Both EUR/USD and GBP/USD reversed their climbing Friday. Euro is lower against the Dollar currently while Pound is higher. USD/JPY reversed its sliding Friday while AUD/USD reversed its climbing with yen lower against the Greenback currently while Australian dollar is higher.

Stock market news

Indices Change Dow Jones Index 0.02% Nikkei Index 0.79% S&P 500 0.2% Nasdaq 100 0.26%

Futures on US equity benchmarks are up currently ahead of US market reopening and ISM Services PMI report today at 16:00 CET. The three main US stock benchmarks recorded gains ranging from 0.5% to 1.8% Thursday after the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reported a jump in manufacturing activity for March.

European markets remain closed today for Easter Monday. Asian indexes are rising mostly today with Nikkei index leading gainers while markets in Australia, mainland China and Hong Kong closed on Monday for holidays.

Commodity market news

Commodities Change Brent Crude Oil -0.75% WTI Crude 0.94%

Brent is edging lower currently after Saudi Aramco announced it is raising official selling prices (OSPs) for May to Asia on Sunday. Markets were closed on Friday because of the Easter holiday. Prices advanced in previous session after Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and their allies, a group known as OPEC+, agreed to ease production curbs by 350,000 barrels per day (bpd) in May, another 350,000 bpd in June and further 400,000 bpd or so in July. The US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures jumped 3.6% but is lower currently. June Brent crude gained 3.1% to $64.68 a barrel on Friday.

Gold market news

Metals Change Silver -0.18%

Gold prices are edging lower today. Spot gold climbed 0.4% settling at $1734.82 on Friday.

