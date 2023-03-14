Markets stage a recovery, as easing fears around the financial sector join optimism off the back of a 0.4% decline in headline inflation, says Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at online trading platform IG.
US banking stocks start to recover
“Market sentiment appears to have a turn for the better today, with equities throughout Europe and the US moving higher despite ongoing concerns over the health of the banking sector. The demise of the Silicon Valley Bank brought concerns of further contagion throughout regional banks, leading to widespread calls over who could be the next to fall. However, while there are likely to be others which will have to write down bond market investments, parallels to the global financial crisis should be limited. With US banking stocks seeing widespread gains, there is distinct feeling of confidence that we will not see widespread issues arise throughout the financial sector.”
US inflation heads lower, but core reading provides cause for concern
“US inflation promised to be the big-ticket event of the week, with uncertainty over the size of the Fed rate hike expected to be resolved today. However, the SVB-led volatility has already reshaped the argument, raising calls for a cautious approach from the Fed. In the end, we saw little deviation from expectations on the inflation front, with a welcome 0.4% decline to 6% for headline CPI. However, dig a little deeper and there remains cause for concern, with the 0.1% drop in year-on-year core CPI serving to highlight the difficulty in driving those sticky core elements lower. The monthly 0.5% increase for February represents an annualised figure of 6%, giving us little reason to expect any significant decline from the 5.5% figure next month.”
